How to use Google Drive

One of the greatest services to have emerged from the Google workshop is Google Drive, a cloud-based storage facility that enables you to upload your files to the internet so they're available anywhere you have access to a PC and an internet connection.

It gives you 15GB of storage space for free, which should take care of the majority of your day-to-day file storage, although it's not a longterm storage solution, unless you upgrade to the 100GB or 1TB version, which cost around £1.50 ($1.99 and £6.75 ( $9.99), a month respectively. There's even an option to get 30 terabytes of storage for those who are thinking about ditching conventional local storage – it's very pricey, though, so consider whether you really need it.

The beauty of Google Drive is that Google Docs is integrated within it, so when you want to create a document, presentation or spreadsheet, you can do it within Google Drive. What you might not realise is that Google Drive also comes in a desktop version, so you can easily upload files to your Google Drive by dragging and dropping them to the Google Drive folder on your desktop, once installed.

And when you want to download them, you do the reverse – it really is easy, and files are copied across very quickly, too.