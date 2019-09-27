Black Friday laptop deals 2019: how to find the best laptop deals

This guide to the best Black Friday 2019 laptop deals will help you net some amazing savings if you're on the hunt for a new laptop. Black Friday 2019 is still a few weeks away (November 29, with Cyber Monday following on December 2), but it's worth doing a bit of research now to make sure you're prepared – and this will put you in a good position for snagging the best Black Friday laptop deals.

Laptops are expensive little pieces of hardware, no matter how essential they are to daily life these days. That's why when you have the chance to save some cash on a laptop deal, you should jump on it. However, if you're not well versed in laptops, finding Black Friday laptop deals that are actually worth it can be difficult to decipher.

Luckily, we here at TechRadar spend entirely too much time obsessing over every insignificant detail of the latest and greatest laptops, Ultrabooks, Macs and Chromebooks, so we can spot a good laptop deal from a mile away. And, with this little article, we'll share some of our infinite wisdom with you.

So, whether you're looking for that new gaming laptop that will let you play all the latest and greatest PC games or you're just looking for a Chromebook that you can tap out a quick College paper on, we've got your back. All we want is for you to save a few bucks or quid through these Black Friday laptop deals.

Best pre-Black Friday laptop deals

Black Friday is a couple months away right now, but the great thing about laptops is that there's always some kind of sale going on. We went ahead and gathered up some of the best laptop deals that are currently available, so you could save some time scouring the web if you're desperately in need of a new laptop right now.

Best laptop deals in the US:

HP Envy 13 | $1,259 $1,149 at Amazon

HP's Envy lineup is, well, the Envy of other brands' mid-range products. Packed with an Intel Whiskey Lake processor, 16GB of RAM and dedicated Nvidia graphics, this laptop will get you through pretty much anything. Plus, it's a gorgeous piece of hardware.

Acer Predator Helios 300 | $1,199 $1,099 at Amazon

When you pull the Acer Predator Helios 300 out of your bag, everyone will know its a gaming laptop, but with an Intel Core i7 processor and GTX 1660 Ti graphics, that lack of discretion is totally worth it. Plus, you can save $100 right now on Amazon.

Acer Aspire 5 | $349 $314 at Amazon

The Acer Aspire 5 isn't the most powerful piece of kit on the market, but it doesn't need to be. For just $314, you can get a stylish laptop that can get you through everyday computing tasks like checking email and cruising through Facebook. You can even do Photoshop!

Best laptop deals in the UK:

Lenovo C330 2-in-1 64GB Chromebook | £279.99 at John Lewis

This has double the storage of most cheap Chromebooks at 64GB and is only about £20 more than the 32GB version of this model. Plus, John Lewis has thrown in a two year guarantee at no extra charge.

Asus VivoBook 14 X420UA 14-inch laptop | £329.99 at Amazon

As much as we love the slim, silver design of this Asus laptop, we'd be tempted to spend a little more and get double the SSD storage capacity and double RAM via the HP 255 G7 deal below.

Asus ZenBook S laptop | £799.99 £629.99 at Amazon

The Asus ZenBook range is one of the most stylish series of laptops on the market and we've never seen this one at such a low price. The super svelte metal chassis houses an impressive 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, 8th-gen i5 processor and HarmanKardon speakers.

Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5 AMD RX 560X | £649 £599 at Currys

This version of the Acer Nitro 5 features AMD hardware, so you get a Ryzen 5 2500U processor and an AMD Radeon RX 560X 4GB graphics card, along with a 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD. This is a great price for a solid performer.

The best Black Friday laptop deals from 2018

The Black Friday laptop deals of 2019 will be filtering in over the next couple of months, but while we wait for retailers to slash prices, we can take a look at the stand-out Black Friday laptop deals from last year.

There were some amazing deals that surfaced – pun intended – last year, like the Surface Pro 6 with a Type Cover, which had just come out a month prior to Black Friday. And, we even saw MacBooks cut by up to $500 in the US.

