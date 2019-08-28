Amazon Showroom gives you a glimpse of your virtual dream home

If you find shopping for furniture a real hassle, Amazon's latest interactive feature could save you schlepping around your local department store on the hunt for a new floor lamp.

Called Amazon Showroom, the feature allows you to 'try before you buy', by helping you visualize furniture in a virtual living room, that you can customise to look just like your own.

With the ability to change the wall paints and floor coverings, you can fill your virtual living room with a variety of products available to buy on Amazon, including floor lamps, armchairs, sofas, rugs, and coffee tables.

Amazon says that "by clicking on an item in the showroom, customers will have three options: to display product details, to replace the product or to show a list of all items in the room". Should you like the look of your virtual living room, items can then be placed individually in your Amazon shopping cart – or you can buy the whole room in one go.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Interactive shopping

The new Amazon Showroom feature (which has already launched in the US), is part of Amazon's push to make shopping online more interactive, which includes Amazon Discover and Amazon AR View.

Discover gives you recommendations for different types of furniture it thinks you may like, which you can customise by tapping 'thumbs up' or 'thumbs down'.

Amazon AR View takes the idea of the Amazon Showroom one step further, allowing you to "project and position a three-dimensional image of the selected piece of furniture on their own four walls via smartphone".

All of these interactive features will likely come in handy at busy shopping times like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well as Amazon Prime Day 2020 – all of which are expected to see in hundreds of fantastic deals from the online shopping giant.