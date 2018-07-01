The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals in July 2018

Editor's pick Limited Time Offer Sony Xperia XZ2 Our rating: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Network: O2

It might not quite have the same cachet as Samsung and Apple these days, but the launch of a new Sony flagship phone is still a reason to be excited. Less than a year after releasing its last major handset, the tech giant has launched the shiny new Sony Xperia XZ2 - and we can tell you the best XZ2 deals.

Sony's Xperia XZ2 looks to be one of the best phones ever from the company as it finally embraces a new design style compared to older handsets from the Japanese firm. It comes with a 5.7-inch 18:9 ratio Full HD display in a similar body to the 5.2-inch Xperia XZ1 , so the phone isn't bigger but comes with more screen. We've gone hands on and you can see more of our thoughts at the bottom of this page.

Before that however, you can fiddle with our comparison tool below to custom make the best Xperia XZ2 deal for you. It comes in much cheaper than the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S9, and we'll also tell you about how much you should expect to pay if you want an unlocked SIM-free XZ2.

Contracts Sim Free Sim Only Showing 7 of 920 deals ? Sort By Recommended Sony Xperia XZ2 (Black) 1 1000 mins Unlimited texts 3GB data £195 upfront £23 /mth View at e2save.com 24 months O2 Priority rewards 7000+ wi-fi hotspots Award winning coverage Only £23 per month! Learn More Sony Xperia XZ2 (Silver) 2 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 4GB data £75 upfront £23 /mth View at e2save.com 24 months Network satisfaction guarantee Courtesy phone while yours is repaired 4G network speed as standard Learn More Sony Xperia XZ2 (Black) 3 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 20GB data £25 upfront £30 /mth View at e2save.com 24 months Network satisfaction guarantee Courtesy phone while yours is repaired 4G network speed as standard Learn More Sony Xperia XZ2 (Blue) 4 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 4GB data Free upfront £33 /mth View at Affordablemobiles 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More Sony Xperia XZ2 (Blue) 5 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 10GB data £34.99 upfront £33 /mth View at Affordablemobiles 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More Sony Xperia XZ2 6 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data £39 upfront £34 /mth View at Fonehouse 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More Sony Xperia XZ2 (Blue) 7 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data £54.99 upfront £34 /mth View at Affordablemobiles 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More Load more deals

Unlocked Sony Xperia XZ2 SIM-free deals

Now if the above comparison tool doesn't kick up the right deal for you, it's likely you won't be able find a suitable price anywhere else. If that's the case, we recommend thinking about buying the phone outright and pairing it up with one of these great SIM only deals.

For most, it means you'll get more data, minutes and extras thrown in, plus you own the XZ2 so you'll be able to switch deals when you like while keeping your same phone.

If you choose this as your best route, below you'll be able to find the current best SIM free prices for the unlocked Sony Xperia XZ2 - but the RRP is a rather lofty £699. If you were after something a bit cheaper, it's worth checking out our run down of the best cheap mobile phones.

Showing 4 of 32 deals ? Sort By Recommended Sony Xperia XZ2 (Pink) 1 Shipping from Free £564.99 View Sony Xperia XZ2 (Black) 2 £629 View Sony Xperia XZ2 (Blue) 3 Shipping from Free £629 View Low Stock Sony Xperia XZ2 (Blue) 4 Shipping from Free £629.95 View Load more deals

Sony Xperia XZ2 hands on review in brief

A bold, redesigned flagship... but is it too little, too late?

Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | Rear camera: 19MP | Weight: 198g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3180mAh

Impressive new design

Stunning 4K HDR video capture

Powerful performance

Terrible fingerprint scanner placement

Sony has finally changed its design language (and it's about time) meaning the Xperia XZ2 now follows a similar look to a lot of the other modern flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S9 or iPhone X. It comes with a Full HD 5.7-inch screen inside a similar size body to the Xperia XZ1.

Inside is a powerful Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM to keep the phone chugging along, plus on the rear is a 19MP camera capable of some incredible slow-mo video and predictive autofocus so you catch the best shot too.

Read TechRadar's hands on Sony Xperia XZ2 review