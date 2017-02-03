BBC iPlayer is dropping Windows Phone support

If you’re a Windows Phone user, there’s another kick in the teeth today as the BBC has announced it's dropping support for the platform from April this year.

A specific date for when the service will stop hasn’t been announced, but the BBC has no intention of offering an alternative app for the platform.

Instead it encourages you to update to Windows 10 Mobile and watch BBC content through the Edge browser.

Downloading programs to your phone won’t be possible through Edge, so you’ll need to just grab it on the go and stream it directly to your Windows Phone device.

No more Poldark

The BBC said in a statement, “When the BBC iPlayer app was originally created it was not technically possible to playback BBC programmes via the browser.

“As it’s now possible to playback via the browser it’s no longer cost effective for the BBC to maintain a BBC iPlayer app for Windows mobile devices.”

Back in May last year, it was revealed Windows Phone's market share dropped below 1%. With an install base so low, most companies don't find it financially viable to create and support apps for the platform.

The BBC has never developed a BBC News app for Windows Phone, and considering Microsoft's platform is missing apps such as Snapchat, Tinder and even Gmail it's a difficult sell to get people on board.