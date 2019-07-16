Save a massive 50% on a SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S8 deal with Amazon Prime Day

With so many tech offers available on Amazon Prime Day, it can be a real challenge to pick out the best options. Luckily, we're here to do that for you and this one is a real winner.

Offering a 50% reduction on the brilliant Samsung Galaxy S8 - Amazon has knocked all other competition out of the water. At a price of just £309, we would happily say this is one of the best Amazon Prime day phone deals this year.

As if that pricing wasn't enough, Amazon is also throwing in a free 64GB memory card with this offer, worth around £25, adding to the already brilliant value of this offer. Pairing this device with a cheap SIM only deal could allow you to undercut the rest of the S8 offers out there.

Interested? We don't blame you, but you will have to act fast, in typical Prime Day fashion there isn't long to grab this offer. You can see all of the details of this deal below or if you happen to have missed it, see your next best options at the bottom of this page.

This bargain Samsung S8 deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy S8 from Amazon | SIM-free | £309 | free 64GB memory card

Here you have it, the cheapest price we've seen for a while on this brilliant Samsung device. Pay just £309, a price way lower than the average retailer, and you'll get not just the handset but also a free 64GB memory card, allowing you to store more films, songs and photos straight to the phone.

There's no similar S8 deal in the US on Amazon, but that's not such a problem with the below bargain from Walmart.