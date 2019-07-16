Some of the best Amazon Prime Day phone deals are actually at Carphone Warehouse

It is probably no surprise that on Amazon Prime Day all eyes would be on yep...Amazon. But with a host of other retailers showing off their best offers, the competition is not to be forgotten about - especially when it comes to mobile phone deals.

One retailer who's come big on Prime Day phone deals is Carphone Warehouse - hosting a selection of cheap phone contracts to save your hard-earned cash. With offers across big names like Huawei, Samsung and Google, Carphone has devices for everyone.

As if the cheap pricing wasn't already a tempting feature, Carphone has also taken the data on each of these offers and doubled it, giving you 10GB at some excellent price points.

You can see all of these budget phones down below or head straight to Amazon to see what brilliant phone prices Carphone is competing with.

Samsung Galaxy A50 | O2 | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24pm

Samsung's latest 'A' series devices brought their A game - offering impressive handsets at reasonable price tags. This Carphone offer drops the bills all the way down to £24 a month and nothing to pay upfront, making it an impressive price to pay for a 2019 Samsung device. Total cost over 24 months is £576



Samsung Galaxy A70 | O2 | £49.99 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24pm

Taking all of the impressive specs of the A50 deal above and improving on them, the Galaxy A70 is a fantastic phone to go for. The monthly bills come in at just £24 and on top of that you're only paying an additional £49.99 upfront. For that pricing you're still getting a comfortable 10GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is £625.99

