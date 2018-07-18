The best Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact deals in July 2018

Editor's pick Limited Time Offer Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact Our rating: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Network: EE

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

4GB data Free upfront £33 /mth View at Affordablemobiles

Yeah, flagship phones are expensive nowadays. If you wanted to, you could spend over £1,000 on an iPhone X, but the Xperia XZ2 Compact is an alternative that comes with lots of power, a compact body and, perhaps most importantly, an affordable price. To see how cheap, we've rounded up the best Xperia XZ2 Compact deals for your delight and convenience.

A lot of the top-end flagship phones right now have huge screens, but if you want something with a smaller display (perhaps to replace your Apple iPhone SE?) then the Compact range of Sony's handsets is right up your street.

Sound good? Want to drop everything and buy the mini Sony Xperia? Well the news is good - we've found all the best Xperia XZ2 Compact deals and have collated them on this very page. Use the comparison chart below to pick out your perfect tariff.

More options: Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact deals | Sony Xperia XZ2 deals | LG G6 deals | Samsung Galaxy S9 deals | Best mobile phone deals

Contracts Sim Free Sim Only Showing 7 of 342 deals ? Sort By Recommended Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact 1 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 4GB data Free upfront £33 /mth View at Affordablemobiles 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact 2 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 4GB data £19.99 upfront £33 /mth View at buymobiles.net 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact 3 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 10GB data £24.99 upfront £33 /mth View at Affordablemobiles 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact 4 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 10GB data £29.99 upfront £33 /mth View at buymobiles.net 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact 5 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data Free upfront £34 /mth View at buymobiles.net 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact 6 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data Free upfront £34 /mth View at Affordablemobiles 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Â£90.00 Cashback by Redemption Learn More Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact 7 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data £39.99 upfront £33 /mth View at Affordablemobiles 24 months Network satisfaction guarantee Courtesy phone while yours is repaired 4G network speed as standard Learn More Load more deals

Unlocked Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact SIM free deals

Don't want to spend lots of money each month? If you've got a big chunk of cash on day one, you may find it's better to buy the Xperia XZ2 Compact outright and then grab one of our favorite SIM only deals.

Usually that means you'll get more data, minutes and benefits than on most contracts, and it may be a great option for you if you want a brand new Sony smartphone. And they start from less than a fiver a month.

Below are the best SIM free prices for the Xperia XZ2 Compact so you can get it from the right retailer for the perfect price.

Showing 4 of 30 deals ? Sort By Recommended Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact 1 Shipping from Free £399.99 View Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact 2 Shipping from Free £419 View Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact 3 £509 View Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact 4 Shipping from Free £512.99 View Load more deals

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact review in brief

Sony’s small flagship is more focused than ever

Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | Rear camera: 19MP | Weight: 168g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | External storage: Up to 400GB microSD | Battery: 2870mAh

Overhauled design

Lots of power

Latest in Android software

Uncertain battery life

The Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact represents a significant upgrade on the Xperia XZ1 Compact...a phone we still really liked. The screen is bigger, but that doesn't mean the phone is larger than its predecessor as it's now an 18:9 aspect ratio screen so you get more display without increasing the size of the phone. It looks to have top-end performance, an okay battery and the latest in Android 8 Oreo software too.

Read TechRadar's Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact review