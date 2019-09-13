The best iPhone 11 deals to pre-order right now

After an impressive launch event, iPhone 11 deals are now officially here to pre-order. And the great news for those who've felt alienated by Apple's high price tags, iPhone 11 deals are looking surprisingly affordable.

Considering the competitive pricing both Samsung and Huawei managed to pull out this year, Apple had to bring us something affordable...well affordable for a brand new iPhone!

And with this device they've managed it. Taking everything that was great about the iPhone XR and upgrading it while still somehow managing to also drive the price of iPhone 11 deals down. If you're looking for more power, more cameras and the latest cutting edge tech from the Cupertino firm then you'll want to check out the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

Inside the phone, Apple has crammed in a 3110mAh battery, a CPU that Apple claims is the fastest in any smartphone ever and ramped up the camera abilities. There is now a wide angle lens and telescopic lens for your benefits. And, with pre-order deals offering monthly bills in the low £30 region (with some higher upfront costs of course), you don't actually need to pay that much to get this phone.

Adding to the relatively affordable pricing on offer, Apple is offering a year long subscription to its brand new Apple TV+ service, a subscription that would normally cost you £4.99 a month. You can find out more about this below.

Below we've listed all of the retailers currently offering iPhone 11 deals for pre-order so you can find your ideal option - both on SIM-free and contract. It's important to note that although you can now pre-order iPhone 11 deals, you won't actually get it until September 20.

Where to buy iPhone 11 deals:

Whether you're interested in getting iPhone 11 deals SIM-free or on a contract, there are a host of different retailers stocking this new device. Whether you want to go with one of the big names like Carphone Warehouse or Amazon, or find a cheaper alternative with Mobiles.co.uk or Mobile Phones Direct, we've listed the options below:

Buying the iPhone 11 on contract:

What is Apple TV+?

As mentioned above, if you buy a iPhone 11 deal, either SIM-free or on contract, you will also get a year of Apple TV+ for free. This is a brand new service from Apple, in fact it won't actually launch until November 1.

In essence, Apple TV+ is the company's direct competition to both Netflix and Amazon Prime, offering a host of original shows and films. A number of originals have already been announced with a host of big names involved, including Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, M. Night Shyamalan and Steven Spielberg.

Find out more about Apple TV Plus

iPhone 11 review

iPhone 11 review in brief A surprisingly affordable new phone from Apple SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 828 x 1792 | Rear camera: 12 + 12MP | OS: iOS 13 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/128/256GB | Battery: 3110mAh | Weight: 194g Reasons to Buy Vibrant display Upgraded dual cameras increased battery power Reasons to Avoid Not hugely different to last year

While the iPhone 11 isn't hugely different to last year's iPhone XR, it has made improvements in all of the most crucial areas. That means an upgrade to a dual camera set-up, with wide angle lens and optical zooms. An increased battery capacity of 3110mAh and what Apple is claiming to be the 'fastest CPU ever in a smartphone'.

They've managed to cram all of that in while also dropping down the price, impressive right?



SIM-free iPhone 11 prices

Coming in at an RRP of £729, the iPhone 11 is cheaper SIM-free than the iPhone XR was on launch. That means this could be an excellent 'cheap' iPhone when paired with a cheap SIM only deal.

Realistically, no one will be undercutting each other for price for a while when it comes to SIM-free options so just pick the retailer you prefer for SIM-free.