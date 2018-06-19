Adobe announces significant updates to Lightroom ecosystem

Adobe has just announced a number of new features and improvements to its Lightroom ecosystem.

First up, Lightroom CC users are now able to synchronize both presets and profiles, including custom presets as well as third-party presets and profiles.

This means that if you're working across different platforms you can now access any preset you've created or purchased on all your devices. Once you've imported your presets or profiles onto the desktop version of Lightroom CC, these will automatically sync with any device connected to your account.

In addition you can now create presets on your mobile devices, including iPhone, iPad, Android and ChromeOS devices, while Lightroom CC also gets Batch Copy and Paste settings, allowing you to copy settings from one image and paste them to multiple images in one operation.

New Features in Lightroom CC Mobile

Elsewhere, Lightroom CC Mobile final gets the healing brush tool that's found in both Camera Raw and Lightroom desktop – and it's not some stripped-down version of the tool either, offering full functionality.

You can also now remove chromatic aberrations in the mobile version of Lightroom CC, with a new checkbox in the Optics tab enabling Adobe’s automatic detection and correction of fringing.

Lightroom CC Mobile also now offers Technology Previews, first seen on lightroom.adobe.com. This enables users to preview and try out some of the features that are currently under development, and provide feedback.

Adobe stresses that some features may be a bit rough around the edges, but they are fully usable.

First up is Long Exposure Technology Preview (on iOS devices), which once enabled, adds a new capture mode that enables you to capture long exposures without the need for a tripod.

How does it work? The Long Exposure mode takes a series of DNG raw files or JPEGs in a burst, analyzes each image to stabilize them, and then merges the images to simulate a long exposure (interestingly iOS devices can’t actually capture longer exposures than 1/4 second, so there are naturally some types of long-exposure images that won’t work, such as shooting in very dark scenes).

Not forgetting Lightroom Classic CC

Lightroom Classic CC is getting some love as well, although we'll have to wait a little longer for the speed, stability, and enhanced professional workflows many users have been crying out for.

These are coming, we're told, but for now Adobe has added a few top feature requests to Lightroom Classic CC. These include profile and preset management, faster searching of folders, Color Labels for Organizing Folders, and Auto-stack HDR/Panorama and Auto-stack by Capture Time.

Lightroom users should be able to take advantage of these free updates now, via the Adobe Application Updater.