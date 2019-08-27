Bag a bargain Samsung Galaxy S10e deal with wireless headphones and 100GB data

For the music fanatics and big data streamers of the world, we have just stumbled across the ideal phone contract for you. A Samsung Galaxy S10e deal packed with a boat load of data and an impressive audio freebie to entice you in.

Let us break down this offer for you. Directly from Three, you're getting Samsung's impressive Galaxy S10e packed with 100GB of data for just £28 a month and £29 upfront.

While that alone is a stellar deal, it gets better. If you invest in this Samsung Galaxy S10e before September 19, you will also get a free pair of AKG Y500 headphones (worth £129). Perfect for all the music fans and podcast devotees of the world, especially with the 100GB of data you will have.

Ready to get your data packed phone and free headphones? You can see this deal in full down below. Or consult our guide to the best mobile phone deals to see how it stacks up.

Don't see anything you like? Check out the competition with our iPhone deals guide

This Samsung Galaxy S10e deal in full:

What are the AKG Y500 headphones like?

Opting for a more refined sound, the AKG Y500 headphones are an impressive pair of premium headphones. They offer a stylish design, interesting colour options and clear and defined sounds in both the highs and lows.

They also offer some clever extra features like 'Ambient Aware' allowing noise to flow in so you can be aware of your surroundings, bluetooth and cabled connections and the ability to pause music just by taking your headphones off.

In fact, our friends over at What Hi-Fi? gave them a perfect 5 out of 5 rating! You can find out more about these headphones in their review.

How to redeem your wireless headphones

Once you've purchased your brand new Samsung phone, simply go to Samsung and redeem your headphones. After going through that link, follow through the claim now button and fill out the questions.

You have to claim before September 19 otherwise you will not be able to get the headphones. They will then arrive within 45 days of your claim being received.