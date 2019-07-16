Save 25% on an iPhone 8 Plus deal with this brilliant Amazon Prime Day lightning offer

Amazon Prime Day is all about the big deals across a range of different tech goodies, but an under-rated part of these offers is Amazon's Lightning Deals. With a discount of 25% on the iPhone 8 Plus, this Amazon offer is excellent - if you're quick enough.

Unfortunately, Amazon takes the 'lightning' part of its lightning sales pretty seriously, giving you just a few hours to grab this deal - but with a discount this big, we're not all that surprised!

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Offering a SIM-free iPhone 8 Plus deal for just £524, Amazon has undercut the rest of the market by a long way, making this the cheapest way to get a SIM-free iPhone 8 Plus.

Taking all of the great features of the iPhone 8 and supersizing them, the iPhone 8 Plus is the perfect device to compete with Apple's newer iPhone deals - but at a much lower price of course.

You can see this offer in full down below, but keep in mind that it comes to an end tonight so you will have to act pretty quickly if you want to grab this discount.

This lightning iPhone 8 Plus deal in full:

iPhone 8 Plus from Amazon | SIM-free | £699 £524 | 25% saving

If you've been planning on investing in a new iPhone, now could be the perfect time. With a massive discount of 25% on one of Apple's more premium devices, this flash sale will save you £175. Considering this is Apple's plus sized version of the iPhone 8, it is the perfect replacement to some of Apple's newer, more expensive models.

Deal ends on June 16 at 11.45pmView Deal

