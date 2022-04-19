Juventus vs Fiorentina live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia semi-final online from anywhere

There's no club Fiorentina fans hate more than Juventus, and twice the Viola have been the butt of the joke against their rivals this season. Max Allegri's men have home advantage and a 1-0 lead as the rivals face off in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final, but Fiorentina are fuelled by a deep sense of injustice and there's unrest in Turin with no wins in the last three and calls for Allegri's resignation. The match is free to air on Italy's Canale 5. Here's how to watch a Juventus vs Fiorentina free live stream from anywhere.

Juventus vs Fiorentina live stream Date: Wednesday, April 20 Kick-off time: 9pm CEST (local) / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin FREE live stream: watch 100% FREE on Canale 5 (Italy) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Fiorentina have long been used to Juventus stealing away their prize assets, but this season has been especially excruciating. Dušan Vlahović, the jewel in the crown of Italian football, crossed the divide in January, and Juve have beaten them twice this season, scoring 91st-minute winners on both occasions.

To make matters worse, it was another of their former favorites, Juan Cuadrado, who did the damage on both occasions, scoring the winner in their Serie A clash, before forcing an unfortunate Lorenzo Venuti own goal in the semi-final first leg.

The positives for Vincenzo Italiano is that his side played the reigning Coppa Italia champions off the park last month, carving the Bianconeri backline apart at will. What's more, Juve coach Allegri is under serious pressure from his fans with defeats to Cagliari and Inter and a draw with Bologna at the weekend effectively ending the club's outside chance of a shot at the scudetto this season.

Will it be third time lucky, or is Vlahović destined to inflict more pain on his former teammates? Read on as we explain how to watch a Juventus vs Fiorentina live stream for this Coppa Italia semi-final second leg.

Free Juventus vs Fiorentina live stream

Italian national broadcaster Canale 5 has the rights to the Coppa Italia and will be airing tonight's Juventus vs Fiorentina match 100% free.

If you're an Italian away from home today, you'll need to sign-up to a VPN to watch the Juventus vs Fiorentina free live stream from abroad. Full details just below. If you're watching from Italy, there's no need for the VPN, just head over to Canale 5.

Once signed-up you can watch on either linear TV or online here, as well as a host of other sport and streamed entertainment. Coverage starts at 8.30pm CEST ahead of a 9pm kick-off local time.

How to watch Juventus vs Fiorentina from outside your country

If you're abroad and can't bear to miss out on watching your usual coverage of Juventus vs Fiorentina live from your home country, you should bear in mind that many of the services and websites you normally use to watch Italian football are geo-blocked.

But don't sweat it. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into Juventus vs Fiorentina as you normally would, no matter where you are in the world - it's really easy and perhaps most importantly, ultra-affordable.

Use a VPN to watch Juventus vs Fiorentina live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Juventus vs Fiorentina: live stream soccer in the US with or without cable

Juventus vs Fiorentina live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia soccer online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Juventus vs Fiorentina with a subscription to FuboTV, which has the rights to Coppa Italia soccer, as well as Serie A, Ligue 1 and plenty more competitions. FuboTV costs CA$20 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$12.50 each month if you sign up for the CA$150 yearly plan. It's also got a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. Juventus vs Fiorentina kicks off at kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Juventus vs Fiorentina live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia in the UK

Juventus vs Fiorentina kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday evening, and it's being shown on Premier Sports in the UK. Premier Sports has exclusive rights to several European competitions, including La Liga, Coppa Italia and DFB Pokal. It's available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media. The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation; or £7.99 per month for La Liga TV only. If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Can I watch Coppa Italia in Australia? Juventus vs Fiorentina live stream details

It's bad news for Italian soccer fans Down Under, as there isn't a confirmed broadcaster for this Coppa Italia semi-final in Australia. The alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above. This allows residents of other countries where the match is being shown to tune back in to their usual coverage, even if they're abroad in Oz right now. Prepare for an early rise though, with Juventus vs Fiorentina set to kick-off at 5am AEST on Thursday morning.

Can I watch Juventus vs Fiorentina in New Zealand?