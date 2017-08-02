BBC iPlayer has created a prototype that recognises your voice

The BBC has created a prototype of its media player platform that allows voice commands and can identify users by their voice. This ‘voiceprint’ would mean that your TV would be able to recommend shows that you’d like just from the fact that it’s you talking to it.

The idea of devices recognizing multiple users is being implemented in smart speakers like the Google Home already, and it makes a lot of sense.

If the device contains user-specific information like your payment details, or in the case of iPlayer your previous viewing history, being able to identify a user by just their voice makes the whole experience much easier to navigate.

A personalised service

Combined with the current trend towards voice control in smart speaker devices, it feels like the BBC is working hard to embrace current tech trends.

It’s a timely move for the BBC as well, considering that it has recently implemented a rule that everyone wanting to watch content on its platform needs to log in before they can get into their Eastenders binge. In order to watch content from the BBC you are meant to have a paid your licence fee, and while login isn’t designed to be a way to ensure people are paying this, you do need to enter your postcode in order to create an account.

As this is just a prototype we don’t know when we are likely to see this become a feature that you’ll actually be able to use. If you want to see the full range of skills that the prototype currently has available, including ‘iPlayer, show me something funny’, check out the video from the BBC below: