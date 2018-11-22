The best Currys Black Friday deals 2018

The best Black Friday deals at Currys 2018
Our editors search through thousands of deals to unearth the best prices from the most trustworthy retailers. You can support us by clicking these independently selected links, as we may earn a commission on any purchase you make - but at no extra cost to you.
Currys has launched its Black Friday deals in its annual Black Tag Event. It's cut prices across its whole range of products, including TVs, laptops, smart home devices and hi-fi systems. There are also great savings on fitness trackers, smart watches, drones and tablets.
We're expecting to see lots more deals as Black Friday itself approaches. Over last year's Black Friday weekend, Currys sold enough kettles to make over 25,000 cups of tea, and if you lined up all the 32-inch TVs ordered over the period, they would be 28 times the height of the Shard.
The Currys Price Match Promise makes it particularly worth checking out on Black Friday, and even applies to special voucher offers. Last year it only matched the prices of fellow high street retailers like John Lewis and Argos, but for 2018 it's vowed to match prices on Amazon as well.
Currys Black Friday deals
Currys has begun its Black Tag Event, which is the retailer's name for its extended Black Friday event. There are masses of great deals available now, and more will be added as Black Friday itself draws nearer.
Best Currys deals
Google Home Mini pair
£58 £48 at Currys
Currys has already slashed the price of the Google Home Mini smart speaker, but there are even bigger savings if you buy two together. This offer applies to all colours - Chalk, Coral and Charcoal - so you can mix and match to suit your home. Enter the code GMINI2 at checkout to get your discount.
Samsung 32-inch smart LED TV
£349 £249 at Currys
If you're on the lookout for a Black Friday TV bargain and you don't need an enormous screen, the Samsung T32E390SX could be perfect. Despite its modest price, it offers great picture quality - clear and vibrant.
Lenovo IdeaPad 330-15ARR laptop
£519 £379 at Currys
Some laptops in Currys' sale are a bit underpowered, but this 15-inch Lenovo laptop has impressive specs for the price, with 8GB RAM and a 2GB HDD. The choice of an AMD rather than Intel processor keeps the cost down.
UE Megaboom Bluetooth speaker
£249.99 £99.99 at Currys
When we reviewed the UE Megaboom, we loved everything about it except its price. With this colossal discount for Black Friday, it's impossible not to recommend. It offers great battery life and big, vibrant sound.
Philips Hue and Echo Dot bundle
£144.94 £119.95 at Currys
A bargain Philips Hue starter kit. This set includes three E27 screw fitting White Ambiance bulbs, which give you white light with the colour temperature of your choice. The Echo Dot speaker is available in Charcoal and Sandstone.
LG SK8 wireless soundbar
£699.99 £349 at Currys
In our tests, this Dolby Atmos-equipped soundbar performed admirably, with open, clear audio. There's only one HDMI input, which is a shame, but there are lots of other source options. It's a steal in the Black Tag Event.
TV deals
30-50in TVs
Sharp 32-inch smart LED TV
£269 £169 at Currys
If you're on the lookout for a second screen, you'll be hard pressed to find a better price than this for a 32-incher. The LC-32HI5332KF might not boast HDR or 4K, but it's a perfectly decent set and a bargain with £100 off.
Samsung 32-inch smart LED TV
£349 £249 at Currys
If you're on the lookout for a Black Friday TV bargain and you don't need an enormous screen, the Samsung T32E390SX could be perfect. Despite its modest price, it offers great picture quality - clear and vibrant.
JVC 48-inch smart LED TV
£399 £249 at Currys
If you're in the market for a big TV this Black Friday but have a tight budget, this could be the one for you. The LT-48C780 isn't particularly flash, but it's a lot of screen for the money and will serve you well as a second screen. Unlike many modern TVs, it has a SCART connection so you can use your old DVD player or consoles.
Sony Bravia 43-inch HDR LED TV
£699 £529 at Currys
If you want a decent sized picture but don't want to dedicate a whole wall to your TV, this Sony Bravia screen is a good choice - and a great price. It packs the same tech as larger sets, including Sony's excellent 4K upscaling and Google Assistant.
