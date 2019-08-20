The best Sony Xperia 1 deals in August 2019

Phones these days can frequently be designed for a particular set of people. Handsets for gamers, music lovers or in the case of Sony Xperia 1 deals, a phone for those that just can't get enough of watching films on the go.

While there is no doubt that is a niche category of people, the Sony Xperia 1 has hit it perfectly while still offering a top-notch device. The key feature of this handset is its 21:9 screen ratio, which Sony describes as the ideal viewing situation - perfect for both films and TV.

Considering the relatively pricey position of Sony Xperia 1 deals, you would hope this device provides more than just a unique screen ratio. Well, with its premium design, 3,300 mAh battery, 4GB ram processor and triple camera set-up, you can rest assured that this is an all-round well designed device.

While movie buffs will feel at home with the Xperia's screen ratio, budding film makers are also being treated. Landing a Sony Xperia 1 deal will also get you access to Sony's Cinema Pro app, allowing for 4K 21:9 filming. It's an impressive feature for a phone at this price.

Sony Xperia 1 review in brief Movie buffs unite for this 21:9 ratio powerhouse SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.5-inch | Resolution: 1644 x 3840 | Rear camera: 12 + 12MP + 12MP | Weight: 178g | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 3330mAh Reasons to Buy Excellent film making app Impressive processor 21:9 ratio is great for films and general use Reasons to Avoid Dimly lit display

A quick look at this phone and it is clear, this is for the movie fans out there. That is most evident through the screen. With a 21:9 ratio, Sony claims this is the ideal ratio for watching films and that much of Netflix's content is made to match.

Move past the screen and the 6GB ram processor and 3330 mAh battery come together to offer an impressive level of power for a phone of this price. And not to mention the OLED quality of the screen.

Read TechRadar's full Sony Xperia 1 review

Unlocked Sony Xperia 1 SIM-free deals

If you have the money to invest upfront, going SIM-free could be the better option. At a SIM-free price of £699.99, this falls on the slightly more affordable side of flagship phones but it still is nowhere near competing with budget phones.

With that in mind it is well worth tracking down some cheap SIM only deals to pair with this phone.