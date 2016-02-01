How to use an iPhone or iPad as a remote control for your Mac

Wouldn't it be useful to be able to control your Mac remotely? That way, even when you're not actually in front of your Mac, you can see if a download has completed or to open or quit an app, for example.

Well, you can indeed do this from your iPad or iPhone. There are a number of apps that make this possible, and they work over VNC (Virtual Network Connection). This performs most quickly over your local network, but can also be used in conjunction with apps such as TeamViewer to keep you connected to your Mac even when you leave the building.

Being able to see your Mac's screen and control the computer from your iOS device gives you more capabilities than if you were to simply connect to it as a networked drive. VNC is a great way to use computers that are elsewhere in your home or office without having to be physically present.

Here's how to do this using an app called Remoter VNC.