Black Friday Instant Pot deals: what to expect this in this year's sales

If you're looking for one of the most helpful, useful, and versatile additions to any kitchen setup, then the good news is this year's Black Friday Instant Pot deals are just around the corner.

Eternally popular, especially in the US, Instant Pots were one of last year's hottest items over Black Friday, and this year we're expecting many retailers to battle it out to offer the very best sale prices once again. In the UK, the Instant Pot cult hasn't quite taken the country by storm the same way it's gripped the US, but luckily there are still plenty of retailers and we may see more Black Friday Instant Pot deals this year.

If you're wondering when this year's Black Friday sales are kicking off or where you can catch the best Instant Pot prices this year, we've put together this handy little guide to get you fully prepped for the big day itself. We'll also tell you what to expect, complete with examples of last year's hottest sales plus today's best prices - just to give you the current lay of the land.

When does Black Friday start this year?

Black Friday this year falls on November 27, although we're expecting sales to start kicking off as early as the beginning of the month, leading into a final crescendo on the big day itself.

That means if you're on the hunt for Black Friday Instant Pot deals you should be on the lookout from the first week of November, especially in the US, as Home Depot and Lowe's like to start their deals early.

Black Friday Instant Pot deals: what to expect

Thanks to their incredible popularity last year we're expecting even more fantastic Instant Pot deals in the US this year. Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot, and Bed, Bath and Beyond are all expected to be competing for the best prices across the entire range, and, if last year's deals are anything to go by, we may be seeing price cuts of around 30% to 50% if we're lucky.

What's more, because Home Depot and Lowe's tend to start their Holiday sales events fairly early, we could also see some great Instant Pot prices sooner rather than later. While we don't know specifics yet, it's likely we should see some prime deals cropping up in early November, so there's potentially not long to wait at all until you can get your hands on some cheap appliances.

If you're in the UK, you're definitely more limited in regards to retailers but we expect Amazon to be leading the way this year with some choice sales across the range. Last year it slashed a tasty 30% off the Instant Pot Duo 7Qt bringing it down to just £59.99 and we're expecting a similar price this year, alongside price matching from John Lewis and other leading retailers.

Retailers featuring Instant Pot deals

In the US

Amazon - has great inventory but sales are often on special occasions only

- has great inventory but sales are often on special occasions only Best Buy - one of the likeliest retailers for Instant Pot deals on Black Friday

- one of the likeliest retailers for Instant Pot deals on Black Friday Walmart - expected to heavily price match all competitors

- expected to heavily price match all competitors Target - huge selection of models and exceptionally competitive pricing

- huge selection of models and exceptionally competitive pricing Lowe's - likes to stat Black Friday sales earlier than most, so one to watch

- likes to stat Black Friday sales earlier than most, so one to watch Home Depot - another early-bird when it comes to sales

- another early-bird when it comes to sales Bed Bath and Beyond - had one of the best Instant Pot deals ever last Black Friday

In the UK

Amazon - currently has the best Instant Pot inventory in the UK

- currently has the best Instant Pot inventory in the UK John Lewis - has a small selection, but offer great warranty

- has a small selection, but offer great warranty Robert Dyas - features the smaller Instant Pot Duo

- features the smaller Instant Pot Duo Lakeland - next to Amazon, has the widest selection of models

Should I wait for Black Friday for Instant Pot deals

Yes, probably. While there are currently deals on Instant Pots that can be had right now (see below), we're fairly certain prices will be lower over the Black Friday period. Because of the popularity of the range as a whole, good deals tend to be fairly far and few in between, and they don't often reach the same low prices as over the Holidays.

If we take this Instant Duo Nova model at Amazon for example, in the past 6 months it's only been on sale three times, of which only one time it's matched the price from last Black Friday. That means while we might see some price cuts cropping up in the following weeks (thanks to Amazon Prime Day), it might be worth just holding out because the Black Friday price might be even lower.

If you did, however, want to see what Instant Pot deals are available this week, just down below is a quick roundup of today's best prices in your region.



Last year's standout Black Friday Instant Pot deals

Instant Pot 9-in-1 Duo Plus, 6qt: $119.99 $69.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond

Bed Bath and Beyond's 42% off deal on the Instant Pot Duo Plus was a particular highlight last year, giving shoppers the chance to pick up a more feature-laden pot for under the price of the baseline models. Featuring even more presets than the Duo model, we're anticipating this deals return eagerly this year.



Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1, 6 Qt: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Last year, Walmart Black Friday shoppers could save 50% on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That was the lowest price we'd seen for the pressure cooker so far and made it a perfect gift for anyone featured on the holiday gift list.



Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1, 6 Qt: £99 £59.99 at Amazon

In the UK we saw some similar prices, including this 30% off deal on an Instant Pot Due courtesy of the Amazon Black Friday sale. It's proven to be a pretty rare deal indeed, thanks to Amazon playing its cards close to its chest in recent months, but fingers crossed we'll see its like again come November.