Samsung 49-inch HDR QLED TV
£1,499 £899 at Currys
This (relatively) little TV packs a punch - in our tests, the picture was vivid and the HDR really shone. Its doesn't show black quite as well as an OLED panel might, but it's a superb set nonetheless - particularly at this special Black Friday price.
55-60in TVs
Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR LED TV
£699 £499 at Currys
The UE55NU7020 was already one of Samsung's most affordable 55-inch models, and with a further £200 off, it's a whole lot of TV for your money. It boasts a high refresh rate and fast processing to keep action scenes sharp.
Samsung 55-inch curved HDR TV
£849 £649 at Currys
This TV offers a lot of curved HDR screen for the price. It's 4K Ultra HD certified, and includes Samsung's Auto Motion Plus tech to keep the picture sharp in action scenes and fast sports. The 65-inch and 49-inch versions have received a discount too.
LG 55-inch smart 4K HDR OLED TV
£1,799 £1,299 at Currys
This particular model is exclusive to Currys, but its specs compare favourably with some of LG's best models, with Dolby Vision and Atmos sound, 4K upscaling and Google Assistant built in. With £500 off, it's a great deal.
Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K HDR TV
£2,499 £1,799 at Currys
When we reviewed the Sony Bravia KD55AF8BU, we were impressed by its outstanding picture processing, stunning black levels and clever audio system that provides rounded, detailed sound. With £700 off, it's a brilliant buy.
65in+ TVs
Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR LED TV
£999 £799 at Currys
This is the same TV as the model above, with an extra 10 inches of screen real estate. The UE65NU7020 has the same great picture quality, the same smart design with pulled-back bezels, and the same £200 saving for Black Friday.
Sony Bravia 75-inch 4K HDR LED TV
£2,399 £1,999 at Currys
John Lewis has now matched the price of this enormous TV, but if you stick with Currys then you'll receive a refund on the difference if its price drops on Black Friday. It's a whole lot of screen, and has Google Assistant built in.
Sony Bravia 65-inch HDR OLED TV
£3,999 £3,499 at Currys
When we reviewed this Sony Master Series OLED TV, we called it a panel every 4K enthusiast would be lusting after. It delivers nuanced UHD HDR images, with impressive upscaling of SD content, and there's a huge £500 off right now. A great buy.
LG 77-inch HDR OLED TV
£12,999 £9,999 at Currys
This is a truly colossal TV. Even in the Black Friday sale it's a serious investment, but the OLED panel delivers superb picture quality. Pair it with a high quality soundbar and you'll have a proper home cinema experience.
Laptop deals
Everyday laptops
Acer 14 CB3-431 Chromebook
£249.99 £159 at Currys
This is one of the most affordable laptops we've seen this Black Friday. The Acer CB3-431 doesn't have the most impressive specs, but it'll run ChromeOS fine. If you need a portable for browsing the web and using the occasional app, it's well worth a look.
HP 14-ca050sa Chromebook
£229.99 £179 at Currys
This isn't the prettiest Chromebook, but it has a trick hidden up its sleeve: B&O speakers for surprisingly powerful sound. It also comes with two years of Google Cloud storage for your work, photos and videos. Not too shabby.
HP Stream 14-ax058sa laptop
£229.99 £179 at Currys
If you need a basic laptop for browsing the web on the train but you don't want a Chromebook, this candy-coloured HP number might fit the bill. Bear in mind that it only has 32GB eMMC storage, so you'll need to keep your files in the cloud. Its available in blue, black and white.
Acer Chromebook R11
£279 £209 at Currys
Lenovo Ideapad 330S
£419 £279 at Currys
Currys has taken £140 off the price of this excellent all-rounder that can handle day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and working on documents. Comes with an AMD A9-9425 processor, 4GB RAM and a speedy 128GB SSD.
Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i3, 4GB RAM, 1TB
£519 £279 at Currys
Acer Aspire 15.6-inch Intel Core i3 laptop
£499 £299 at Currys
A decent price for a handy workhorse laptop. Its 1TB hard drive will give you plenty of space for documents, and it's powerful enough to handle web browsing and light work. Its 4GB RAM is a bit mean, but to be expected at this price.
HP 15.6-inch Intel Core i3 laptop
£549 £329 at Currys
This Windows 10 laptop would be a great choice for working on the move. Its specifications are impressive for the price - particularly its huge 1TB hard drive. The 4GB RAM is a little stingy, but you could upgrade it for a performance boost.
Lenovo IdeaPad 330-15ARR laptop
£519 £379 at Currys
Some laptops in Currys' sale are a bit underpowered, but this 15-inch Lenovo laptop has impressive specs for the price, with 8GB RAM and a 2GB HDD. The choice of an AMD rather than Intel processor keeps the cost down.
Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB
£619 £399 at Currys
HP 15.6-inch Intel Core i5 laptop
£599 £399 at Currys
If you need something with a little more power, this is essentially the same model, with a speedier processor and an additional 16GB Intel Optane memory for faster boot times. There's £200 off in Currys' Black Tag Event.
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
£649 £449 at Currys
HP 15.6-inch Intel Core i7 laptop
£699 £499 at Currys
Currys has rounded off its 15.6-inch HP laptop deals with this Core i7 model. It has Windows 10 installed, a 1TB hard drive, and 16GB Intel Optane memory. We'd prefer more than 4GB RAM, but it's impressive for the price.
Google Pixelbook 12.3-inch Chromebook
£999 £699 at Currys
This is Chome OS the way it's meant to be used. This is a premium Chromebook - light, slim and fast. Its flexible hinge lets you use it in tablet, tent or laptop modes, and it has Google Assistant built-in. With £300 off, it's a great deal.
Lenovo Yoga 730
£1,099.99 £799 at Currys
This accomplished 2-in-1 device from Lenovo comes with an 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for speedy performance, plus a 1080p touchscreen display for using the laptop as a tablet. Currys has taken a huge £300.99 off the usual asking price for Black Friday.View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro (2018) 13-inch
£1,749 £1,649 at Currys
Gaming laptops
Acer Nitro 5
£749.99 £649 at Currys
This brilliant affordable gaming laptop strikes a good balance between price and power, with an 8th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and GTX 1050 4GB graphics card. It's enough to play modern games at medium settings, and has had a £100.99 price cut.
MSI GF62 15.6-inch gaming laptop
£999.99 £799 at Currys
This deal knocks £200 off the asking price of this decent gaming laptop. Comes with an 8th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD. The graphics card (a GTX 1050 Ti) isn't the most powerful, but it'll handle modern games at medium to high settings.
Acer Predator Helios 300
£1,299.99 £1,199 at Currys
Save £100 off this gorgeously-designed gaming laptop from Acer, which packs an 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 256GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card and a 144Hz 1080p display.
Asus ROG Strix
£1,599.99 £1,499 at Currys
Here's another brilliant Asus gaming laptop. It's not as powerful (you get a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card, and the screen isn't a high refresh rate model), but it's perfectly capable of modern gaming, and it's more affordable too, especially with this £100 price cut.
MSI Raider RGB GE63
£1,899.99 £1,699 at Currys
This is another high-end gaming laptop that's had a price reduction. For £200 less than usual, you get an 8th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 256GB SSD and a GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card. At 15.6 inches this is a more portable powerhouse.
Asus ROG Strix GL703GS
£1,999.99 £1,869 at Currys
This is a seriously impressive gaming laptop from the experts at Asus, with an 8th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 512GB SSD, 144Hz screen and a beefy Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB graphics card. It's pricey, but Currys has knocked £130 off.
Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501GI
£2,799 £2,699 at Currys
The ROG Zephyrus is one of the best gaming laptops ever made, packing a huge amount of power (including a Core i7 processor and Nvidia GTX 1080 8GB graphics card) into a seriously slim design. This is a very premium laptop with a price to match, but Currys has knocked £100 off.
