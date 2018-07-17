The best cheap Bose headphone deals in July 2018

Bose has been one of the biggest and best names in the home audio world for more than 50 years thanks to its super high quality speakers. But more recently the company has become known for great quality at-home audio, as well as great quality audio on-the-go with its headphones.

One of the few problems with the Bose product line is the price. Although the high price tag for Bose headphones is almost always totally worth it, it's out of many peoples' price range.

That's why we've created this deal guide to help you bag yourself a pair of Bose headphones at the best price possible, which will hopefully be within your budget. We've searched the web for the best Bose headphones deals that are available for you right now. There are plenty to choose from, whether you like in-ear styles, over-ear styles, wired headphones or wireless headphones, you'll find lots of options below.

1. Bose QuietComfort 25

Headphones fit for a king and an excellent value for all

Weight: 6.9 ounces | Battery Life: 32.8 hours | Connection: Wired | Inline Controls: Yes | Noise Cancellation: Yes

Full sound

Stunning noise-cancellation

Doesn't require battery for use

Color customization costs an extra $100

If you can swing the price, you'll be treated to a deluxe set of headphones that delivers an unparalleled audio experience that's well worth the price of admission. They are a unique piece of technology in that they not only deliver a mind-blowing first impression, but offer it during each and every use, again and again. If you're serious about sound and want to hear your favorite movies, music and games in a new immersive way, or if you just want one of the best sets of noise-cancelling headphones you can get, the QC25 is for you.

2. Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Smart noise-cancelling headphones for voice assistant diehards

Weight: 8.32 ounces | Battery Life: 20 hours | Connection: Wireless with wired option | Bluetooth: 4.1 | Inline Controls: Yes | Noise Cancellation: Yes

Class-leading noise cancellation

Incredibly comfortable

No instant mute

Plain design

The Bose QC35 II shows why the company is so popular amongst travelers, with class-leading noise cancellation and balanced sound. They may not be the most detailed or exciting-sounding headphones, but they will sound great to most listeners. And the inclusion of Google Assistant is a nice addition.

3. Bose QuietComfort 20

Bose's latest in-ear headphones rock

Weight: 1.55 ounces | Battery Life: 16 hours | Connection: Wired | Inline Controls: Yes | Noise Cancellation: Yes

Extremely comfortable

Amazing sound quality

Aware mode will keep you alive

Battery module is huge

The Bose QuietComfort 20i headphones are easily some of the best sounding in-ear noise canceling headphones we've ever put through their paces. They boast amazing noise canceling technology and incredible sound, while being extremely comfortable. Additionally, we really liked "aware mode" and laud Bose for making versions compatible with every major mobile OS.

4. Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones

Big sound and simple setup

Weight: 0.63 ounces | Battery life: 6 hours | Connection: Wireless | Bluetooth: 4.2 | Inline Controls: Yes | Noise Cancellation: No

Comfortable and secure

Optional heart rate monitor

Battery life could be better

Heart rate monitor version is pricey

If you need your power song to give even more umph, then the Bose SoundSport might give you exactly that extra push you’re looking for. With the unmistakable sound signature of the US audio heavyweight, these lightweight earbuds feature a comfortable and secure fit thanks to the StayHear+ tips.

For runners with NFC-enabled smartphones and music players, the SoundSport buds can be paired in the blink of an eye. For an extra $50 you can pick up the Pulse edition which features a built-in heart rate monitor. Depending on your training method, this could be a worthwhile investment as we've found their heart rate monitor to generally be fairly precise.

5. Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Earbuds

Wireless earbuds built for quiet environments

Weight: 2.8 ounces | Battery Life: 5 hours | Connection: Wireless | Bluetooth: Yes | Inline Controls: Yes | Noise Cancellation: No

Balanced sound

Built for abuse

Fit loosely and stick out

Poor ambient noise isolation

The Bose SoundSport Free are an excellent sounding pair of wireless headphones with an ultra-reliable connection. They can easily withstand the abuses of working out, however, their poor fit and open design may turn casual listeners away.

6. Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones

Get a better fit and better sound

Weight: 0.63 ounces | Battery Life: n/a | Connection: Wired | Inline Controls: Yes | Noise Cancellation: No

No outside interference

Control your music without your phone

Lack the finesse of other Bose designs

With different versions optimized for Samsung and Android operating systems or iOS devices, you can talk hands-free and control various music functions without having to reach for your phone with these in-ear headphones. Promising to deliver a deep, rich sound, they allow you to immerse yourself in your music by cutting off any interfering background noise. Built for durability, don’t expect the same plushness as some of the over-ear Bose headphones offer.