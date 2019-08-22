Amazon Summer Sale is live - great deals on TVs, Kindles, gaming laptops, phones and more

The Amazon Sale for those final end-of-summer deals is live now. Seeing as the summer weather looks like its making a comeback this weekend, you've probably got better things to be doing then sitting around scrolling through Amazon's lengthy deals.

We've had a good long look already to bring you the best highlights. There are Deals of the Day which expire at midnight each day throughout the long weekend and into next week too. So we'll be updating this page throughout, so be sure to check back in and see what fresh Amazon Sale picks we've found.

You can use the link above if you just want to dive on in to the melee and there's also the Daily Deals listings which will change each day.

Early highlights include the £30 off the Kindle Paperwhite, the Fire TV Stick prices now start at a mere £29.99, multiple Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches have been discounted too. Check out our extended highlights below. If you're keeping an eye on your budget, then there's even a special section for Deals under £15.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones £330 £259 at Amazon

These industry-leading, noise-cancelling headphones are a smart choice if you need a new pair of over-ear headphones for your commute – and with £70 taken off the price, that choice looks to be more savvy than ever.

View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite | £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

You can save £30 today on the usual £119.99 asking price on the Kindle Paperwhite and we think this is the best price you're likely to see this side of Black Friday where we might see a return of the all-time low Prime Day price which was only a tenner cheaper to be fair. Or get it at John Lewis with a free two-year warranty.

View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite (Twilight Blue) | £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

The new Twilight Blue edition of the Kindle Paperwhite hasn't been out that long and this is the first time it's ever been discounted. The front of the device is still black, so it's only the back that sees the new colour. This version of the Paperwhite only comes in blue or black as the white model didn't make it to the newest model this time.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick | £39.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Fancy making your old TV into a smart TV, or boosting the number of media streaming apps on your existing setup? Then the Fire Stick is an absolute steal at this price. If you want to stream in 4K HDR though, we'd advise spending a smidge more on the one below instead.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

We think this is the best option for future-proofing your home setup. Amazon Prime Video has a fair bit of 4K content at no extra charge, YouTube has loads of it and top-tier Netflix subscribers have the most to choose from with most of Netflix's best exclusive shows streaming in Ultra HD too.

View Deal

Apple iPhone 7 Plus (32GB): £569 £469 at Amazon

The most powerful of these three phones, the iPhone 7 Plus is still an impressive device to get your hands on. For a price of £469, you're getting a 5.5-inch screen, 2900mAh battery and an all-round impressive phone for £100 less than the norm.

View Deal

Apple iPhone 6s Plus (32GB): £452 £373 at Amazon

Dropping down in price, the iPhone 6s Plus is older but a far cheaper option. It comes with a strong camera. great full HD display and a 5.5-inch screen. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this phone so it is worth grabbing in this sale if you're interested.

View Deal

Apple iPhone 6s (32GB): £348 £299 at Amazon

Finally, the cheapest of the three, the iPhone 6S. This deal comes in at less than £300 making it an absolute steal for an iPhone. It isn't quite as impressive in terms of specs as the two options above, but it more than makes up for that with its low price.View Deal

OnePlus 6 (64GB) | £469 £349 at Amazon

Save 25%. The OnePlus 6 was one of the best flagship phones of 2018 with a premium design, great screen and solid cameras. Now it's got a massive discount for the rest of the summer, making it a top mid-range buy.

View Deal

LG 43-inch 4K HDR LED TV | £599 £425 at Amazon

29% off today. This entry-level HDR TV offers a world of expanded colors and enhanced contrast, with a crisp 4K resolution, 20W speakers, and LG's leading webOS smart platform. It can't compete with LG's premium OLED sets, but at this price it doesn't have to.View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K HDR LED TV | £1,299 £799 at Amazon

Save 39% off the previous price. The biggest saving is, unsurprisingly, for the biggest TV – with a whopping £500 off the 65-inch model. That's how to get a big screen in your home at an affordable price.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 671 | £399.99 £249.99 at Amazon

There's a huge £149 saving on this smart robot vacuum cleaner in Amazon's End of Summer sale. It'll clean any kind of floor (hard or carpeted) right to the edges, with dirt sensors to detect any areas that need extra attention. A fantastic price on a great robot vacuum cleaner, for 24 hours only. Deal ends midnight August 22

View Deal

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 £119 £59 at Amazon

This brilliant Bluetooth speaker comes fully-waterproofed, with a powerful 360-degree soundstage that will work for any outdoor party – and at half price, it's a steal.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 235 running watch £199.99 £129.99 at Amazon

This isn't the latest Garmin running watch on the market, but it still comes with some impressive technology inside for your daily jog. There's a top-end heart rate monitor, plus it comes with GPS onboard so you'll be able to track where you've been. This discount makes an already affordable Garmin a must-have for any sports fan.



View Deal

Razer Blade Pro 17 4K gaming laptop | £3,799.99 £2,599.99 at Amazon

Save a huge £1,200 on this incredibly powerful 4K gaming laptop, which can also double as a workstation. It comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080. Stock is selling out fast at this price.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop | £1,799.99 £1,599.99 at Amazon

This more affordable gaming laptop from Razer has still benefited from a decent £200 price cut. For the money you get a GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics card, an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 512GB SSD. This is more than powerful enough to play most modern games at decent settings.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard | £179.99 £124.99 at Amazon

One of our favourite gaming keyboards has had a price cut of £55 for Amazon's End of Summer Sale. This mechanical keyboard features Green switches that feel tactile and responsive, RGB lighting and a magnetic wrist rest.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB | £150 £105 at Amazon

If you want the biggest screen Amazon will offer, the Fire HD 10 is for you (yep, with a 10-inch screen). It also comes with a decent amount of storage, so you can download as many movies onto it as you want (to an extent).View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 64GB | £180 £135 at Amazon

The most 'high-end' of Amazon's adult tablets is the 64GB version of the Fire HD 10, which has a big screen and plenty of storage. It's now £45 cheaper, which you can spend on apps and purchases.

View Deal