Desktop PC deals
Everyday desktop PCs
Acer Aspire Intel Core i3 all-in-one PC
£549 £469 at Currys
If you're looking for a new PC this Black Friday but your budget and desk space are limited, this stylish number from Acer could be just the ticket. Its Core i3 processor isn't ideal for gaming, but for everyday work it's ideal.
Lenovo AMD Ryzen 5 all-in-one PC
£749 £579 at Currys
This Lenovo all-in-one PC is perfect for creatives, with plenty of power for photo and video editing. It's not intended for gaming, but its 8GB RAM, AMD Ryzen 5 processor and AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics mean it's a great choice for multitasking.
HP Intel Core i5 all-in-one PC
£799 £599 at Currys
Currys has knocked £200 off this all-in-one PC, which boasts impressive specs for the price including an Intel Core i5 processor, 1TB HDD and 8GB RAM. It's a lot of oomph for the price, and it looks great too.
Desktop gaming PCs
PC Specialist AMD Ryzen 3 gaming PC
£599 £499 at Currys
A mid-range gaming PC for a bargain price, this PC Specialist machine comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 2200G processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD. Not a monster, but still powerful and a great deal for a hair under £500.
HP Omen Intel Core i5 gaming PC
£899 £799 at Currys
If your budget won't quite stretch to the gaming rig above, this is a good compromise. You get a slightly less powerful Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and a Core i5 processor rather than i7, but it's still an excellent gaming machine - particularly with £100 knocked off the usual asking price.
HP Omen Intel Core i7 gaming PC
£1,349 £1,199 at Currys
This powerful gaming PC is a great deal for Black Friday. It's equipped with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 - the king of mid-range graphics cards - plus 16GB RAM and a 1TB HDD. It'll handle demanding games with aplomb.
Tablet deals
Amazon Fire 7 tablet with Alexa
£49.99 £29.99 at Currys
Amazon's super affordable tablet is even better value on Black Friday. Its screen resolution isn't the best around, but its battery life is superb and it'll keep you entertained for up to 10 hours on long journeys. It's available in black, blue and red.
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet
£79.99 £49.99 at Currys
Currys has matched the price of other retailers (including Amazon) and cut £30 off this year's Amazon Fire HD tablet. It offer a battery life of up to 10 hours and is ideal for streaming films and TV shows on the move
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-inch tablet
£139.99 £99.99 at Currys
This is the best price we've seen for Samsung's 7-inch tablet. It's a handy size for travelling, and can store up to 11 hours of video for watching during flights and train journeys. If the white doesn't take your fancy, it's also available in black.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 bundle
£278 £149 at Currys
This great value bundle includes the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1, a smart folio case, and a copy of McAfee LiveSafe Premium, which provides antivirus protection for all your internet-connected devices (not just the tablet). It's a really good price for the tablet alone - the extras are gravy.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2
£329.99 £249.99 at Currys
Currys has matched other retailers' prices and slashed £80 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2. In our review, we found its battery life a little disappointing, but we loved its thin and light design. It's fighting the good fight against iPads.
Apple iPad Mini 4 128GB
£299 £269 at Currys
A small but worthwhile saving on the iPad Mini 4, in Space Grey, Gold and Silver. There's a lot to like about this mini tablet - particularly its super sharp screen. When we reviewed it, our main criticism was its price, so a deal like this is always welcome.
Apple 9.7-inch iPad 128GB (2018)
£409 £379 at Currys
When we reviewed this year's iPad 9.7, we were impressed that Apple had managed to improve on its previous designs while making the price more affordable - and with an extra £30 off for Black Friday it's an even better deal at Currys.
Smart home deals
Amazon Echo
Philips Hue and Echo Dot bundle
£75.98 £59.99 at Currys
This starter set includes Philips Hue White bulbs, which are dimmable, but don't change colour. You get two E27 screw fitting bulbs, a Hue Bridge and an Amazon Echo Dot in either Sandstone or Charcoal.
