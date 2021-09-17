The best iPhone 13 Pro Max deals to pre-order in 2021

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max has been revealed - and now you're able to pre-order the handset. It's the brand's most powerful handset yet, but also one with a pretty high price tag. So are there iPhone 13 Pro Max deals available that are right for you?

It's safe to say the Apple hasn't fallen far from the tree here with the iPhone 13 Pro Max seeming very similar to its predecessor. In both design and features, this is very much an incremental upgrade.

Other than a reduction in the size of the notch and a switch in style for the camera lenses on the back, this looks just like last year's model. However, the improvements are mostly on the interior.

A larger battery, a jump up to Apple's new A15 Bionic chip processor, a brighter display with 120Hz refresh rates, as well as an improved low light photos and a new cinematic video mode.

Despite these upgrades in the handset, Apple has managed to slightly reduce the price with iPhone 13 Pro Max deals costing you £1049. While that's by no means cheap, it is good to see Apple trying to steadily reduce its prices.

If you're planning on getting in early on this handset, you're in the right place. Below we've gathered the leading iPhone 13 Pro Max deals for pre-order. If you're not so keen on pre-ordering, the phone will become available to buy on Friday, September 24.

iPhone 13 Pro Max deals comparison:

iPhone 13 Pro Max brief review

iPhone 13 Pro Max in brief review Apple's most powerful handset to date SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.7-inches | Resolution: 1284 x 2778 | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP | OS: iOS 15 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/1TB | Battery: 4000mAh | Weight: 240g Reasons to Buy Apple's most powerful phone yet Impressive camera array Super-powerful processor Reasons to Avoid Expensive

The iPhone 13 Pro Max stands out as Apple's most powerful handset yet. It takes all of the brand's highest specs and most powerful features, cramming them into a device that will cost you just over £1000.

Included in that price are the same features found in the other iPhone 13 devices. The super powerful A15 Bionic chipset, Apple's Magsafe technology, one of the toughest displays on the market and a host of other features.

However, the iPhone 13 Pro Max also brings in other features not found on the rest of the iPhone 13 roster. It has the largest battery and the biggest display, sitting at an impressive 6.7-inches.

That is also the brightest display of the bunch, and offers up an 120Hz refresh rate for speedy movements between apps and smooth swiping.

It has Apple's best camera yet, including a cinematic mode for the video camera, allowing you to get effective depth filtering in your videos.