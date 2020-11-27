The best Amazon Black Friday deals UK 2020: save on Echo, TVs, laptops and more

Amazon Black Friday deals have officially kicked off and you'll find a massive range of saving adorning those virtual aisles right now. That means discounts on 4K TVs, cheap laptops, powerful headphones, the latest gaming gear and much much more. You'll have to move fast though - we've already seen some top Amazon Black Friday deals running out of stock over the last few hours and competition is climbing.

Of course, you'll find all the discounts you would expect on Echo devices, and Fire tablets and TV sticks but we're also seeing some excellent Amazon Black Friday deals on the latest iPad Pros, Nintendo Switch bundles, and top rated headphones right now.

Bookmark this page, because we're keeping it stocked with all the latest Amazon Black Friday deals so you'll want to keep coming back for new drops.

Amazon faces a competitive Black Friday this year, with online offers set to lead the way in 2020 due to brick and mortar retailers facing Christmas restrictions. Online retailers want to avoid any shipping delays, with big brands offering earlier Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales - hence why Amazon's Black Friday deals period lasts all the way until November 30 this year.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals

Ring stick up cam battery in white with Echo Show 5: £168.99 £74 at Amazon

Save £94.99 - This Black Friday is the perfect time to grab yourself some extra home security, with this neat Ring bundle. It includes an Echo Show 5 (which will let you see what the cam sees) and a Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, at an excellent price. Link it with the Ring app and you can have ultimate peace of mind your home is safe with a realtime video feed. Also in black for the same price!

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £60 - Sure, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is on sale for £39.99 (was £79.99) but for just £20 extra you're getting a considerably larger screen here - and this is the lowest price we've seen on either smart displays yet. That's a stunning Amazon Black Friday deal, and definitely one to take a look at if you've got smart home security cameras or thermostats installed.

View Deal

Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini camera: £114.98 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £64.99 - This is a massive saving - you're getting the Echo Show 5 and a Blink Mini camera for just £49.99 right now. Of course, that before price is taking the full RRP of both, and we've seen them on sale for less than that over the last few weeks, but that's still just £10 more than the Echo Show 5 is by itself right now.

View Deal

New Amazon Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited free: £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The new Amazon Echo Dot is taking its first price cut in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That means you can grab it for under £30 - not bad considering the smart speaker was only released last month and usually comes in at £50. Plus, you're even getting six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free as well.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral / Turquoise) Animal Crossing + NSO 3 months: £209.99 at Amazon

Save £35.99 - Pick up a Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral and get Animal Crossing: New Horizons plus Nintendo Switch Online for three months. This is the perfect bundle for new Switch owners, and you're saving £35.99 if you bought everything separately.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £198 at Amazon

Save £50 - This is the lowest price we've seen so far for the noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, and it price matches Laptops Direct, which previously dipped below the £200 mark. We've seen the AirPods Pro go in and out of stock a lot at Amazon, so keep checking back if you don't see a buy button. Currently, Amazon is saying stock will be dispatched in one to two months!View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G: £1,299.99 £999.99 at Amazon

Save £300 - This Asus ROG Zephyrus is a fantastic 15.6-inch gaming laptop coming packed with a Ryzen 7 processor, GTX 1660Ti graphics, a 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM. That's a nice spec sheet for under £1,000 and will see you flying through the latest releases.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £219 at Amazon

Save £27 - This is close to the lowest deal we've ever seen for these Sony headphones. With over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price. Seriously, these are amazing headphones and only the sequels, the XM4s, are close.

View Deal

Eufy RoboVac G10 Hybrid robot vacuum: £299.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - £199 is an excellent price for a hybrid robot vacuum and mop. This little helper will not only scour your carpets for dust but can also keep your hard floors sparkling clean as well. We usually see features like this, and the Alexa compatibility for a much higher cost so you're getting a steal here.

View Deal

Selling fast Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch tablet: £799 £629 at Amazon

Save £160 on this Surface Pro 7 - an incredible discount on the tablet by itself. You're getting an i3 processor, 4GB RAM and a128GB SSD in here, with more discounts available on larger configurations as well. i5 / 8GB / 256GB: £1,169 £899

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3: £179 £119 at Amazon

Save £60 - The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is at it's lowest price ever right now at Amazon, giving smart home users a prime opportunity to snag the latest device for a real steal. With improved sensor detection, Wi-Fi, 1080p HD video and two-way audio, the Video Doorbell 3 is a fantastically handy little device to have in your home.

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245: £249.99 £179 at Amazon

Pick up one of the world's best running watches at one of the lowest prices possible in 2020. The Forerunner 245 is designed for runners who want a solid device to track their location and their training status. If you're after a great piece of wristwear to help you get better at running, this could well be it.

View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds: £220 £149 at Amazon

Save £71 - An excellent price on Sony's famous WF-1000XM3 earbuds. With powerful noise cancellation, punchy sound, up to 32 hours of battery and Alexa compatibility and more, there's plenty of features packed into this price tag. Plus, you're saving an extra £20 over the usual sales price on this model which makes this the cheapest the buds have ever been.

View Deal

Bose 700: £349.95 £269 at Amazon

Save £80 - The Bose 700s are some of the best headphones you can pick up right now, maybe beaten only by the Sony WH-1000XM3 or 4. Those cups will still set you back £350, however, which makes this £80 discount even better. That's actually £10 cheaper than we saw it in previous Amazon Black Friday deals - which brings us to within £5 of the lowest price yet on premium headphones.

View Deal

De'Longhi Scultura espresso machine: £171.89 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £31.90 - Coffee lovers, rejoice! Black Friday deals are extending to coffee machines, allowing us caffeine addicts to get our much-needed fix. Wake up right with this De'Longhi espresso machine which is currently £31 off. There are a couple of features with this one like the cappuccino system, letting you customise your homebrew with a bit more freedom.

View Deal

Shark upright vacuum cleaner: £349 £197 at Amazon

Save £150 - This Shark upright vacuum cleaner is available for £150 off right now, and has seen its fair share of discounts in the past as well - most recently sitting at £279.

View Deal

GoPro Hero 9 Black: £429.99 £379.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - The brand new GoPro Hero 9 Black is seeing its first discount in Amazon's Black Friday deals, offering up a £50 price cut on the 5K camera packed with all the latest and greatest features from the leaders in premium action camera gear.

View Deal

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular: £319 £309 at Amazon

Save £10 - There's a £10 discount on the new Apple Watch SE up for grabs at Amazon - that's not a big saving, sure, but this is the first time we've seen the 2020 model take a price drop so far. What's more, this cellular model means you can leave your phone at home if you're out exercising as well.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8: £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - This Black Friday price is £10 cheaper than the record low of £64.99 we've seen before. That makes this weekend a great time to grab the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet. You're getting 32GB of storage in here, though this price is on the model that carries ads. If you think you'll need a bigger screen, you'll find the Fire HD 10 available for £89.99 right now - £60 off the original £149.99 price.

View Deal

Apple Pencil 2nd generation: £119 £103.59 at Amazon

Save £15 - If you're using an iPad Pro you'll want to grab the second generation Apple Pencil to make the most of the incredible hand drawing and writing experience on Apple's most powerful tablet. Discounts on this peripheral are extremely rare, so we'd make the most of this Amazon Black Friday deal no matter how little you're actually saving.

View Deal

PS Plus 12 month membership: £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon

Save £12 - If you've just grabbed a PS5, or you're looking to get a little more out of your PS4, you'll want to grab this PS Plus membership at a £12 discount right now at Amazon. You'll get access to online play, free monthly games and the new PS Plus Collection as well.

View Deal

New release Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): £1,299.99 £1,249.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - We weren't expecting this - a brand new 2020 MacBook Pro 13 on sale at Amazon for Black Friday. OK, so a £50 price cut isn't exactly a mind-blowing saving, but it's a great little bonus for sure, especially since there's so much buzz around these new MacBook Pro's with their M1 chips, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Philips Ambilight 58PUS7805 58-inch 4K TV: £549 £449 at Amazon

Save £100 - Not only are you getting a stunning picture quality here, as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio, but the Philips Ambilight also offers a unique LED effect. Thanks to individual LEDs built into the back of the display, the colours from your shows and games will cast onto the wall behind the unit for an excellent immersive experience. This is a fantastic price for all those features as well, so hurry to grab this one before it's too late.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £99 at Amazon

Save £30 - The Fitbit Charge 4 is once again seeing its lowest price yet in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That means you can grab the slimline fitness tracker complete with all the activity monitoring you could ask for and a 7 day battery life for under £100 right now.

View Deal

LG 49UN73006LA 49-inch 4K TV: £449 £379 at Amazon

Save £70 - You're saving £70 on this 49-inch LG TV in the Amazon Black Friday deals, which means that final price has dropped down to just £379. That's excellent considering you're getting a good sized 49-inch display with LG quality picture and smart assistant compatibility as well.

View Deal

Save up to 20% on PC monitors from LG, Samsung, Asus, BenQ and more at Amazon

Whether you're after crystal clear 4K 144Hz displays or a simple PC monitor for working from home, Amazon's Black Friday deals has you covered with some excellent discounts on monitors right now. You'll find brands extending across LG, Samsung, BenQ, HP and more right now with some top quality panels seeing 20% off this week.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday deals: laptops

Top pick Huawei MateBook D 14-inch laptop: £649.99 £549.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - The Huawei Matebook D packs some considerable value into that £550 price tag. You're getting a pretty standard Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB RAM but also nabbing an excellent 512GB SSD and a nice fingerprint reader for an added bonus as well.

View Deal

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop: £629.99 £599.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - There's only a £30 discount on this HP Pavilion right now, but £599 is a great price for a stacked machine. You're getting a Ryzen 5 processor here, with a massive 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM under the hood as well.

View Deal

Acer Swift 5 14-inch laptop: £899.99 £749.99 at Amazon

Save £150 - The Acer Swift 5 is one of the lightest and slimmest laptops around and this £100 price cut at Amazon makes it an even better value buy today. This particular spec has a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it a really powerful little machine with plenty of fast storage space to boot.

View Deal

Asus ZenBook 14-inch laptop: £899 £799.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - Considering you're getting an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor, Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this £100 discount on the Asus ZenBook is an absolute steal. A great option for an inexpensive ultrabook since those specs would set you back a pretty penny on a Dell or Apple machine.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book S 13.3-inch laptop: £949 £799 at Amazon

Save £150 - We've seen this 13.3-inch laptop going for £150 more before Amazon's Black Friday deals landed. That means you're picking up an excellent saving here, as well as 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage and an Intel i5 processor. i5 / 8GB / 512GB: £999 £849 at Amazon

View Deal

MacBook Air 2020: £999 £879 at Amazon

Save £120 - Amazon is dropping £120 from the price of this 2020 MacBook Air. This is the entry level model, however you'll find some strong specs under the hood. Sure, you're only getting an i3 processor but there's 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside as well.

View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 13: £1,999.99 £1,199.99 at Amazon

SAVE £800! For gamers, this Razer Blade Stealth 13 deal is going to be mighty tempting. The 2020 model comes stocked with a 4K Touch Display, Intel Core i7 10th Gen, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - enough to make the latest games look great. View Deal

HP Omen 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £1,299.99 £1,199.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - This HP Omen boasts an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 10th gen i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and a 144Hz display. You're getting all of that for just over £1,000 in the latest Amazon Black Friday deals, which is an excellent price for some top line specs.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): £1,299.99 £1,249.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - We weren't expecting this - a brand new 2020 MacBook Pro 13 on sale at Amazon for Black Friday. OK, so a £50 price cut isn't exactly a mind-blowing saving, but it's a great little bonus for sure, especially since there's so much buzz around these new MacBook Pro's with their M1 chips, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch): £1,549 £1,347 at Amazon

Save £200 - All Microsoft Surface Laptop 3's with 10th gen Intel Core i7 processors are on sale right now in the Amazon Black Friday sale giving you a great chance to bag an ultrabook for £200 less. Displayed above is the price for the Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 256GB variant, but there are also savings to be had on the 512GB version too.

View Deal

Asus ZenBook Duo 14-inch dual-touchscreen laptop: £1,699.99 £1,399.99 at Amazon

Save £300 - Ok, so the Asus ZenBook Duo has niche appeal, but, if you're a designer - what better machine is out there? Alongside that stunning dual-touchscreen display, this one's got an Intel i7-10510U, Nvidia MX250 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD - very tidy specs indeed.

View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G: £1,299.99 £999.99 at Amazon

Save £300 - This Asus ROG Zephyrus is a fantastic 15.6-inch gaming laptop coming packed with a Ryzen 7 processor, GTX 1660Ti graphics, a 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM. That's a nice spec sheet for under £1,000 and will see you flying through the latest releases.

View Deal

Samsung 34-inch Curved Ultrawide LED Monitor £729 £498.99 at Amazon

Save £231 on this gorgeous Samsung ultrawide monitor, ideal for work and play and sure to look great n your home office. The screen has a UWQHD resolution of 3440x1440, a 100Hz FreeSync panel, and connectivity includes HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB 3.0, and Thunderbolt.

