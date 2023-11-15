Squarespace Promo Codes for November 2023

FAQs

Does Squarespace offer discounts? Anyone interested in websites and hosting products and services will find that alongside being able to use coupon codes for discounts, Squarespace firmly focuses on delivering value. To get the best from it, Squarespace isn't free to use, but there are plenty of things to look out for including a 14-day trial. This is a great way to evaluate if its services meet your needs and, conveniently, if it ticks all the right boxes, packages can be turned into paid-for subscriptions based on any details you’ve got on file.

How much will Squarespace cost me? Products and services evolve over time so it’s unsurprising to find that Squarespace has a dynamic system that means its website building tools remain competitive. You can expect to pay anything from £12 a month right up to £35 per month or more depending on what services you require. There is the added benefit of going for different payment options, ranging from a one-off annual subscription to a month-by-month arrangement.

Can I buy a domain from Squarespace? One of the first things any website project needs is a domain name. Squarespace lets you purchase one when you begin setting up your hosting package, with a full range of options including searching for and choosing the right domain name with the correct naming convention. Squarespace also offers the ability to transfer domain names.

Does Squarespace vary its charges for hosting? You can choose a Squarespace web hosting package depending on your requirements and budget. There’s everything from a one-time fee payment option for hosting through to a pay monthly setup if preferred. There is also the flexibility of adding and expanding your package features as your website expands over time.

What if I already own a domain? Lots of people already have a domain name and, if you’ve already done this part of the website building process, Squarespace delivers the option of managing any or all of these in one place. It’s quick and easy to add existing domains to your Squarespace account, or buy additional names as they become available or sell them if they’re surplus to requirements.

How do I contact Sqaurespace? If you need to contact the Squarespace customer service team, you can head to the Contact Us page on their website to send them an email. You can also find answers to many common questions in the help center.

Hints and tips

Get a student discount: Squarespace has always been flexible on the discount front and regularly offers a range of savings to different customer groups. If you’re a student then keep an eye out for money off discounts, with the potential for up to 50% off over the course of the first year of a package. You’ll probably find, however, that this doesn't roll over into subsequent years.

Opt for an annual plan: Another way to enjoy best value from a Squarespace package is to think about the various subscription plans offered by the company. An annual subscription option can potentially cut up to 30% or more off the cost of a year-long contract, although the downside is you’ll need to commit to a longer period with the company. Some customers may prefer the shorter-term option of paying on a by month basis.

Try Squarespace first: Keep an eye out for sales incentives offered by Squarespace too. These can include special discount sale periods, which often come with additional savings of up to 50% depending on the product or service. Keeping a bookmark or signing up for regular mailings with them can mean you’ll be the first to hear about Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, along with more general money-off discounts.

Watch for Squarespace sales: Squarespace, just like every other web hosting business, regularly holds sales that can be a great way to make additional savings of up to 50%. It’s worth bookmarking the Squarespace homepage, which can often flag up any new offers. On top of that, keep an eye out for discounts during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales periods, which might see chunky discounts being applied either to new or existing packages.