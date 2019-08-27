Amazon Summer Sale - cheap deals on TVs, smartwatches, Kindles, laptops, phones and more

The Amazon Sale is still going after the bank holiday sales at other retailers have started to wind down. Amazon's summer sale event is actually set to carry on until August 30th, but there are plenty of Deals of the Day that expire at midnight each day too.

We've had a good long look at what's on offer to bring you the best highlights. We'll keep this page updated every day of the sale too to make sure you don't miss out on the latest offers as and when they come online.

You can use the link above if you just want to dive on in to the melee and there's also the Daily Deals listings which will change each day. And let's not forget about those super time-sensitive Lightning deals.

Early highlights include the £30 off the Kindle Paperwhite, the Fire TV Stick prices now start at a mere £29.99, multiple Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches have been discounted too. Check out our extended highlights below. If you're keeping an eye on your budget, then there's even a special section for Deals under £15.

Eufy RoboVac 30 | £269.99 £164.99 at Amazon

Fancy a robot vacuum cleaner but been worried about those super high Roomba prices? You need to check out this model from Eufy then as it's £105 cheaper than normal today. Not bad at all considering you'll get 100 minutes per charge from this smart vacuum cleaner. There's a slightly less powerful version on sale too at just £146.99.

View Deal

Huawei Watch 2 Sport smartwatch | £279.99 £137.99 at Amazon

That's a lot of tech for a super low price. Save £142 today at Amazon and get a reliable brand of smartwatch with a strong focus on fitness tracking too thanks to the built-in GPS and heart-rate monitor. You can even store music on it with no need to take your phone out on your run too.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa Lite | £149.99 £119.99 at Amazon

Fitbit's cheapest smartwatch/fitness tracker hybrid gets a big discount today. Activity tracking, heart-rate monitoring, 4-day battery and a water resistant design all available in a stunning range of new colours.

View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones £330 £259 at Amazon

These industry-leading, noise-cancelling headphones are a smart choice if you need a new pair of over-ear headphones for your commute – and with £70 taken off the price, that choice looks to be more savvy than ever.

View Deal

Anker Soundcore bluetooth speaker | £39.99 £22.49 at Amazon

This deal expires at midnight tonight, so act fast if you want to save 44% off the RRP. Anker make solid and reliable products at a fraction of the cost of its bigger name rivals. With up to 24 hours of playback time you won't find better value today.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot | £49.99 £34.99 at Amazon

This is the most you should ever pay for an Echo Dot as this sale price makes regular appearances. Only big events like Black Friday and Prime Day generally get any lower for Amazon's most popular smart speaker.



Kindle Paperwhite | £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

You can save £30 today on the usual £119.99 asking price on the Kindle Paperwhite and we think this is the best price you're likely to see this side of Black Friday where we might see a return of the all-time low Prime Day price which was only a tenner cheaper to be fair. Or get it at John Lewis with a free two-year warranty.

View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite (Twilight Blue) | £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

The new Twilight Blue edition of the Kindle Paperwhite hasn't been out that long and this is the first time it's ever been discounted. The front of the device is still black, so it's only the back that sees the new colour. This version of the Paperwhite only comes in blue or black as the white model didn't make it to the newest model this time.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick | £39.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Fancy making your old TV into a smart TV, or boosting the number of media streaming apps on your existing setup? Then the Fire Stick is an absolute steal at this price. If you want to stream in 4K HDR though, we'd advise spending a smidge more on the one below instead.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

We think this is the best option for future-proofing your home setup. Amazon Prime Video has a fair bit of 4K content at no extra charge, YouTube has loads of it and top-tier Netflix subscribers have the most to choose from with most of Netflix's best exclusive shows streaming in Ultra HD too.

View Deal

Apple iPhone 7 Plus (32GB): £569 £469 at Amazon

The most powerful of these three phones, the iPhone 7 Plus is still an impressive device to get your hands on. For a price of £469, you're getting a 5.5-inch screen, 2900mAh battery and an all-round impressive phone for £100 less than the norm.

View Deal

Apple iPhone 6s Plus (32GB): £452 £373 at Amazon

Dropping down in price, the iPhone 6s Plus is older but a far cheaper option. It comes with a strong camera. great full HD display and a 5.5-inch screen. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this phone so it is worth grabbing in this sale if you're interested.

View Deal

Apple iPhone 6s (32GB): £348 £299 at Amazon

Finally, the cheapest of the three, the iPhone 6S. This deal comes in at less than £300 making it an absolute steal for an iPhone. It isn't quite as impressive in terms of specs as the two options above, but it more than makes up for that with its low price.View Deal

LG 43-inch 4K HDR LED TV | £599 £424 at Amazon

29% off today. This entry-level HDR TV offers a world of expanded colors and enhanced contrast, with a crisp 4K resolution, 20W speakers, and LG's leading webOS smart platform. It can't compete with LG's premium OLED sets, but at this price it doesn't have to.View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K HDR LED TV | £1,299 £799 at Amazon

Save 39% off the previous price. The biggest saving is, unsurprisingly, for the biggest TV – with a whopping £500 off the 65-inch model. That's how to get a big screen in your home at an affordable price.View Deal

MacBook Air £1199 £839.99 at Amazon

Discounts on MacBook Airs are super rare, but this 2018 model is now £359 cheaper. Stock won't last long at this low price, especially considering you;re getting an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, retina display and a 128GB SSD.

View Deal

Razer Blade Pro 17 4K gaming laptop | £3,799.99 £2,599.99 at Amazon

Save a huge £1,200 on this incredibly powerful 4K gaming laptop, which can also double as a workstation. It comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080. Stock is selling out fast at this price.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop | £1,799.99 £1,599.99 at Amazon

This more affordable gaming laptop from Razer has still benefited from a decent £200 price cut. For the money you get a GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics card, an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 512GB SSD. This is more than powerful enough to play most modern games at decent settings.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard | £179.99 £124.99 at Amazon

One of our favourite gaming keyboards has had a price cut of £55 for Amazon's End of Summer Sale. This mechanical keyboard features Green switches that feel tactile and responsive, RGB lighting and a magnetic wrist rest.View Deal

HP 24-inch HD monitor | £99.99 £74.99 at Amazon

Amazon had already knocked £20 off this monitor but you can save an additional fiver by ticking the coupon box just under the price. With a Full HD screen and 60Hz refresh rate this is handy for gaming or extending your display options from your laptop for working from home. Also comes with a two-year warranty.



Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB | £150 £105 at Amazon

If you want the biggest screen Amazon will offer, the Fire HD 10 is for you (yep, with a 10-inch screen). It also comes with a decent amount of storage, so you can download as many movies onto it as you want (to an extent).View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 64GB | £180 £135 at Amazon

The most 'high-end' of Amazon's adult tablets is the 64GB version of the Fire HD 10, which has a big screen and plenty of storage. It's now £45 cheaper, which you can spend on apps and purchases.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids' Edition | £200 £145 at Amazon

Amazon's most pricey tablet is the Kids' version of the Fire HD 10, but it's currently at its lowest price we've seen so far. For that price you're getting a kid-proof slate that even the most tenacious toddler can't tear apart.View Deal

Oculus Go standalone VR headset | £199 £149.99 at Amazon

Now £50 cheaper than at launch, this is the lowest price yet for the standalone VR headset. You don't need a fancy PC or smartphone to operate this VR headset as it's all built-in. There are no wires hazards to worry about either.