View Deal

Alienware 34-inch curved widescreen 4k gaming monitor: £1099.99 £829 at Amazon

Save £270 on this everything-but-the-kitchen-sink monitor, featuring 4k, 120Hz display for silky smooth gaming and ambient AlienFX RGB lighting that can be customised to suit your gameplay setup.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday deals: TVs

Top pick Philips Ambilight 58PUS7805 58-inch 4K TV: £549 £449 at Amazon

Save £100 - Not only are you getting a stunning picture quality here, as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio, but the Philips Ambilight also offers a unique LED effect. Thanks to individual LEDs built into the back of the display, the colours from your shows and games will cast onto the wall behind the unit for an excellent immersive experience. This is a fantastic price for all those features as well, so hurry to grab this one before it's too late.

View Deal

LG UN70006LA 43-inch 4K TV: £379.99 £319 at Amazon

Save £60 - There's a £60 discount on this 43-inch LG TV at Amazon right now, offering up a great price on the 2020 model. This is a pretty standard display, but LG is by no means a budget brand so you're still getting a high quality resolution and a powerful webOS as well. This is now dispatched in 1-2 months, however.

View Deal

LG 49UN73006LA 49-inch 4K TV: £449 £379 at Amazon

Save £70 - You're saving £70 on this 49-inch LG TV in the Amazon Black Friday deals, which means that final price has dropped down to just £379. That's excellent considering you're getting a good sized 49-inch display with LG quality picture and smart assistant compatibility in the Amazon Black Friday deals.

View Deal

Panasonic TX-43HX600BZ 43-inch 4K TV: £549 £459 at Amazon

Save £90 on this Panasonic 43-inch TV, a powerful display offering up premium features like Dolby Atmos audio and Dolby Vision HDR. Plus, you're also getting Alexa and Google Assistant baked straight in here as well.

View Deal

Hisense 55-inch Quantum Series ULED TV: £899 £549 at Amazon

Save £350 - This is a stunning price on the Hisense Quantum Series TV, sending you home with a 55-inch ULED display with excellent picture quality and Alexa integration for just £549 thanks to the Amazon Black Friday deals. Hisense is well known for budget TVs, but also incorporates more premium technologies into these low prices as well.

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD43XH81 43-inch 4K TV: £699 £599 at Amazon

Save £100 - Sony Bravia TVs are well known for their powerful processing engines and crystal clear displays, so a £100 discount on the 43-inch KD model is always welcome. It's worth noting, however, there's no fancy Dolby features in here so if you're after that Atmos audio you might have to stretch to the Philips models below.

View Deal

Philips Ambilight 65PUS8545 65-inch 4K TV: £749 £699 at Amazon

Save £50 - The Philips Ambilight is an excellent display, and picking up a 65-incher for just £699 makes all those additional LED features feel just that little bit more special. Plus, you're getting a solid panel here as well, with the P5 engine, Dolby Vision HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday deals: Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet - 32GB: £199 £159 at Amazon

Save £40 - There's a £40 discount on the cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab A in Amazon's latest Black Friday deals. That means you can pick up the 32GB model for just £159 - within £10 of its lowest price ever.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e - 64GB: £379 £319 at Amazon

Save £60 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e - a slightly older model but still powerful nonetheless. We have seen this tablet drop to £299 once before in the last year, though that was back in January, so it might be worth keeping an eye out if you're after the lowest price yet. Still, it's a great deal and only £20 off. 128GB: £439 £379 at Amazon

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 - 128GB: £619 £549 at Amazon

Save £70 on the brand new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 right now, with an excellent offer from Amazon's Black Friday deals. You're getting 128GB of storage in here, with Dolby Atmos sound, AKG speakers, the S pen included and a super speedy refresh rate on the display.

View Deal

Apple Pencil 2nd generation: £119 £103.59 at Amazon

Save £15 - If you're using an iPad Pro you'll want to grab the second generation Apple Pencil to make the most of the incredible hand drawing and writing experience on Apple's most powerful tablet. Discounts on this peripheral are extremely rare, so we'd make the most of this Amazon Black Friday deal no matter how little you're actually saving.

