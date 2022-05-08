The UFC circus heads to Phoenix for the first time in three years, boasting one of the best PPV cards for some time and a tasty lightweight title clash between current champ Charles Oliveira and former interim champion Justin Gaethje as its intriguing main event.

You won't want to miss it, and you don't have to, so read on to discover how to watch a UFC 274 live stream and watch Oliveira vs Gaethje plus the rest of the card online - you can watch exclusively on ESPN+ in the US.

Oliveira vs Gaethje live stream and time Date: Saturday, May 7 Main card time: 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST / 12pm AEST (Sun) Venue: The Footprint Center City Phoenix, Arizona Live stream: ESPN Plus PPV (US) / BT Sport (UK) / DAZN (DE/IT/ES) / Kayo PPV (Aus)

The headline fight serves as Oliveira's second title defence since winning the vacated championship last year. It meanwhile offers Gaethje a second attempt at the belt after an unsuccessful title challenge against Khabib Nurmagomedov in the Russian star's final fight back in 2020.

The Oliveira vs Gaethje fight tops a stacked bill that also includes Rose Namajunas' co-main event strawweight title fight with Carla Esparza and Tony Ferguson taking on Michael Chandler in a massive lightweight clash.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get watch UFC 274 online - plus key details like the Oliveira vs Gaethje time and this weekend's PPV costs.

Get UFC 274 and a whole year of ESPN+

UFC 274 PPV + 1 year of ESPN+: $144.98 $99.98

If you're going to buy the UFC 274 PPV then the smart move is to tack on an extra $14.99 and get a year's worth a ESPN+ (normally $69.99) thrown in for free. That buys a whole 12 months of ESPN sports like MLB, NHL, college sports and top domestic and international soccer from UK, Spain, Germany and Netherlands as well as your evening of UFC action. No brainer.

UFC 274 live stream: how to watch Oliveira vs Gaethje in the US

UFC 274 live stream: how to watch Oliveira vs Gaethje online in Australia

As per usual, you'll find UFC 274 and Oliveira vs Gaethje available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AUD$54.95. The main card is set to take place at 12pm AEST on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira and Gaethje are expected to make their way toward the Octagon around 2pm AEST. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. Click the link where you can sign up to watch, where you'll then be able to live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass.

How to watch Oliveira vs Gaethje: live stream UFC 274 in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now, and the great news is that despite its tasty line up of fights, this weekend's UFC 274 action won't be a PPV event in the UK! You'll need to tune into BT Sport 1 for all the action from Phoenix. Once the Prelims are done and dusted, the main card kicks off at 3am - you can expect Oliveira vs Gaethje to hit the Octagon at 5am-ish. Don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a big commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. It costs £25 and gets you all of BT Sport's goodies - including Premier League football and Premiership rugby - for a whole month.

Oliveira vs Gaethje: live stream UFC 274 in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a Oliveira vs Gaethje live stream in Canada on Saturday. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, March 7.

Oliveira vs Gaethje live stream: how to watch UFC 274 in New Zealand

Sky Arena is offering New Zealand viewers an Oliveira vs Gaethje live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 2pm NZDT main card start time on Sunday, May 8 to get all the action. The headline Oliveira vs Gaethje fight is expected any time from 4pm NZST, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

How to live stream UFC 274 without PPV in Europe

So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website. Although the DAZN free trial has now been consigned to history, watching UFC on the service in Europe is still much more reasonable than other parts of the world, with monthly plans starting at €14.99.

When is Oliveira vs Gaethje? UFC 274 time and schedule

Oliveira vs Gaethje takes place at UFC 274, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. The UFC 274 early prelim card began at 5.30pm EST / 2.30pm PST / 10.30pm BST / 7.30am AEST, with the prelims then kicking off at 8pm EST / 5pm PST / 1am BST / 10am AEST.

The UFC 274 main card is slated to start at 10pm EST / 7pm PST / 3am BST (Sun) / 12pm AEST (Sun) - with Oliveira and Gaethje expected to enter the Octagon no earlier than 12am EST / 9pm PST / 5am BST (Sun) / 2pm AEST (Sun).

Oliveira vs Gaethje preview and predictions

Oliveira has built up a well-earned reputation as UFC's takedown king, having chalked up four takedowns and eight submission attempts in his last four fights alone.

Gaethje's chances therefore depend on him avoiding the canvas as best he can.

While the challenger is known for his incessant striking - as exemplified by the barrage he unleashed against Tony Ferguson - Gaethje does have a strong background as a wrestler, and it's this versatility that could see him pull off a shock here.

(Image credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Who is Charles Oliveira?

Having worked his way up the ranks in a number of Brazilian promotions, Oliveira made his UFC debut in 2010, but was initially written off as a middling contender, chalking up an unimpressive 10-8 record between 2012 and 2017.

The 32-year-old went on to elevate his reputation with an eight-fight win streak that earned him a title fight earlier this year against Michael Chandler, taking the opportunity to claim the belt in resounding style with a second round knock out.

Oliveira currently holds the record for the most submission wins in UFC history at 15, as well as the most finishes record at 18.

Who is Justin Gaethje?

A two-time Arizona state champion as a wrestler, Gaethje kicked off his amateur MMA career while in college before turning pro in 2011 as a WSOF fighter.

Since moving to the UFC in 2017, the year-old has experienced three loses in his eight fights for the promotion.

Fighting on home turf, UFC 274 marks Gaethje's second shot at UFC gold after the former interim titleholder came up short for the title when was choked out by Nurmagomedov in the first round two years ago.

Oliveira vs Gaethje odds: who is the favorite to win?

The bookies are expecting Oliveira to extend his 10-fight winning streak, with odds for the Brazilian floating around 1/2 for him to retain his title, with Gaethje coming in at 6/4 to take the crown.

(Image credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Oliveira vs Gaethje: recent results

Oliveira's last visit to the octagon saw him make a successful first defence of his lightweight title with a third-round submission victory over Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas at UFC 269 last December.

Gaethje's last fight meanwhile saw him dispatch Michael Chandler via an unanimous decision in a thrilling three-round battle that had the crowd on its feet at UFC 268 last November.

UFC 274 full card and highlights

Beyond the much anticipated headline act, the full line up for UFC 274 is also boasts plenty of top-drawer MMA action for you to enjoy with this UFC live stream.

In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas will rematch Carla Esparza for strawweight gold, while while Tony Ferguson will be looking to pull off a huge shock as he takes on Michael Chandler in a much-anticipated lightweight cash. Further down the bill, British welterweight Danny Roberts is in action against Francisco Trinaldo.

Full UFC 274 card for Saturday, May 7

MAIN CARD

Charles Oliveira (c) vs Justin Gaethje (Lightweight title fight)

Rose Namajunas (c) vs Carla Esparza (Women's Strawweight title fight)

Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson (Lightweight)

Maurício Rua vs Ovince Saint Preux (Light Heavyweight)

Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon (Lightweight)

PRELIMS

André Fialho vs Cameron VanCamp (Welterweight)

Randy Brown vs Khaos Williams (Welterweight)

Macy Chiasson vs Norma Dumont (Women's Featherweight)

Brandon Royval vs Matt Schnell (Flyweight)

EARLY PRELIMS

Blagoy Ivanov vs Marcos Rogério de Lima (Heavyweight)

Francisco Trinaldo vs Danny Roberts (Welterweight)

Tracy Cortez vs Melissa Gatto (Women's Flyweight)