Philips Hue and Amazon Echo kit
£224.98 £169.99 at Currys
This smart home starter kit including an Amazon Echo speaker, three Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs, a dimmer switch and a Hue Bridge is a real bargain. It's available in Charcoal and Sandstone, and this version has E27 screw fitting bulbs.
Philips Hue and Amazon Echo kit
£224.98 £169.99 at Currys
This is the version of Currys' special Amazon Echo and Philips Hue starter bundle with bayonet light fittings. This set includes a dimmer switch and Philips Hue Hub, and the Amazon Echo speaker is available in Black, Sandstone and Heather Grey.
Philips Hue and Amazon Echo kit
£224.98 £169.99 at Currys
If you want to try smart lighting but your kitchen is fitted with spotlights, this is the bundle for you. It includes three Philips Hue GU10 bulbs, an Amazon Echo, a dimmer switch and a Hue Bridge. The speaker comes in Heather Grey and Sandstone.
Google Home
Google Home Mini pair
£58 £48 at Currys
Currys has already slashed the price of the Google Home Mini smart speaker, but there are even bigger savings if you buy two together. This offer applies to all colours - Chalk, Coral and Charcoal - so you can mix and match to suit your home. Enter the code GMINI2 at checkout to get your discount.
Google Home Mini
£49 £29 at Currys
This is a great price for the smallest of Google's smart speakers. All the biggest retailers have now matched it, but not all offer the full range of colours like Currys does - it's selling the dinky speaker in Coral, Charcoal and Chalk.
Google Home Mini and Phillips Hue
£164.99 £79.99 at Currys
This starter set contains a Google Home Mini smart speaker, plus a Philips Hue Hub and three bulbs. With £85 off, this is the ideal smart home starter set. This version has screw bulbs, and is available in Chalk, Charcoal and Coral.
Google Home Mini and Phillips Hue
£164.99 £79.99 at Currys
This is exactly the same smart speaker and bulb package as above, but with bayonet bulb fittings. Again, the Google Home is available in three colours: Chalk, Charcoal and Coral. A super affordable way to make your lighting smarter.
Google Home Hub:
£139 now £99 at Currys
Hive
Hive Active LED light bulb
£19.99 £14.99 at Currys
If you need to stock up on bulbs for your Hive system, this is the perfect time. This is the standard white Hive bulb. It doesn't change colour, but can be controlled remotely via the Hive app, or a Hive switch or sensor. This is the B22 bayonet fitting; an E27 screw version is also available.
Hive Active Cool to Warm light bulb
£29.99 £19.99 at Currys
This smart bulb lets you adjust the color temperature to suit your mood and the time of day. With 30% off, this is a good time to stock up. This is the B22 bayonet version - the bulb is also available with an E27 screw fitting.
Hive Active color-changing light bulb
£39.99 £27.99 at Currys
Currys has knocked £12 off Hive's fun color-changing bulbs, which let you completely change the atmosphere of your home with a couple of taps of your phone. This is the E27 screw fitting - there's also a B22 bayonet version.
Hive Active Heating and hot water
£179.99 £114.99 at Currys
If you have a separate hot water tank at home, this version of the Hive thermostat will let you control both. The same kit is available on Amazon with professional installation included for £148.99, but this is the best price we've seen for the device alone.
Hi-fi and audio deals
Headphones
JVC Tinyphones kids' headphones
£15.99 £11.99 at Currys
These mini headphones are volume-limited to protect your kids' hearing, and have a specially designed short cable for safety. They're a bargain at Currys, and are available in yellow, mint, pink and red.
JBL C45BT wireless Bluetooth headphones
£69.99 £49.99 at Currys
This is the best price we've seen for these comfy on-ear headphones. They're foldable for easy carrying (though sadly they don't come with a case) and they're nicely padded to avoid putting too much pressure on your ears. Sound quality is good - particularly the bass.
