La Liga live stream: how to watch 2020/21 Spanish football online from anywhere

Spanish football's giants have a lot to prove in 2020/21 and, naturally, there'll be plenty of critical eyes on La Liga. Sevilla aside, the reputation of Spain's top clubs took a hit last season, with none of them managing to reach the last four of the Champions League for the first time since 2006/7. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all crashed out in disappointing fashion at the quarter-finals stage, but the good news is that if the Big Three's malaise continues, the chasing pack have a great chance to close the gap to the top. Here's how to watch a La Liga live stream online from anywhere this season.

How to get a free La Liga live stream beIN sports owns the rights to La Liga the US and can be watched for FREE on Sling TV as part of its World Sports trial, while UK viewers will find Premier Sportsoffering La Liga coverage from just £5.99 a month, both on TV and online. Don't forget to grab a VPN to ensure you get your usual Spanish football live stream from all over the world - and right now you can save up to 50% on our No. 1 reviewed VPN.

Real Madrid's title hopes were written off at numerous points of last season, but Zinedine Zidane's side proved to be the best of the elite in the end - solid, unspectacular, but most importantly not as badly run as Barcelona.

Years of decline and over-reliance on one man finally caught up to Josep Maria Bartomeu, the unpopular president at the heart of the Lionel Messi saga. It's difficult to remember a time when Barcelona's standing was so low, and yet they still finished second last season, 12 points clear of Sevilla and big-spending Atleti, who also qualified for the Champions League.

Sevilla's thrilling Europa League win completed Julen Lopetegui's redemption story, and the Andalusian side this summer brought back Ivan Rakitic, the fan-favourite and former club captain, who spent three wonderful years in Seville before departing for Barcelona in 2014. It's great to see him back where his heart belongs, and the Croatian midfielder will be determined to show Barca once and for all that he deserved better than to have been treated like a sack of potatoes.

Real Sociedad's post-lockdown collapse robbed them of a place in the Champions League, but they finished in the Europa League slots alongside Villarreal and Granada, who had a remarkable first campaign in the top flight following their 2019 promotion from Segunda División. The only tragedy was that Getafe lost out.

Huesca, Cádiz and Elche are this season's new boys, replacing the outgoing Leganés, Mallorca and Espanyol. Read on to discover how to watch a La Liga live stream no matter where you are right now.

How to watch La Liga from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the 2020/21 La Liga season online in various countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

It's really easy to do, so don't feel you have to miss out because you finally got to take that well-earned holiday - here's how to get started.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to alter your IP address to one in your home country. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN, which comes with a 30 day money back guarantee), as the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months FREE with an annual plan.

How to watch a La Liga live stream in the UK

La Liga TV has the broadcasting rights for Spanish top flight football in the UK. The channel, which is run by Premier Sports, is available on TV from £9.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media - but until October 1 it's available for FREE to Sky UK customers. There's also a streaming-only option available, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. Similar to above, you can get La Liga TV on a streaming-only basis for free until September 30 - the following day it'll cost £5.99 a month. You can check out all the various options and subscribe to Premier Sports and La Liga TV here. Better still, due to the current circumstances, the Saturday blackout rule has been temporarily lifted, meaning you can tune in to Saturday afternoon matches live on La Liga TV. Out of the UK but want to watch your usual La Liga live stream? Just follow the VPN route as described above and you'll be up and running in no time.

How to watch a FREE La Liga live stream in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports has the rights to broadcast La Liga Spanish football until 2024 in the US. It's exclusive, too. Subscribing also means you can watch via the beIN Sports Connect app. beIN Sports can be accessed via most cable providers, but can also to TV streaming services such as FuboTV and Sling. They both be tried out at no charge, and the current Sling TV FREE 1-week trial offer is especially worth considering - plus there's also a Spanish-language option if you prefer.

How to watch La Liga: live stream Spanish soccer in Canada

Much like in the US, beIN Sports is where Barcelona, Real Madrid and the rest of La Liga's teams will be shown in Canada. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile. If you don't want to subscribe to beIN then FuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a beIN or Fubo login all the same.

How to live stream La Liga soccer in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Spanish football Down Under, you'll need to be a subscriber to the exclusive broadcaster beIN Sports. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. That said sports streaming specialists Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package. The Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Kayo also lets you watch a load of other great sports, not least offering an NRL live stream for every match of the 2020 season. There's even a free 14-day Kayo Sports trial on offer, so you can check it out for yourself without committing a penny, and its app works across PCs, Macs, smartphones, tablets, select smart TVs and more - console support is the only obvious outlier but it's said to be "coming soon".