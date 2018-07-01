The best Moto G5 deals and prices in July 2018

The Moto G5 instantly became one of our best cheap phones on the market when it was released last year, mainly thanks to the combination of a new metal body, a great fingerprint sensor and decent specs for the price. The clear HD display is combined with a decent camera (that even includes a pro mode to really tweak the quality of your snaps) and the battery is more than good enough for the average user.
It may now have been succeeded by the even more impressive Moto G6, but Moto G5 deals are still worth a look if you're on an extremely tight budget and just want the best phone you can get for a small amount of money, The G5 is a smartphone that bargain Android hunters will be looking for - and there are some brilliant Moto G5 deals to be had.
Packing Android 7 is still a rarity at this cheaper end of the market, so if you’re after a cost-effective Android phone TechRadar will help you source the best deal possible. Our price comparison tool sucks in deals from multiple top retailers so you’ll see loads of great prices...no matter if you need a contract deal or just the handset to team up with a bargain SIM only deal.
SIM free Moto G5 prices
The Moto G5 is one of the very best budget handsets around, especially in the SIM free department. It can be found for less than £150 from reputable dealers, which is a lot cheaper than competitors like the Nokia 6.
If you went for one of those deals and paired the phone with a cut-price SIM only deal, then you could be looking at a very low cost handset to operate monthly…and one that you really wouldn’t hate either.
Moto G5 review in brief
A brilliant and cheap handset bearing the Moto name
Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Rear camera: 13MP | Weight: 145g | OS: Android 7 Nougat | RAM: 2/3GB | Storage: 16/32GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3800mAh
The Moto G5 from Levovo is a phone that easily outperforms its price tag - with a decent 5-inch Full HD display, it’s dubbed ‘premium for all’... and that’s a fair claim.
It was easily the best-looking Moto we’ve seen for a while (now surpassed by the Moto G6) and combined with a capable camera, acceptable battery life and decent build, if you’re on the hunt for a bargain Android win then it’s hard to look much further than this handset.
On top of that it runs Android 7 in a crisp, easy-to-use form - so a good build and capable interface combine to make a well-formed device.
Read TechRadar’s full Moto G5 review