View Deal

Apple Smart Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro: £199 £187.49 at Amazon

Save £11 - So there's not a massive discount on this Apple Smart Keyboard, but it's the first time we've seen the new iPad Pro accessory taking a price cut. It's rare to find offers on these premium peripherals as well, so if you're looking to use your iPad for writing we'd recommend grabbing this while you can save some change.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday deals: Headphones

Top pick Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £219 at Amazon

Save £27 - This is close to the lowest deal we've ever seen for these Sony headphones. With over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price. Seriously, these are amazing headphones and only the sequels, the XM4s, are close.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £199 at Amazon

Save £50 - This is the lowest price we've seen so far for the noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, and it price matches Laptops Direct, which previously dipped below the £200 mark. We've seen the AirPods Pro go in and out of stock a lot at Amazon this weekend, though, so keep checking back if you don't see a buy button.

View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with charging case: £159 £124.49 at Amazon

Save £34 - If you don't need wireless charging, you can save yourself some cash and pick up the standard 2019 AirPods. While this is undoubtably a good deal, it's worth noting that we've been seeing this price since November last year. There might be more discounts in this year's Amazon Black Friday deals on November 27, so if you want to find a real bargain, we'd suggest waiting (though we haven't seen these buds drop lower than this in 2020).

View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: £199 £157 at Amazon

Save £42 - Grab the wireless charging buds for over £40 off in Amazon's Black Friday deals. It's a much easier way of keeping on top of your AirPods' battery levels, and if you've already got Qi charging pads around the house you're sorted.

View Deal

Jabra Elite 85H: £279.99 £169 at Amazon

Save £110 - Cutting-edge noise-cancellation? Check. Class-leading battery life? Check. Terrific call quality? Double check. Available in four flashy colors? Oh yeah. If you want noise-cancelling headphones for Black Friday, this is the deal to pay attention to.

View Deal

Beats Solo 3: £179.95 £125 at Amazon

Save £50 - There's a £50 discount on these red (and other) Beats Solo 3 headphones. You're getting the Apple W1 chip in here, so easy pairing with your iPhone or iPad, as well as 40 hours of battery life and fast charging capabilities as well.

View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds: £119.95 £79.95 at Amazon

Save £70 - The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy if you're concerned with pure audio fidelity – and with £40 off, they're a bargain. You might notice that Amazon has listed the original RRP as £150, but based on our research, that price has been artificially inflated. Still, any saving on these brilliant-sounding buds is a win in our books.

View Deal

Beats Solo Pro: £269.95 £159 at Amazon

Save £110 - The Beats Solo Pro headphones are sitting at their lowest price ever in the latest Amazon Black Friday deals. That's excellent timing if you're after a pair of mid-range headphones with native support for iOS, active noise cancelling technology, transparency mode, and a 22 hour battery life.

View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise cancelling headphones: £329.95 £209.99 at Amazon

Save £120 on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones at Amazon right now - that's an excellent price drop that makes this the cheapest these headphones have ever been. You're getting powerful noise cancellation here and that classic Bose sound with Alexa baked straight in.

View Deal

Bose 700: £349.95 £269 at Amazon

Save £80 - The Bose 700s are some of the best headphones you can pick up right now, maybe beaten only by the Sony WH-1000XM3 or 4. Those cups will still set you back £350, however, which makes this £80 discount even better. That's actually £10 cheaper than we saw it in previous Amazon Black Friday deals - which brings us to within £5 of the lowest price yet on premium headphones.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday deals: Smartwatches and wearables

Top pick Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular: £319 £309 at Amazon

Save £10 - There's a £10 discount on the new Apple Watch SE up for grabs at Amazon - that's not a big saving, sure, but this is the first time we've seen the 2020 model take a price drop so far. What's more, this cellular model means you can leave your phone at home if you're out exercising as well.

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245: £249.99 £179 at Amazon

Pick up one of the world's best running watches at one of the lowest prices possible in 2020. The Forerunner 245 is designed for runners who want a solid device to track their location and their training status. If you're after a great piece of wristwear to help you get better at running, this could well be it.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: £199.99 £129 at Amazon

Save £70 - The Fitbit Versa 2 is also on sale at Amazon right now, bringing a £70 price cut that offers up a return to the lowest price we've seen yet. There's plenty of activity tracking features in here, as well as Alexa built in, Spotify support and smartphone integration as well.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire: £69.99 £38.99 at Amazon

Save £31 - If you're just after a super cheap fitness tracker to monitor your activity and sleep (and receive a few smartphone notifications as well) this £40 Fitbit Inspire is just the solution. This is actually £10 cheaper than we saw in early Amazon Black Friday deals, making it a steal right now.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £99 at Amazon

Save £30 - The Fitbit Charge 4 is once again seeing its lowest price yet in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That means you can grab the slimline fitness tracker complete with all the activity monitoring you could ask for and a 7 day battery life for under £100 right now.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: £199 £128 at Amazon

Save £70 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active forms a halfway point between fitness tracker and smartwatch. You're still getting all the activity monitoring you could ask for, as well as a large circular screen for smartphone notifications and onboard training.

