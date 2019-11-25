John Lewis has slashed the price of the OnePlus 7 Pro this Black Friday

Black Friday has become a race to see which retailer can score the best prices on the top three of the phone market - Samsung, Huawei and Apple. But in that race, another top choice has been left behind...until now.

OnePlus and its range of top handsets have been relatively void of Black Friday discounts but now John Lewis has stepped in, discounting the flagship OnePlus 7 Pro SIM-free by a pretty major £100.

Not only does that make this the cheapest price to get the handset SIM-free right now (without going refurbished), but John Lewis will also go ahead and throw in a two year guarantee on the device.

This wonderful OnePlus 7 Pro deal in full:

OnePlus 7 Pro | John Lewis | SIM-free | £599

£100 off the price of one of the best smartphones on the market feels like a pretty great saving to us! Especially when it knocks it down to a price range closer to the mid-range than the flagship phones it resembles most. Currently John Lewis is the only retailer offering it at this price after Amazon shot its prices up.View Deal

So what's so good about the OnePlus 7 Pro?

Sporting a novel pop-up camera, the OnePlus 7 Pro possibly has the closest screen to 'infinity' currently on the market. Its 6.67 AMOLED screen, offering a 90Hz screen refresh rate, is uninterrupted by teardrop cameras or hole punches like its competitors.

Inside the phone, you'll find a immensely powerful Snapdragon 855 processor and a 4000mAh battery, easily getting you over a days battery life. All of that paired with the powerful triple camera lens set-up and fast charging abilities makes this a top choice for any big phone fans.

