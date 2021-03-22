Amazon's Spring Sale is offering a £119 saving on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals

Amazon's Spring Sale is here and it is offering a surprisingly expansive collection of mobile phone deals. And one of the best offers falls on Samsung's affordable Galaxy S20 FE.

Both the 4G and 5G versions of the handsets have seen considerable reductions in price, but for most, the 4G option will be more interesting. That's because Amazon has brought the cost all the way down to £495.

If you'd prefer the 5G version with boosted specs, that has also come down in price with an £119 saving. That leaves you paying just £579 - an especially good price considering the costs of Samsung Galaxy S21 deals.

You can find out more about these Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals below and more about what features these phones include.

These cheap Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals in full:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G: at Amazon | SIM-free | £599 £495

The cheaper of the two deals, if you know you don't need 5G this is an excellent price for a pretty strong Samsung phone. With the discount from Amazon, you're only having to pay £495 - the best price on the market right now for this phone brand new.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: at Amazon | SIM-free | £699 £579

For a little bit extra, you can upgrade to the 5G version of this handset. That doesn't just mean better latency and speeds but also spec improvements like a larger battery. With this discount, the price falls from £699 to a far cheaper £579.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals: what's it like to use?

With a substantial £300 difference between the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy S20 – and a further £100 for the 5G variant of the latter – it's not unreasonable to expect a handset that is largely underwhelming with its S20 tag to live up to. However, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE actually takes some of the key, more exciting features of the full-fat flagship and simply embodies these components in a moderately cheaper shell.

Long story short: if you're here for the aesthetic, the S20 FE might not cut it. However, if a slightly more budget-friendly handset with some high-end features gets your blood pumping, the 'Fan Edition' is calling...

So what are those aforementioned features? Well, the S20 FE boasts that super-smooth, 120Hz refresh rate with Full HD+ resolution, as well as a powerful, top-tier processor, and a pretty nifty camera set-up.

Yep, under the hood you'll find the Exynos 990 chipset, which offers a seriously impressive, snappy performance. Where the camera is concerned, the S20 FE has a triple camera lens set-up with excellent features like the S20's Night Mode, as well as Single Take utilising all three lenses to capture the very best snap.

Compare it to the S21 and it falls short in most categories. The processor is weaker, the camera set-up isn't quite as impressive and although they utilise similar bodies and displays, the S21 has better technology inside to power the screen.

However, considering it's so much cheaper than either the S20 or S21, it seems like an obvious choice for many.