Are the iPhone 8 or 7 worth your time now iPhone SE deals are here?

The second generation adaptation of Apple's popular iPhone SE is finally here, offering Apple fans a new cheap iPhone to dig their teeth into. Yes, it embodies all of the affordable ethos that the original SE stood for... it just looks nothing like it.

But this new iPhone does look like another Apple device - the iPhone 8. With the same shape, style, screen size and quality, resolution and even the exact same dimensions, the iPhone SE is pretty much a modern iPhone 8.

That's not necessarily a bad thing - iPhone 8 deals are great! They offer Apple's iOS platform at a much lower price while not plunging you quite into the old world of phones like the iPhone 6S or original SE would.

But while iPhone SE deals look almost identical to the iPhone 8 on the outside, the inside is a whole other story. The SE packs Apple's 2020 high-powered A13 Bionic chip (the same as the iPhone 11), a 4K video camera, reverse charging and a host of other top specs.

And yet iPhone SE deals stick to a very low price with the RRP starting at £419. In other words, Apple's latest launch has rendered everything pre-the iPhone X slightly obsolete, providing better specs for a similar price.

The best new iPhone SE deals:

iPhone SE 2020 64GB | Sky Mobile | Swap 24 | FREE upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £21 per month

Sky Mobile has pulled out a pretty astonishing price on the brand spanking new Apple iPhone SE. Without paying a penny upfront, your bills will come in at a teeny tiny £21 per month. 2GB of data will only get you so far though, luckily the retailer's 20GB tariff is probably even better value...

View Deal

Mobile phone deals: compare the best prices currently out there

Is the iPhone SE a good phone?

As we said above, the iPhone SE is simply a modern rendition of the iPhone 8, complete with high-end 2020 specs. We've been waiting for a cheap iPhone for a while now and Apple has really delivered!



4K video, Apple's super-powered A13 Bionic, wireless charging, an increased battery and an IP67 rating feature amongst the more impressive features of this device. To lower the price however, Apple has gone back to the design of the iPhone 8, brought the camera lenses down to just one and dropped the screen quality.

Realistically, this is one of the best iPhones we've seen in a long time, not because of its specs but because of the excellent value Apple has managed to create.



Read our full iPhone SE review