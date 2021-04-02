How to copy and paste on Mac and MacBook

If you want to know how to copy and paste on Mac computers, you'll need to learn how to use macOS' copy and paste commands. These take various forms, including copy or cut, and paste or paste and match style, depending on what you're trying to do. You can perform each command using only your keyboard or by using your trackpad or mouse.

Copy or cut

The first step is to select the text or other item that you want to be copied or cut. With the former, the item remains in the original location while a copy gets created elsewhere. With the latter, the text or other item is moved from the original location to somewhere new.

After selecting the text to copy, press the 'Command' + 'C' keys. You can also select Edit > Copy from the menu bar. Another solution: Control-click (or right-click) on the item you've selected, then choose 'Copy' from the shortcut menu.

Conversely, after selecting the text, press the 'Command' + 'X' keys to cut. Or choose Edit > Cut from the menu bar. You can also Control-click (or right-click) on the item, then choose 'Cut' from the shortcut menu.

Paste, or paste and match style

There are two types of pasting on macOS. Both are performed by first clicking to place your insertion point. When choosing paste, your copied item is added to that location. With paste and match style, the pasted item is copied but also matches the font, color, size, or another style of the surrounding content.

After clicking in your insertion point, to paste, press the 'Command' + 'V' keys. You can also select Edit > Paste for the menu bar, or control-click (or right-click) the item you select, then choosing Paste from the shortcut menu.

To use paste and match style, after clicking in your insertion point, press the 'Option' + 'Shift' + 'Command' + 'V' keys. You can also choose Edit > Paste and Match Style from the menu bar, if applicable.