View Deal

Apple Watch 5 | Space Gray| 40mm | GPS + Cell: £499 £379 at Amazon

Save £119 - This deal is on the smaller size configuration of Apple Watch 5, but it does come with a cellular connection so you won't need to bring your phone with you everywhere. With a £112 saving this is a great price cut.

View Deal

Michael Kors Gen 4 Women's Smartwatch: £279 £111 at Amazon

Save £168 - There's a huge 68% saving on this older Michael Kors smartwatch in red. The watch runs on Google's Wear OS and is designed for women's wrists.

View Deal

Fossil Gen 5 Men's smartwatch: £279 £149 at Amazon

Save £130 - We gave the Fossil Gen 5 four stars out of five in our review, praising its understated design and long-lasting battery life. This deal saves you loads of money on a Wear OS smartwatch and found it one of the best Wear OS device we've used.

View Deal

Honor Watch GS Pro: £249.99 £179.99 at Amazon

Save £70 - This money off deal is a surprise seeing as the Honor Watch GS Pro just launched. It's a great rugged smartwatch with loads of fitness features, including loads that are great for wilderness adventurers.

View Deal

Michael Kors Gen 5: £389 £205 at Amazon

Save £184 - This newer smartwatch has a pretty meaty saving on it, which takes 47% off the price. This is a Wear OS smartwatch that will work on most smartwatches, and the deal is on the Rose / Silver version.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday deals: Gaming

Top pick Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral / Turquoise) Animal Crossing + NSO 3 months: £209.99 at Amazon

Save £35.99 - Pick up a Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral and get Animal Crossing: New Horizons plus Nintendo Switch Online for three months. This is the perfect bundle for new Switch owners, and you're saving £35.99 if you bought everything separately.

View Deal

Save 30% on Razer, Corsair, HyperX and more at Amazon

Now's the time to refresh your setup, because the Amazon Black Friday deals are cutting prices on a massive range of PC gaming accessories from some top brands by 30%. You'll find top products like the SteelSeries Arctis headsets, Razer Kraken and Basilisk devices, and Corsair components as well.

View Deal

Save 35% on Logitech PC gaming accessories at Amazon

From the super cheap Logitech G502 Hero SE to the turbo-powered G153 mechanical keyboard, you'll find a massive range of Logitech PC accessories on sale right now in Amazon's Black Friday deals. So, whether you need mice, keyboards, headsets, or steering wheels you'll find some great prices right now.

View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion, FIFA 21 and more up to 35% off at Amazon

Save up to 35% on a massive range of PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch games at Amazon right now. You'll find recently released blockbusters like Watch Dogs Legion and Madden 21 here, as well as cheaper titles with equally excellent discounts as well.

View Deal

PS Plus 12 month membership: £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon

Save £12 - If you've just grabbed a PS5, or you're looking to get a little more out of your PS4, you'll want to grab this PS Plus membership at a £12 discount right now at Amazon. You'll get access to online play, free monthly games and the new PS Plus Collection as well.

View Deal

Razer Basilisk V2 wired gaming mouse: £79.99 £37.99 at Amazon

Save £42 - This is the cheapest we've seen the Razer Basilisk V2 wired mouse going for so far, which means you're grabbing a great price on the optical pointer. Not only that, but you can save 40% on Xbox Game Pass PC with this purchase as well.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch SanDisk microSDXC card 256GB: £77.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £38 - You can significantly expand your Nintendo Switch storage with this great deal on this officially licensed microSDXC card. With 256GB, you'll be able to download loads of games and still have room to spare.

View Deal

Logitech G903 Lightspeed gaming mouse: £129.99 £71.99 at Amazon

Save £58 - There's £40 off the Logitech G903 Lightspeed gaming mouse in Amazon's Black Friday deals right now, which means you're getting the cheapest price we've ever seen on the powerful pointer. This mouse features Logitech's Hero 16K sensor with a 140 hour battery life, ambidextrous design, and up to 11 programmable buttons.

