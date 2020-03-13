Australia vs New Zealand live stream: watch the ODI series from anywhere

The Kiwis are currently in-form, but does that mean they can bag a first ODI win over their biggest rivals in more than a decade? Follow our guide to find out - here's how to watch every ball and live stream Australia vs New Zealand as the 1st match gets underway.

Kane Williamson's Black Caps are in fine fettle as an ODI outfit and come into this series having dished out a 3-0 drubbing to India. Hosts Australia, meanwhile, will be looking to regroup after they were taken apart by a young South African side in a 3-0 whitewash earlier this month.

Australia vs New Zealand ODI - when and where? The dates, start times and venues for this ODI series are as follows. The 1st and 3rd ODIs are day/night fixtures, so there will be a break between innings. 1st ODI - Sydney Cricket Ground, March 13 - 2.30pm AEDT, 3.30pm NZST, 3.30am GMT 2nd ODI - Sydney Cricket Ground, March 15 - 10.30am AEDT, 11.30am NZST, 11.30pm GMT 3rd ODI Hobart Bellerive Oval, March 20 - 2.30pm AEDT, 3.30pm NZST, 3.30am GMT

The Aussies have had scant time to prepare for this series, having only returned from South Africa a few days ago - and critics would say the Baggy Greens are already looking tired after what has already been a demanding season.

Despite their apparent tiredness, coach Justin Langer has stuck with the same squad for this series, with only Jhye Richardson set to miss out. On the other hand, New Zealand were nothing less than superb against India, and that was without key players Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, and Matt Henry - all of whom are available for this series.

Don't miss a single ball - follow our guide and we'll explain how to watch an Australia vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere as this crunch ODI series gets underway.

Watch an Australia vs New Zealand ODI live stream when away from your country

For cricket fans in the Australia, New Zealand, UK, and the US looking to find out how to watch the cricket, we've got all the details about the broadcasters with the rights to show an Australia vs New Zealand live stream of the ODI series in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to see the action you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully, there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via an illegal feed from a dodgy website you've discovered on the less salubrious parts of the internet.

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of what's out there, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option. This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Australia vs New Zealand live stream: watch the ODI series in Australia

Foxtel and its companion Foxtel Now streaming service has exclusive rights to show live coverage of the Australia vs New Zealand ODI series. Coverage is also available via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month - better value if you want to split it with mates or family. As described above, you'll need a VPN if you're watching the coverage from abroad - that will let you open up an Australia-based server and watch is if you were back Down Under.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand in the UK

Those expecting Sky Sports Cricket to be showing the series in the UK and Ireland may be in for a surprise. BT Sport has been snapping up a raft of high profile cricket fixtures in recent months and the network has the exclusive broadcast rights for this series. Coverage for the first ODI starts at 3.15am in the early hours of Friday on BT Sports 1. If you're looking to stream the series, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. Don't forget that BT has finally introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without the commitment. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one the Australia vs New Zealand ODI series, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: US live stream details