JBL E50BT wireless Bluetooth headphones
£119 £64 at Currys
Another pair of decent quality JBL cans, these have an over-ear design that provides better sound isolation, sealing out distractions, and improved comfort. This set also features a microphone, making them a good choice for multiplayer gaming and video calls.
Sony WH-CH700N noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones
£119.99 £79.99 at Currys
These Sony headphones are a great deal at Currys. They're equipped with smart noise cancellation, NFC for one-touch connection to your phone, and Google Assistant optimisation built in. They're available in silver/grey, black and blue.
Beats Solo 3 Neighbourhood Bluetooth headphones
£229.99 £179.97 at Currys
Currys is offering a great price on these wireless cans, which are available in Brick Red, Matte Silver, Turf Green, Asphalt Grey and Break Blue. They don't just look good - when we reviewed them, we found their sound energetic and punchy. The wireless connectivity was reliable, too.
Sony WH-1000XM2 Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones
£329.99 £199.99 at Currys
There's a huge saving on these premium over-ear headphones for Black Friday. They're not Sony's latest model, but they've stood the test of time well, and still deliver excellent sound clarity and noise cancelling.
Bluetooth speakers
LG PK5 XBOOM Go Bluetooth speaker
£149.99 £79 at Currys
The XBOOMPK5 offers 20W output power compared to the PK7's 40W, making it a good choice for smaller parties. Other retailers have now matched this price, but if it drops further, Currys will refund the difference.
LG PK7 XBOOM Go Bluetooth speaker
£199.99 £99 at Currys
This water-resistant portable speaker is part of LG's 2018 lineup of speakers, so it's surprising to see such an impressive price drop already. It delivers great sound and its fun LEDs change colour in time with the beat.
Sony SRS-XB41 portable Bluetooth speaker
£199.99 £99.99 at Currys
This is a great price for a superb wireless speaker. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC, and you can pair as many of them as you like (up to 100). It's waterproof too, and boasts battery life up to 24 hours. It's available in black, blue, red and white.
Marshall Acton Bluetooth speaker
£169.99 £99.99 at Currys
When we reviewed this retro-style speaker, we loved its detailed sound and support for Bluetooth, Apple Airplay, Chromecast and Spotify Connect. We weren't so enamoured with its high price, but with £70 off, it's seriously tempting.
UE Megaboom Bluetooth speaker
£249.99 £99.99 at Currys
When we reviewed the UE Megaboom, we loved everything about it except its price. With this colossal discount for Black Friday, it's impossible not to recommend. It offers great battery life and big, vibrant sound anywhere.
Sonos Play:1 smart speaker £149 £139 at Currys
This isn't a huge discount, but the Sonos Play:1 is such a brilliant speaker (our reviewer was "hugely impressed") that any saving is worth investigating. The Sonos Play:1 is that rarest of things - a smart speaker that delivers genuinely great sound quality. If you're serious about your music, look no further.
Soundbars
JVC TH-D227B 2.0 compact sound bar
£99.99 £39.99 at Currys
This (now) cheap and cheerful sound bar supports Bluetooth for wire-free streaming, but also comes with cables if you don't mind being tied down. It won't blow you away like the Samsung bars, but it's hard to argue at £40.
Panasonic wireless compact sound bar
£199.99 £79 at Currys
If you've picked up a great deal on a TV, you'll want an equally bargainous sound bar to go with it. This Bluetooth bar is a no-frills affair, with no surround sound, but it does the job admirably with 80W output.
Samsung Sound+ 2.1 sound bar
£699.99 £249 at Currys
If your pre-Black Friday budget won't quite stretch to the bar above, this is a good choice. It offers 2.1 surround sound compared to 5.1 above, and has six built-in speakers rather than nine, but still sounds fantastic.
Samsung Sound+ 5.1 sound bar
£699.99 £299 at Currys
This exceptional sound bar is less than half price in Currys' Why Wait sale. The Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 has nine built-in speakers, and features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so you can stream audio without the clutter of wires.
