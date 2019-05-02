How to delete a Gmail account

If you've decided you want to delete your Gmail account, we've got all the details you need to get it done. Whether you're giving up on email entirely or just don't want the account anymore, you can easily delete your Gmail account. And, you can do so without deleting your attached Google account.

Google notes that deleting your Gmail account will delete all of your emails and your mail settings, though it may not immediately delete all of your emails. However, if you decide at a later date that you want to reopen your Gmail account, you may have that option. You also don’t need to worry about someone swooping in and pretending to be you by using your Gmail address, as Google won’t allow anyone else to use it even after you’ve deleted your account.

You may want to download your Gmail data before deleting your account, as it will be lost otherwise. Here’s how to download your Gmail data and save it to your computer.

Deleting your Gmail account will vary slightly depending on the device you’re using to delete it. Here are instruction on deleting the account from a computer, Android device,and iOS device.

On a computer

Step one: Go to the Google Account management page.

You can jump there using this link or by opening Gmail, clicking on the grid next to your user icon, and clicking on the Account option from the pop-up menu.

Step two: Select “Data & personalization” from the navigation panel (this may appear on the left side or top of your window).

Step three: In the new window, scroll to find the section titled “Download, delete, or make a plan for your data” and select “Delete a service or your account.”

Step four: On the new screen, find the section titled “Delete a Google service”, and select “Delete a service.”

Here you should be prompted to sign into your Google account for security purposes. Sign into the Google account you have your Gmail account under to proceed.

Step five: On the new screen, find the Gmail account you want to delete, and select “Delete”, then follow the on-screen instructions to finalize the account deletion.

On Android:

Step one : Open the Settings app in your Android device.

: Open the Settings app in your Android device. Step two : Scroll down to find the Google section of your settings

: Scroll down to find the Google section of your settings Step three : In the Google settings, find “Google Account” and select it

: In the Google settings, find “Google Account” and select it Step four : Find and select the “Data & Personalization” tab from the top menu

: Find and select the “Data & Personalization” tab from the top menu Step five: Scroll down to find the section titled “Download, delete, or make a plan for your data” and select “Delete a service or your account”

Step six: On the new page, select "Delete a Google Service"

Here, Google may require you to re-sign in to your account.

Step seven: Find "Gmail" and select the Trash Can icon, then follow any remaining instructions from Google.

On iOS:

Since iOS doesn’t have OS-level Google settings, you’ll need to have the Gmail app installed on your device to proceed with deletion of your Gmail account. Or, you can proceed in the web browser using the instructions for computers listed above.

Step one : Open the Gmail app and open the Menu

: Open the Gmail app and open the Menu Step two : From the menu, select Settings > Your account> Manage your Google Account

: From the menu, select Settings > Your account> Manage your Google Account Step three : From the navigation panel, find “Data & personalization” and select it

: From the navigation panel, find “Data & personalization” and select it Step four : On the new page, find the section labeled “Download, delete, or make a plan for your data,” and select “Delete a service or your account”

: On the new page, find the section labeled “Download, delete, or make a plan for your data,” and select “Delete a service or your account” Step five: On the following screen, select “Delete a service”

As with the other processes, Google may require you to re-confirm the password for your account here.

Step six: On the next screen, find Gmail and select “Delete,” then follow the instructions provided by Google.