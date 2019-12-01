Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals 2019

The Cyber Monday deals allow you to save money on the Apple Watch, and the best news is it's one of the most commonly on sale gadgets over the Black Friday sales period.

We've put together all of the best Apple Watch deals you can find in both the US and UK throughout Cyber Monday, and you'll find all those fantastic prices below.

We've seen all the most recent Apple Watch models get discounts over the sales period with the Apple Watch 3 and Apple Watch 4 seeing the most significant price drops.

The Apple Watch 5 has also seen some price changes as well, but these haven't been as dramatic so you're unlikely to save a huge amount of money with this device.

Top Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals right now

Our team is continuously monitoring the price of the smartwatch series with our Apple Watch deals page, so we're experts when trying to find the best price - even among competing deals.

We're checking big name retailers daily to compare discounts throughout the Cyber Monday sales period so we can show you the best deals on a variety of different models as well as pointing out how they differ.

US Apple Watch deals

Let's start off with the bad news - you're very unlikely to get the best price we've ever seen for the Apple Watch 3. Earlier in the Black Friday sales, it was down to $129 at Walmart but it almost instantly went out of stock and we're almost certain it won't return.

There are still some discounts on the Apple Watch 3, plus some impressive prices for the Apple Watch 4 and Apple Watch 5 that you can read all about below.

Apple Watch 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm $379 $229 at Walmart

You can save over $150 on the Apple Watch 3 with cellular connectivity at Walmart. The smartwatch comes in a silver aluminum case and a white sport band and includes LTE connectivity which allows you to stay connected even when your iPhone isn't nearby.View Deal

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm: $349 $299 at Best Buy

You can save $50 on the Apple Watch 4 at Best Buy. The Apple Watch Series 4 smartwatch features GPS technology and continuous heart rate monitoring is available in a white, black, or pink sport band.View Deal

Apple Watch 4 GPS + Cellular, 44mm: $699 $379 at Best Buy

Get the 44mm Apple Watch 4 with cellular on sale for $379 at Best Buy. That's a $300 price cut and the best price we've found for the smartwatch that includes LTE connectivity and comes in white sport band.

View Deal

Apple Watch 4 GPS + Cellular 44mm, Sport Loop: $529 $429 at Walmart

You can save $100 on the Apple Watch 4 with Cellular connectivity at Walmart. The 44mm smartwatch comes in a grey sport loop and includes LTE internet and has a built-in ECG that will allow you to look out for a heart condition called atrial fibrillation.

View Deal

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm $385 $354.99 at Costco

Pick up a new Apple Watch 5 GPS-only 40mm for $30 off at Costco. You can save the same amount on the larger 44mm option by heading here. This deal is good from now until December 24 but you'll need to be a Costco member to get this deal.View Deal

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 44mm $429 $384.99 at Amazon

Prime members can save an additional $24 at checkout on the all-new Apple Watch 5 at Amazon. The GPS-only 44mm smartwatch is available in a pink or white and features a built-in compass and an Always-on Retina display.

View Deal

Apple Watch 5 GPS + Cellular, 40mm $499 $479 at Walmart

You can get the Apple Watch 5 with cellular on sale at Walmart for $479. This isn't the best price we've seen (it was at one stage $459) but it's still a whole $20 off. It includes all of the features you'd expect on an Apple Watch along with mobile internet so you're able to get service even when your iPhone is far away.



Get a $25 Apple Store gift card with your Apple Watch

Apple is giving away gift cards with select purchases from its website between November 29 (Black Friday) and December 2 (Cyber Monday). You'll only get $25 for an Apple Watch, but it's a little added extra that you may find a suitable deal.

View Deal

UK Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: £279 £189 at Argos

This is the best deal we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 3 in the UK. It might be last year's model, but it's still one of the best smart watches around, with GPS, great battery life, a bright, clear screen and fantastic fitness features.

View Deal

Apple Watch 3 GPS, 38mm £ 279 £189 at John Lewis

This is still a great price for the smaller version of the Apple Watch Series 3 and we're beginning to see the device drop below £200 for the first time. You'll also get a two-year gurantee with this because it's from John Lewis.View Deal

Apple Watch 3 GPS, 42mm £299 £215 at John Lewis

Want the slightly larger version of the watch above? John Lewis has also discounted that one and it comes for an impressive price, plus you'll get John Lewis' two-year gurantee too.

View Deal

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 44mm: £429 £299 at Amazon

Need the larger version of the Apple Watch 4? This doesn't come with cellular support, but this is quite an impressive price for the 2018 Apple Watch if you're after the larger model to sit on your wrist. It's also strangely the same price as we've seen the 40mm version.View Deal

Apple Watch 4 GPS and Cellular, 44mm: £529 £459 at John Lewis

If you're after cellular support on the Apple Watch 4, this is the best price we've seen for when it's encased in aluminium. You'll get a two-year John Lewis guarantee if you buy from this retailer, plus you can get even more money off if you're trading in an older Apple Watch too.

View Deal

Apple Watch 4 GPS and cellular, 44mm: £749 £649 at John Lewis

Don't want the aluminum smartwatch? You may prefer this Stainless Steel version that is often a lot more expensive than this price from John Lewis. It isn't cheap like some of the deals above, but this version of the watch often isn't anyway, and you're getting the benefits of John Lewis' guarantee.View Deal

Get a £20 Apple Store gift card with your Apple Watch

Apple is giving away gift cards with select purchases from its website between November 29 (Black Friday) and December 2 (Cyber Monday). You'll only get £20 for an Apple Watch, but it's a little added extra that you may find a suitable deal.

View Deal

Deals you've missed

(SOLD OUT) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm: $279 $189 at B&H

B&H has the best-selling Apple Watch 3 down to $189 during its Cyber Monday sale. The 38mm smartwatch includes GPS technology and offers continuous heart rate monitoring.

View Deal

(SOLD OUT) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 42mm: $229 $217.55 at Best Buy

Get this deal while you can! Best Buy has the Apple Watch Series 3 in a black sport band on sale for $217.55. The smartwatch includes a 42mm display and can track activity, workouts, and calories burned.

View Deal

(SOLD OUT) Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm: £399 £299 at Amazon

Want the lowest price that we've seen for an Apple Watch 4? It's on the GPS-only version of the smaller watch, but at under £300 this is a great price for a brand new smartwatch from Apple.

View Deal

(SOLD OUT) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $129 at Walmart

Walmart brought the price of the Apple Watch 3 down to $129. That's the lowest price we've found for the smartwatch which includes GPS technology and heart rate monitoring. Currently out of stock and we're not certain it'll return.

