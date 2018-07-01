The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals in July 2018

It might not quite have the same cachet as Samsung and Apple these days, but the launch of a new Sony flagship phone is still a reason to be excited. Less than a year after releasing its last major handset, the tech giant has launched the shiny new Sony Xperia XZ2 - and we can tell you the best XZ2 deals.
Sony's Xperia XZ2 looks to be one of the best phones ever from the company as it finally embraces a new design style compared to older handsets from the Japanese firm. It comes with a 5.7-inch 18:9 ratio Full HD display in a similar body to the 5.2-inch Xperia XZ1, so the phone isn't bigger but comes with more screen. We've gone hands on and you can see more of our thoughts at the bottom of this page.
Before that however, you can fiddle with our comparison tool below to custom make the best Xperia XZ2 deal for you. It comes in much cheaper than the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S9, and we'll also tell you about how much you should expect to pay if you want an unlocked SIM-free XZ2.
Unlocked Sony Xperia XZ2 SIM-free deals
Now if the above comparison tool doesn't kick up the right deal for you, it's likely you won't be able find a suitable price anywhere else. If that's the case, we recommend thinking about buying the phone outright and pairing it up with one of these great SIM only deals.
For most, it means you'll get more data, minutes and extras thrown in, plus you own the XZ2 so you'll be able to switch deals when you like while keeping your same phone.
If you choose this as your best route, below you'll be able to find the current best SIM free prices for the unlocked Sony Xperia XZ2 - but the RRP is a rather lofty £699. If you were after something a bit cheaper, it's worth checking out our run down of the best cheap mobile phones.
Sony Xperia XZ2 hands on review in brief
A bold, redesigned flagship... but is it too little, too late?
Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | Rear camera: 19MP | Weight: 198g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3180mAh
Sony has finally changed its design language (and it's about time) meaning the Xperia XZ2 now follows a similar look to a lot of the other modern flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S9 or iPhone X. It comes with a Full HD 5.7-inch screen inside a similar size body to the Xperia XZ1.
Inside is a powerful Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM to keep the phone chugging along, plus on the rear is a 19MP camera capable of some incredible slow-mo video and predictive autofocus so you catch the best shot too.
Read TechRadar's hands on Sony Xperia XZ2 review