View Deal

Logitech G533 wireless gaming headset: £139.99 £67.99 at Amazon

Save £72 - The Logitech G533 wireless headset is available for under £70 right now, thanks to a price cut of 50%. What's more, you're getting a good set of features on here, with 7.1 surround sound, 40mm Pro-G drivers, a noise-cancelling mic and 15 hours of battery life.

View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset: £109.99 £74.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - SteelSeries is well known for making some of the best gaming headsets, and with £35 off you can get this super plush Arctis 5 for less. With v2.0 surround sound, fully customizable RGB lighting, and a Discord-certified ClearCast microphone, you're sure to be the envy of your squad.

View Deal

Save up to 20% on PC monitors from LG, Samsung, Asus, BenQ and more at Amazon

Whether you're after crystal clear 4K 144Hz displays or a simple PC monitor for working from home, Amazon's Black Friday deals has you covered with some excellent discounts on monitors right now. You'll find brands extending across LG, Samsung, BenQ, HP and more right now with some top quality panels seeing 20% this week.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday deals: smart home

Top pick New Amazon Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited free: £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The new Amazon Echo Dot is taking its first price cut in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That means you can grab it for under £30 - not bad considering the smart speaker was only released last month and usually comes in at £50. Plus, you're even getting six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free as well.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick Lite: £29.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is taking its first ever price cut right now - with £10 off the cheapest model available. There are no TV controls on this budget version, but you'll also find discounts on the main Fire Stick and 4K model this week as well.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you're rocking a UHD display, you'll want to invest a little more in the 4K Fire Stick. With a £20 saving this model is back down to its lowest price yet this week - excellent news if your fancy new TV doesn't offer all the latest apps.

View Deal

Amazon Echo 4th generation | Philips Hue smart bulb: £104.98 £59.99 at Amazon

You can pick up a Philips Hue smart bulb for free when you grab the latest 4th generation Amazon Echo. That's saving you £44.99 overall, on a bundle that's perfect for those looking to kit out a full smart home this winter.

View Deal

Philips Hue smart lighting up to 40% off at Amazon

If you're looking to fully kick start your smart home, you'll need some smart bulbs to get started with. These Philips Hue smart lighting kits allow you to get started with one of the biggest brands in the business for 40% less right now, with prices starting at £39.99 in the latest Amazon Black Friday deals.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £60 - Sure, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is on sale for £39.99 (was £79.99) but for just £20 extra you're getting a considerably larger screen here - and this is the lowest price we've seen on either smart displays yet. That's a stunning Amazon Black Friday deal, and definitely one to take a look at if you've got smart home security cameras or thermostats installed.

View Deal

Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini camera: £114.98 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £64.99 - This is a massive saving - you're getting the Echo Show 5 and a Blink Mini camera for just £49.99 right now. Of course, that before price is taking the full RRP of both, and we've seen them on sale for less than that over the last few weeks, but that's still just £10 more than the Echo Show 5 is by itself right now.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3: £179 £119 at Amazon

Save £60 - The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is at it's lowest price ever right now at Amazon, giving smart home users a prime opportunity to snag the latest device for a real steal. With improved sensor detection, WiFi, 1080p HD video and two-way audio, the Video Doorbell 3 is a fantastically handy little device to have in your home.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Studio: £189.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Save £30 on the Amazon Echo Studio this week, bringing the powerful smart speaker down to within £10 of its lowest price yet. We'd keep an eye on this one then, as we did see it drop to £149.99 in July but this is still an excellent price if you don't want to spend your week checking Amazon.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday deals: kitchen

Top pick DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Jovia Pod Capsule coffee machine: £34.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £5 - Naturally you need the pods, and this is a fairly regularly price point for this particular coffee maker, which its manufacturer boasts offers coffee shop-level beverages. The pods are an additional expense, of course, but the entry price is low, and even lower thanks to the Amazon Black Friday deals.

View Deal

De'Longhi Scultura espresso machine: £171.89 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £31.90 - Coffee lovers, rejoice! Black Friday deals are extending to coffee machines, allowing us caffeine addicts to get our much-needed fix. Wake up right with this De'Longhi espresso machine which is currently £31 off. There are a couple of features with this one like the cappuccino system, letting you customise your homebrew with a bit more freedom.

View Deal

Pro Breeze 4.2L air fryer: £89.99 £74.99 at Amazon

Save £15 on this Pro Breeze air fryer at Amazon this week - that discount brings the 4.2L air fryer down to £74.99. That's a great price for an appliance with a digital display, and fully adjustable temperature control.

