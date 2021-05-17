Grab one of the best robot vacuum cleaners for (almost) a third off

The best robot vacuums let you put the feet up while they take the strain of sucking up any dust, pet hair and other debris from your floors in their way – but they can be costly, so a good robot vacuum deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 32% off the price of the Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vacuum cleaner

The Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vacuum cleaner proved to be good at whipping away fine dust and larger dirt such as cereal in our tests. It has several modes that ensure it can clean the whole house, a single room or even just the edges, and an app that displays the battery level and ensures you can set a schedule for when the robot vacuum should be cleaning.

The Deebot N79S is Ecovac’s mid-range robot vacuum that comes with a 520ml dust bin and has Alexa integration so you can start the robot vacuum cleaning simply by using your voice. While it can’t mop as well as vacuums like Ecovac’s Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI , it’s more affordable and will be suitable for homes that have carpet only. It’s shallow enough to fit under most furniture and we were impressed that during testing it coped well with stairs – ensuring it didn’t plunge to the bottom of them.

