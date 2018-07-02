The best LG V30 deals in July 2018

Can the LG V30 finally be the handset from the Korean tech giant that truly takes on the might of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8? Well it certainly impressed us when we got our hands on it - check out the brief version of our full review at the bottom of the page below our handpicked selection of the best LG V30 deals.

And it definitely has one tick against its competitors. LG V30 deals are waaaaaay cheaper than the most premium Apple and Samsung smartphones, with getting your LG V30 deal for less than £700 over two years a distinct possibility. Fantastic for such an innovative smartphone, and likely to get even cheaper now that the LG G7 ThinQ is with us.

And bear in mind when you're deciding that if you go for a deal from Mobiles.co.uk, you'll get a tenner off the upfront price by entering our exclusive discount voucher code 10OFF.

More options: LG G7 ThinQ deals | Samsung Galaxy S9 deals | Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals | iPhone 8 deals | Google Pixel 2 deals | SIM only deals | Best mobile phone deals

The top 5 best LG V30 deals in the UK today:

The RRP of the LG V30 SIM-free handset on release was a huge £799, and even though you can now get it for substantially less than that now we still think that this is one handset where it isn't worth your while buying it unlocked and teaming it with a cheap SIM only deal. Instead, we think you're better off picking from the best contract prices we've found on EE, O2 and Vodafone.

LG V30 | EE | £279.99 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 1GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £21pm

If all you care about is those bills bills bills then this 1GB tariff could be worth a look. You can pay less over the two years and with more data with the below O2 tariff, but £21 per month for this phenomenal LG phone is pretty absurd. You'll be on EE too, which is the UK's fastest 4G network. We know this will tempt at least some of you. Total cost over 24 months is £783.99 View this LG V30 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

LG V30 | O2 | £129.99 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £30pm

We still remember the days wistfully when you could get the LG V30 on O2 for less than £700 over the two years. That incredible deal came and (unfortunately) went. But without looking trough that prism,this 4GB data tariff is actually still quite good. It's a fair bit upfront, but £30 per month is ace. And you'll have access to O2's Priority rewards, too. Total cost over 24 months is £849.99 View this deal from Mobiles.co.uk

LG V30 | EE | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

This V30 deal should come as sweet relief if you looked at those last two deals and thought: "Crumbs! I don't fancy paying that kind of money upfront". Firstly, who says 'crumbs' these days? Secondly, this £38 per month deal from Carphone Warehouse-owned e2save gives you absolutely nothing to spend at the outset. Our absolute pleasure... Total cost over 24 months is £912 View this LG V30 deal from e2save

LG V30 | Vodafone | £59.99 upfront | 16GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £41pm

As is so often the case, Vodafone's best value offerings on the LG V30 are at the 16GB data point. That's a really nice amount of data for Spotify streaming, podcast downloading and Google Mapping away from the Wi-Fi. But only go for this if you're obsessed by Vodafone, as the other networks are better priced at the moment. Total cost over 24 months is £1043.99 View this big data deal from Carphone Warehouse

LG V30 | O2 | £24.99 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 25GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

Well the good news is that this is the best big data deal currently available on the LG V30. The bad news is...nope, there is no bad news! In fact, it gets better, because this tariff used to be more expensive. The upfront cost is a doozy and the monthly payments are decent considering that vast amount of data you can use every month. Total cost over 24 months is £936.99 View this LG V30 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

LG V30 review and specs in brief

The best LG phone on the market...by a distance

Screen size: 6-inches | Resolution: 1440 x 2880 | Rear camera: 16MP | Weight: 158g | OS: Android 7 Nougat | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | External storage: Up to 256GB microSD | Battery: 3300mAh

Sleek design

Delightful display

Marked camera upgrade

Why no Oreo?

We seem to have hit a trend in smartphone design where manufacturers want to experiment. First the iPhone X, now the LG V30. It's a confident step forward by LG for its flagship devices and among the very finest Android mobiles of 2017.

Read TechRadar's full LG V30 review