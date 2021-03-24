How to watch the Sigma FP L launch: tune in for the new full-frame mirrorless camera

When is the Sigma FP L launch event? The Sigma FP L launch event is set to start on on Thursday, March 25 at 8am EST / 12pm GMT / 10pm AEST. How long will the event last? Sigma says the event will last around 30 minutes.

After a week of leaks and growing rumors, the Sigma FP L has finally been given an official launch event – and the reveal of the full-frame camera promises to be a big one for camera fans who are tired of the Canon, Nikon and Sony status quo.

Sigma hasn't actually confirmed that its event, which is scheduled for 8am EST / 12pm GMT / 10pm AEST on March 25, is for the new FP L. But the recent leaks and rumors suggest that we're almost certainly going to see the new compact full-framer.

The original Sigma FP is one of the most interesting cameras of the past few years, bringing an innovative modular design that was, at the time, the smallest full-frame camera we've seen.

One of the FP's most intriguing features is its omission of a mechanical shutter, with the camera instead favoring a silent, electronic-only shutter style that remains ahead of its time. The lack of built-in features like a hot-shoe and electronic viewfinder also makes it somewhat niche, but means you can build the camera to suit your needs.

The Sigma FP L is expected to follow this ethos, while adding some big new features – including a new 60.2MP sensor. Like its predecessor, it'll have an L Mount – the same as the one supported by Panasonic and Leica – and will likely bring some new accessories like a side-mounted EVF, if recent leaked images are to be believed.

According to separate leaks from Nokishita, the Sigma FP L could be a little pricier than the Sigma FP, with the rumored body-only pricing being $2,499 (around £1,810 / AU$3,250). But those specifics will be confirmed very soon during the live-streamed launch.

How to watch the Sigma FP L livestream online

Sigma now has a placeholder for the Sigma FP L livestream on YouTube, which is due to start at 9pm JST on March 25 – which works out as 8am EST / 12pm GMT / 10pm AEST.

It looks like YouTube will be the only place that you can tune into the launch, with Sigma saying the event will likely last around 30 minutes.

YouTube handily lets you set reminders for scheduled events, so if you want to get an email notification just before it kicks off, just click the bell icon in the bottom-left hand corner when you're signed into your account.

While we do know that the Sigma FP L will likely have a new 60.2MP sensor and a similar design to the 370g Sigma FP, there are still quite a few features that are unknown – including its video skills and a confirmed price – so it'll be well worth tuning in to find out. We'll see you there.