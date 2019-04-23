AMD's 50th anniversary may be honored with special Ryzen and Radeon VII parts

Following a previous leak that suggested an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Anniversary Edition, a new leak shows product packaging for what could be anniversary models of both the aforementioned Ryzen processor (CPU) as well as a Radeon VII graphics card, as shown by Videocardz.

While the leak shows the boxes that the special edition Ryzen 7 and Radeon VII would come packaged in, it doesn't show anything else. There is no specs list nor unboxed product and no pricing. There's just a link that points to AMD's 50th Anniversary page.

The earlier leak of the Ryzen 7 2700X Anniversary Edition did have prices, because it was spotted on retail websites. Those prices fell in the ballpark of $350, which is a touch above the $329 (£299, AU$469) starting retail price of the standard Ryzen 7 2700X. It would be safe to guess the Radeon VII Anniversary Edition will also be slightly more expensive than the standard edition.

What to expect

One detail the packaging does show is a render of the Radeon VII on the side of the box. While the standard Radeon VII is gray with red accents, the Anniversary Edition appears fully dressed in red. This Team Red (AMD) style may catch the interest of long-time AMD fans to contrast their builds from Team Green (Nvidia) and Team Blue (Intel).

Though we don't see much beyond the CPU heat spreader on the Ryzen 7 box, it could come bundled with a similarly red Wraith Prism cooler.

Aside from simply being a limited edition with some slightly different style going on, the Ryzen 7 2700X and Radeon VII 50th Anniversary Editions could be binned components with higher overclocking capabilities either out of the box or by users. Intel's 50th-anniversary came with the Core i7-8086K which performed particularly well in overclocking, so it would make sense for AMD to do something comparable for its 50th birthday with both its CPU and GPU lines.

The only question is which AMD fans are going to jump on these new products when Zen 3 CPUs and Navi GPUs may be right around the corner.

