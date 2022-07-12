Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals 2022: all the best sales going right now

Prime Day gaming laptop deals are live, offering big savings on everything from the highest end systems to the best budget gaming laptops around. We're pulling together all the greatest deals we come across to help you get the best gaming laptop for your needs and budget.

We've been reviewing the best gaming laptops around for a while now, and our dedicated computing team is scouring Amazon for only the most worthwhile Prime Day deals on major brands like Acer, HP, Alienware, and Razer.

And we're not just looking for the laptops with the highest-end specs that cost thousands of dollars, but we're digging up the deals that offer the great value, which includes many of the best cheap gaming laptops around that get the job done without fragging your wallet in the process.

We've broken down all the deals by country (US and UK) and sorted them by price to make it quick and easy to find the best laptop deal for you. Fortunately, a lot of the deals we've seen so far are much better than the ones we saw during last year's Prime Day event, especially in the UK.

Just remember though that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the very best deals, but if you're not a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime (opens in new tab), just remember to cancel it before your 30 days are up or you'll be charged a monthly fee for membership.

Also, Amazon isn't the only retailer who will be running deals this week, and you won't need any memberships to take advantage of those. This includes retailers like Best Buy, Newegg, Dell, HP, Currys, Box, and many more. We've pulled those together too to make sure that you get the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals no matter what the retailer.

The best Prime Day gaming laptop deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 15 (2020) gaming laptop: $1499 $949.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Out of stock - Save $110 - Ok, so this is last year's model, and with a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, but it's not every day you see such a premium gaming laptop go for this cheap, not least a Razer Blade. This one's also got 16GB of RAM, an Intel Core i7-10750H, and a 256GB SSD, making it a really great option if you're looking for something that looks as slick as any MacBook, but can handle gaming and intensive Windows applications.

US Prime Day gaming laptop deals under $800

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming F15 (15.6", Core i5, GTX 1650, 8GB, 516GB) - $769 $649 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A bargain gaming laptop version of the Asus TUF Dash 15, this one features a good i5 CPU and the downgraded GTX 1650 GPU instead. Coupled with the the sale, it's a solid budget machine that will play most games well.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 (15.6-inch, Core i5-10300H, GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB, 256GB) - $839 $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop under $1000, the Acer Nitro 5 is a great choice made even better with this deal. It's outfitted with a good CPU and GPU that can handle most games in your Steam library will little trouble.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 (15.6-inch, Ryzen 7, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB, 516GB) - $1,189 $949 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $240 - An already very outfitted gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion 5 features a strong Ryzen 7 CPU and a 3050 Ti which makes even AAA titles easy to handle with some tweaks. And for a price below $800, this becomes an amazing budget laptop for any gaming.

US Prime Day gaming laptop deals under $1,200

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Helios 300 (15.6", Core i5, RTX 3050, 8GB, 256GB) - $1,299 $1,109 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $190 - The Acer Predator Helios 300 is one of the best gaming laptops around and with this deal slashing the price, it's an absolute steal. It uses an i5 CPU and an RTX 3050, which makes for a very balanced gaming laptop that can play most PC games just fine.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15 (15.6-inch, Core i5-10300H, GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB, 256GB) - $1,099 $869 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you've been eyeing the HP Victus 15, then now is a good time to invest with this deal slashing the price by over $200. This laptop is a well-rounded machine that can play most PC games well, as long as you adjust the settings.

US Prime Day gaming laptop deals over $1,200

(opens in new tab) MSI Stealth 15M (15.6", Core i7, RTX 3060, 16GB, 512GB) - $1,399 $1,059 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $339 - Get a new gaming laptop with the power of Nvidia RTX with the MSI Stealth, now on sale for Prime Day. With a 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-11375H, RTX 3060, and 16GB RAM, you'll get blazing fast gaming on the go.

The best Prime Day gaming laptop deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Bundle: £849.99 £649.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £200: This really is an incredible deal. Not only are you getting one of the best budget gaming laptops, equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and an RTX 3050 GPU, but you're also getting a gaming headset, mouse and mousepad bundled in.

UK Prime Day gaming laptop deals under £800

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57: £899.99 £749.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £150: The Acer Nitro line makes some of the best budget-friendly gaming laptops on the market, and this deal means you can save even more to put towards some games. The laptop is equipped with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU, as well as 8GB of RAM and an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, which is plenty powerful enough to run titles like Fortnite and Minecraft.

UK Prime Day gaming laptop deals under £1,200

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 15-en1007sa: £1,299.99 £974.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £325: This incredible gaming laptop from HP is equipped with a 15.6-inch QHD display that's not just great for gaming, but also makes all your favorite streaming services look incredible. Pair that with some seriously powerful specs (an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM and an RTX 3060 GPU) and you've got the perfect gaming laptop for both work and play.

UK Prime Day gaming laptop deals over £1,200

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 17: £2,599.99 £1,899 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £700: The Razer Blade 17 is one of the most powerful laptops on the market, perfect for PC gaming, streaming and even as a portable creative workstation thanks to its beautiful 360Hz display and powerful components. This model is rocking an Intel core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and an RTX 3070 GPU.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 15 Advanced: £2,399.99 £1,849.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £550: The Razer Blade 15 advanced isn't just a pretty face, its also pretty powerful - equipped with an Intel core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and an RTX 3070 GPU, there's not much you can throw at this capable workstation-come-gaming laptop that it won't be able to handle with ease.

Prime Day gaming laptop deals: FAQs

Do you need Amazon Prime for Prime Day gaming laptop deals?

To take part in Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals proper, you will need a Prime membership. However, there's two pieces of good news to consider here.

The first is that Amazon usually offers a free trial in the week's leading up to Prime Day itself to ensure its customer base is as large as possible for its big sales event. You'll find similar Prime free trials available right now, but keep your eyes peeled closer to the event itself to time your membership just right.

The second piece of good news is that there will be a number of non-Prime member deals at Amazon and plenty at other retailers too. Rival Prime Day laptop deals are on offer at Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, HP, and even Currys to name just a few and also offer some absolutely great options.