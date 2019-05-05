Apex Legends is cracking down on cheaters

Apex Legends is the latest big name in battle royale gaming but with popularity comes problems and one of the biggest problems for developer Respawn, thus far, appears to be cheaters.

It was only a month after Apex Legends launched that Respawn announced its no nonsense attitude towards cheating. The developer wasn’t forthcoming with information on how it was catching “crafty” cheaters but it did confirm that in March it had already banned more than 350,000 players on PC alone.

Respawn has given fans an update on its fight against cheating players and the number of bans now stands at 770,000.

'A constant war'

In its post on the Apex Legends subreddit, the developer remained reticent about its methods of catching players out “so as to not give a head's up to the cheat makers“ but it promised it is “attacking this from every angle, from improvements to detecting cheaters, bolstering resources and tools, to improving processes and other sneaky things to combat sellers and cheaters.”

Whatever Respawn is doing appears to be working. In addition to the 770,000 bans it’s doled out it has also managed to stop more than 300,000 new account creations and has banned 4000 cheat seller accounts in the past 20 days alone. As a result, it says that it’s managed to cut the number of matches on PC with cheating or spamming by half.

This success doesn’t mean Respawn will be easing up any time soon; it calls its actions “It is a constant war with the cheat makers that we will continue to fight.”

This is the latest in the Respawn's quest to make Apex Legends a quality gaming experience for its fans after it announced that it would be focusing on fewer, better updates "with a focus on quality of content over novelty or speed of release."