LG SK8 wireless soundbar
£699.99 £349 at Currys
In our tests, this Dolby Atmos-equipped soundbar performed admirably, with open, clear audio. There's only one HDMI input, which is a shame, but there are lots of other source options. It's a steal in the Black Tag Event.
Fitness tracker deals
Fitbit Charge 2
£109.99 £79.99 at Currys
The Alta's more powerful sibling can track a variety of different sports and monitor your heart rate, and has also received a hefty discount for Black Friday. Again, this Black Friday deal is only available on the Plum and Black devices.
Gaming deals
Sony PlayStation VR Starter Pack | Astro Bot Rescue Mission |
£259.99 £169.99 at Currys
Amazon's PSVR Astro Bot bundle disappeared pretty quickly, but luckily Currys is offering the same bundle at £10 less - making for a saving of £114.99.
1TB Xbox One S | Forza Horizon 4 | Project Cars 2 | Tekken 7 |
£249.99 £179 at Currys
During the lean summer season you'd be lucky to get one game with a Xbox One S for £250 and now you can get an ace bundle with three excellent games, with Forza Horizon 4 being the newest, for a frankly ridiculous £179. And don't forget, the Xbox One S includes a 4K Blu-ray player!
Printer deals
HP Envy wireless all-in-one inkjet printer
£89.99 £34 at Currys
Printers don't have to be bulky and awkward. This neat all-in-one can print, scan and copy in full color, and connects to your devices wirelessly using Wi-Fi, Apple AirPrint or Google Cloud Print. It's less than half price right now.
Epson all-in-one wireless printer
£149.99 £49.99 at Currys
This specific inkjet printer is exclusive to Currys, but equivalent devices come in around £100, so this is a great deal. It can print straight from memory cards, and offers various wireless and wired connectivity options. Very handy.
HP wireless mono laser printer
£79.99 £49.99 at Currys
If you're on the lookout for a cheap, reliable monochrome printer for your home office, this could be just the ticket. It's tiny, there's no ink to buy, it can print straight from your smartphone, and it can churn out 19 pages per minute.
Epson Ecotank wireless printer
£229.99 £139.99 at Currys
Again, this model is a Currys exclusive, but a nearly identical printer costs £200 if you buy it from Epson directly. It comes with enough ink to print up to 4,500 pages in black, and up to 7,500 pages in colour, making it a real bargain.
Coffee machine deals
Morphy Richards filter coffee machine
£79.99 £34 at Currys
This is the best price we've seen for this fuss-free filter coffee machine. If you enjoy fresh coffee and don't like the waste of pods, it's a great choice, and it comes in a stylish black and rose gold colour scheme.
Nespresso Inissia coffee machine
£89.99 £59.99 at Currys
This same model is selling for over £80 on Amazon, so this is a really generous offer. The Inissia is a neat, compact espresso machine that's perfect for one. Only the red model is in the Black Tag sale - the black and white are still the original price.
Russell Hobbs glass filter coffee machine £99.99 £69.99 at Currys
A proper old-school filter coffee machine capable of brewing 10 cups at once. Ideal if you're looking for a new machine for the office, or you just have a serious caffeine addiction. This is an excellent price for a quality machine.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine
£179.99 £89 at Currys
Snap up a great deal on this smart Nespresso coffee machine at Currys. This is the best price we've found for this machine on Black Friday. A quick and easy way to make your morning brew - just fill up with water and drop in a pod.
Get the best deals at Currys this Black Friday
Black Friday 2018 is November 23 this year, with Cyber Monday 2018 taking place three days later on November 26, but in past years, Currys has stretched out the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period with its own 'Black Tag' event.
Currys usually releases its first round of deals at 12am on the morning of Black Friday, with great offers available throughout the whole weekend to Cyber Monday and into the following week.
In addition to the deals listed on its site, Currys might offer some bonus discounts using voucher codes. It's well worth keeping an eye out for these, because they can get you some Black Friday bargains that most shoppers won't know about.
