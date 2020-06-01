The best iPhone 8 deals and contracts in June 2020

iPhone 8 deals have been around for a while, chopping and changing price tags as new handsets continue to replace it each year. Now a good few years behind, is it still worth your investment?

The main factor that has put the value of iPhone 8 deals into question is the release of iPhone SE deals. The 2nd generation of the popular Apple device, the iPhone SE is practically the iPhone 8...just more high-tech.

It has the same body, ratio, screen and style...it just has a better camera and far stronger processor. But what it lacks is the incredibly low price tag the iPhone 8 now has.

With that low price, you still get wireless charging, a stylish design and a great camera, even the processor is still pretty strong - in fact, the one thing you really lose out on is that classic Apple price tag.

Many iPhone 8 deals now come below the £25 a month mark and even big data plans aren't too expensive. While it is nothing mind-blowing, the iPhone 8 is cheap now...for an iPhone, at least.

Overall, an iPhone 8 is the perfect option for those who like Apple but not the price. Below we've tracked down all of the best iPhone 8 deals and included them in our custom-made comparison chart.

Filter and compare all of the iPhone 8 deals available in the UK:

The best iPhone 8 deal currently available:

iPhone 8 64GB | EE | £49.99 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £25pm

The iPhone 8 should be affordable - that's its entire point! So with this offer, you're getting costs at £25 a month and an upfront spend of just £49.99. Considering the 4GB of data that this rewards you with, that's a pretty excellent price to pay. Total cost over 24 months is £649.99



Trading in your old phone for money off the iPhone 8:

Looking for the cheapest way to land the iPhone 8? One great way to get the price down is by trading in your old device. Sites like Sellmymobile can help you do this with ease.



It compares different recycling sites, listing their TrustPilot scores, how long it will take for you to get paid, how you send your phone and of course, how much you'll get.

You an earn some good money by doing this, with the iPhone 6S selling for around £65.90, the Samsung Galaxy S7 selling for £71 and a number of other great prices on older handsets.



iPhone 8 review in brief

Obviously excellent, but not the newest by far

Screen size: 4.7-inches | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 148g | OS: iOS 11 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 64GB/256GB | External storage: No | Battery: 1821mAh

Better screen than iPhone 7

New gold colour is handsome

It's expensive

Same old design

Don't expect a revolution with the iPhone 8. It's essentially a tweaked iPhone 7 with a few enhancements and one or two upgrades. For that reason we wouldn't particularly recommend this phone to anyone with an iPhone 7 - but for those with older phones this could make a timely upgrade if the price of the iPhone XS or iPhone XR makes you want to weep.

iPhone 8 deals: FAQ

Should I get the iPhone 8 or the iPhone SE?

Apple released a new device very recently that looks a lot like the iPhone 8...in fact, it doesn't just look like it but it also feels like it with the same screen ratio, size, body size and dimensions - its the iPhone SE.

iPhone SE deals are slightly more expensive than the 8 but you're getting a far more powerful device, featuring Apple's 2020 A13 Bionic chip and a host of other features. Unless ensuring the cheapest price possible is important to you, the iPhone SE is likely to be the best option for you.

Are iPhone 8 deals still good value?

Despite falling behind in Apple's collection of devices, the iPhone 8 still presents some strong value. That's due to the mix of strong specs and pricing that Apple has achieved on this device.

Yes, it is by no means the most powerful iPhone but it is one of the cheapest by a long way.

Will I be getting a good camera with the iPhone 8?

Honestly, it won't be the be camera performance out there, the best Apple can give or the best for the money. However, considering the pretty low-end price tags that the iPhone 8 carries these days, the camera is pretty great.

You'll only get one lens but that lands you portrait mode (bokeh effect photos) and a strong general ability to take good shots with ease - just don't expect it to rival the best out there.

Will the iPhone 8 get discontinued?

It already looks like the discontinuation has begun. Apple has removed it from its website and many retailers are starting to drop the handset from their websites. For now, that simply means lots of cheap iPhone 8 deals - both SIM-free and on contract.

