The headphones of CES 2016

Audio-Technica has introduced its latest audiophile-grade Art Monitor series of over-ear headphones. The closed-back series comes with four new models, priced from wallet-testing down to surprisingly affordable.

The top-of-the-line ATH-A2000Z is a titanium-encased beauty, with newly designed 53mm drivers attached to them, sporting carbon-coated diaphragms to to produce the clearest, most detailed top-end sound they can. Both the ATH-A2000Z and A1000Z have the audiophile standard of separate, four-core cables for the left and right channels. The lower-end ATH-A990Z and A550Z headphones still sport the same 3D wing support to allow them to comfortably rest on your head, but come with much more reasonable price tags.

The new Art Monitor series is out this month.

ATH-MSR7NC

With a mix of impressive sound quality and great value, the original Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7 headset was a bit of a hit. The company has now announced a new active noise cancelling sibling, hence the NC suffix.

Audio-Technica is promising a 30-hour battery life for its 360º active noise cancelling tech, which should get you through even the most stressful of long-haul flights on a single charge.

The new ATH-MSR7NC going on sale this month.

ATH-SR5 and SR5BT

The new SR5 range has been designed as a more affordable option to support the higher-end MSR7 cans. Featuring the same 45mm True Motion drivers, the SR5s are able to still deliver the sort of detailed, distortion-free audio you need for the burgeoning hi-res audio scene.

The Bluetooth version is using the 4.1 iteration of the wireless technology with AptX support to offer CD quality bitrates. The ATH-SR5BT also uses NFC tech to allow speedy connections with compatible devices so you can just tap and go. Audio-Technica is promising a 38-hour battery life, which is seriously impressive.

The ATH-SR5 and ATH-SR5BT will both be available in March this year.