Currys has put together its own Black Friday shopping guide, with such handy hints as "tucking into a couple of treats" and listening to "calming Chinese music", but keeping an eye on this page is a better idea for finding the best deals.
If you can't wait until Black Friday, Currys also offers discounts on tech throughout the year, including special deals on selected items and time-limited voucher codes. See what deals are available right now.
5 best Black Friday deals at Currys last year
Microsoft Surface Pro + Typecover - was £799 (usually £1,099)
Last Black Friday, this was the latest Microsoft Surface Pro with Intel Core i5 CPU, 128GB SSD and an included Typecover. Currys offered a great discount using a special voucher code, and we didn't see a better deal on this superb 2-in-1 laptop.
Microsoft Xbox One S bundle - was £169.99 (usually £299.99)
Currys was one of the best places to find deals on console bundles last Black Friday, with huge savings on Xbox One S and PS4 Pro packages. If you moved quickly, you could snap up a console and three games for well under £200.
Fitbit Ionic smartwatch - was £249.99 (usually £299.99)
Fitbit's first foray into smartwatch territory, the Fitbit Iconic is water resistant, has health and fitness tracking with a heart rate monitor and GPS, and boasts four days' battery life. Currys knocked a mighty £50 off the price for Black Friday last year.
JBL Xtreme Bluetooth speaker - was £149.99 (usually £249.99)
This excellent Bluetooth speaker offers 12 hours of battery life and a built-in mic for taking your calls. Currys knocked £100 off the price last year and we've got our fingers crossed for a discount on its successor, the Xtreme 2, for Black Friday 2018.
Sonos Play:1 wireless speaker - was £149 (usually £180)
This was the best price we saw for this superb Sonos speaker last year. It uses your home Wi-Fi network to offer superb sound anywhere, and can be controlled using the Sonos app on your desktop or phone.
5 best deals predictions for 2018
Lenovo Yoga laptops
Last year Currys offered some great discounts on Lenovo's superb 2-in-1 devices, and there have been several new releases since then. The impressive Yoga 730 will only be four months old, but we wouldn't rule out a significant price cut.
TVs galore
Currys offered some of last year's best TV deals, with hundreds of pounds off huge curved screens from brands including Samsung, LG and Sony. If you're in the market for a new set, we expect to see great discounts on 50-inch and larger models.
Audiophile headphones
Sony and Sennheiser were just two of the premium audio brands that saw great price cuts last Black Friday. Currys offered some bargains on in-ear headphones too, but its deals on over-ear noise-cancelling cans were most impressive.
The smartest speakers
The Sonos One is a rare beast – a wireless smart speaker for music lovers, with amazing sound quality and Amazon Alexa built in. Currys cut the price of another Sonos speaker last year, so we're hoping this little beauty will see a discount for 2018.
Dyson vacuums
We're hoping to really clean up this Black Friday, with some excellent deals on Dyson cleaners and fans. Lots of retailers cut the price of bagless vacuums in 2017, but Currys offered some of the lowest prices around.
Reasons to choose or avoid Currys
The Price Match Promise makes Currys a tempting prospect for savvy shoppers this Black Friday, but there are plenty of other reasons to check it out.
Currys offers flexible credit for orders over £99, so you can take advantage of a great Black Friday deal and pay later over the term that suits you. As with any credit agreement, make sure you check out the full terms and conditions, and you'll need to sign up and get your credit limit pre-approved before the big day.
There's also a trade-in program, which lets you donate phones, laptops, smart watches and tablets in exchange for a e-gift card. You can get a provisional estimate online, but you'll have to take your device into a Currys store to have it valued and make the exchange, so it's best to do this as soon as possible so you'll have your voucher ready to spend when the deals arrive.
Stick with TechRadar to get the best deals
We'll be scouring Currys for all the best deals over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, and keeping you updated with all the biggest discounts.
To make sure you don't miss a bargain, follow TRDeals on Twitter and you'll learn about all the best deals as soon as we find them. You can also enter your email address below to join our mailing list so you'll get all of the information ahead of the Black Friday deals later in the year.