MacBook Pro (Mid 2018) up to $500 off list price

This is a great deal for a brand new MacBook Pro. Actually, there are several deals, the best giving you up to $500 off. Whether you're looking for a 15-inch or a 13-inch MacBook, you won't find a better price.

Surface Pro 6 Type Cover bundle: $1,329 $999 at Microsoft

Microsoft has the slickest tablet deal of Cyber Monday: a whopping $330 savings on a slick, black Surface Pro 6 tablet with the Type Cover keyboard included.

MSI GT75 TITAN-058: $2,799 $1,899 on Newegg

This 17.3-inch monster of gaming laptop touts a 120Hz, FHD display backed by a GTX 1080 GPU and Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB memory, a 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD for $900 off list price with a $300 rebate card. (Currently sold out, but it might come back.)

Huawei MateBook X Pro (512GB, MX150): $1,499 $1,349 at B&H

The best laptop of 2018 is available in its advanced configuration – with Nvidia MX150 graphics and a 512GB SSD – for $150 off over at B&H Photo for Cyber Monday.

HP 15.6-inch Intel Core i3 laptop £549 £329 at Currys

This Windows 10 laptop would be a great choice for working on the move. Its specifications are impressive for the price - particularly its huge 1TB hard drive. The 4GB RAM is a little stingy, but you can easily upgrade it.



Microsoft Surface Go £509.99 £440.02 at Amazon

Amazon has cut the price of Microsoft's brilliant tablet/laptop hybrid by £70. Comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for an impressively low price. It's worth noting that it doesn't come with the Type Cover, however, so you'll need to buy that separately if you want a keyboard.

Acer Predator Helios 300 £1,299.99 £1,199 at Currys

Save £100 off this gorgeously-designed gaming laptop from Acer, which packs an 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 256GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card and a 144Hz 1080p display.



How to find the best Black Friday laptop deals in 2019

Laptops in 2019 have these shiny exteriors that attract a lot of attention, built with beautiful aluminum and magnesium alloys, high resolution displays and trackpads that are way bigger than they really need to be. But, it's what's inside that counts.

When you're browsing through all the Black Friday laptop deals, you should be aware that a lot of laptop manufacturers and retailers are trying to get rid of old stock. You'll see a laptop deal that cuts a huge chunk off the original price, only to find that it has a processor that's three years old. That's not necessarily a dealbreaker – even with an Intel Core i7-7500U, you should be able to get some work done.

Either way, just keep in mind the current generations of laptop hardware. Intel processors should have either a 10 in front of their model number – like the Intel Core i7-10710U. However, 8th-generation processors should still be able to get the job done. Don't buy a 7th-generation Intel Core processor unless it's a seriously deep discount, and you should be prepared for some dated performance.

If you're buying a gaming laptop, you should aim for one with a current-generation Nvidia GPU, too. The Nvidia GeForce 20-series graphics chips are the current top-end, and will let you power ray-tracing in games. However, there is the GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1650 in laptops that will be able to power through your PC games at 1080p. Then, in Ultrabooks, you'll find an Nvidia GeForce MX250, which isn't great at games, but works wonders for pro apps you'll use on the road.

Still, you might find a great deal on a laptop with an Nvidia 10-series GPU, just keep in mind that it's the last-generation model.

Finally, a lot of Black Friday laptop deals will try to sell you a laptop without enough RAM. As a general rule of thumb, you should shoot for at least 8GB of RAM on a Windows laptop, and 16GB if you plan on doing any heavy work on it. If you're buying one of the best Chromebooks, you can get away with 4GB, but even there 8GB is definitely a boon.

And, if this is too much to take in, just keep this page bookmarked. We'll browse through the Black Friday laptop deals that pop up, and we'll update this page with the best of the best. We use all kinds of different laptops every day, so you can trust that you'll get a laptop that's worth your time and money.