View Deal

Philips Premium Air Fryer: £200 £155 at Amazon

Save £45 - Air fryers are a staple of Amazon Black Friday deals period, and this particular unit from Philips can hold up to 800g – plus its various components are dishwasher-safe, according to the manufacturer. Worth considering if you don't mind spending a little extra. Plus, this is an extra £5 cheaper than we've been seeing it in previous Amazon Black Friday deals.

View Deal

Save 50% on Morphy Richards cookware at Amazon

Morphy Richards cookware is half price right now at Amazon, with microwaves, air fryers and a compact soup maker seeing discounts of up to £45.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday deals: home

Eufy RoboVac G10 Hybrid robot vacuum: £299.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - £199 is an excellent price for a hybrid robot vacuum and mop. This little helper will not only scour your carpets for dust but can also keep your hard floors sparkling clean as well. We usually see features like this, and the Alexa compatibility for a much higher cost so you're getting a steal here.

View Deal

Eufy Robovac 30C vacuum cleaner: £219.99 £152.99 at Amazon

Save £67 - This Eufy Robovac is down to just £152.99 in Amazon's Black Friday deals, which brings it down to its lowest price yet. You're getting powerful suction in this Alexa-enabled robot vacuum, as well as BoostIQ that automatically ramps up the power when needed.

View Deal

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 electric toothbrush: £139.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Granted, we haven't seen this Philips Sonicare toothbrush go above £70 in the last year - but £49.99 is a great price for the smart toothbrush in Amazon's Black Friday deals.

View Deal

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean: £299 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £209 - This is an excellent price on the premium Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean electric toothbrush. There's plenty of tech in here to improve your clean as well as five cleaning modes so you can tailor your cleaning schedule to your needs.

View Deal

Shark upright vacuum cleaner: £349 £197 at Amazon

Save £153 - This Shark upright vacuum cleaner is available for £150 off right now, and has seen its fair share of discounts in the past as well - most recently sitting at £279. We did see this model his £160 in Amazon's Black Friday deals last year, however so it might be one to watch.

View Deal

Vacuum cleaners: up to 41% off at Amazon

This group sale on vacuum cleaners includes a variety of models from eufy, Tineco, Proscenic and other brands, and included cordless and bagless units. Worth a look if you're looking for a new one to clean the home. View Deal

iRobot i7 Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner: £649.99 £549.99 at Amazon

Save £99 - This higher-end robot vacuum has advanced features, like letting you clean certain areas of a room at your command, as well as what the manufacturer calls '10x suction'. It can detect dirt, and you can control it via various voice assistants, as well as through iRobot's own app.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 692 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (Black): £289.99 £222.99 at Amazon

Save £66 - You don't get the more powerful functions and elaborate feature set of the pricier Roomba robot vacuums with this model, but it still detects dirt and is controlled via an app. Worth considering if you want one without breaking the bank.View Deal

Save up to 70% on fragrance at Amazon

From Versace to Dior you'll find a massive range of men's and women's fragrances at Amazon right now. That's leaving us with prices as low as £8 right now on a wide selection of top brands.

View Deal

Up to 35% off mattresses from Emma, Simba and Silentnight at Amazon

There's a massive range of memory foam, hybrid and coil mattresses on sale in Amazon's Black Friday deals right now, and from some top brands too. Prices start at just £84.99 this week, with brands like Emma, Simba and Silentnight all getting in on the action.

View Deal

Up to 25% off robot vacuums at Amazon

If the robot vacuum deals we've pulled out here aren't satisfying, you'll find plenty more machines up for grabs at Amazon right now. From Ecovacs to Roomba, you'll find plenty of discounts on models with the latest features attached - but prices on more basic versions start at just £89.99.

View Deal

When will Amazon Black Friday deals begin?

Amazon's Black Friday deals are now live, with Black Friday happening right now. However, many of the deals have really been running since October – and the official Black Friday sale at Amazon UK kicked off on November 20. We've been seeing tons of deals land since then.

Will Amazon Black Friday deals be better than Prime Day?

There's no guarantee that Amazon will lower its Prime Day prices further over Black Friday, and if you spot a return to October's pricing it's likely that's the cheapest your chosen product will be this year.

Plus, we can't see Amazon undercutting its own sales event with better discounts over the Black Friday weekend, however if a product you're after wasn't on sale last month you may well find it discounted this week.