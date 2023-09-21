Watch out Amazon and Roku, Vizio’s new 4K TVs are vying to be the best budget TVs

TV maker Vizio has announced two new lineups that look ready to give the best 4K TVs some serious competition when it comes to price. The new Quantum Pro series promises to deliver increased brightness over previous low-cost models in the company’s range, and it also comes with an array of features to enhance picture and gaming performance.

Alongside the Quantum Pro, Vizio is launching the Quantum series, a range of 4K QLED TVs, which also boast advanced gaming features, that starts at just $399 for a 55-inch model. Both Vizio lineups will feature the company’s enhanced Home Screen.

This new smart TV interface provides an improved visual experience over Vizio’s previous SmartCast platform, along with more intuitive browsing and content discovery features. It also offers a higher level of personalization, with features such as a recent apps row so viewers can easily return to their preferred streaming services.

Quantum Pro series

The Quantum Pro series will be sold in 65- and 75-inch screen sizes for $699 and $999, respectively. These TVs feature a QLED display panel and LED backlight with local dimming (40 zones for the 65-inch model and 80 zones for the 75-inch model) with a specified brightness of up to 1000-plus nits.

Other features designed to enhance picture performance include “ADS Pro with all-angle viewing,” an anti-reflective screen for watching in bright rooms, and 2304-zone Active Pixel Tuning. Quantum Pro TVs use Vizio’s IQ Ultra Plus processor and support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range. A new Dolby Vision Bright + picture mode that the company developed in cooperation with Dolby is also making its debut with the Quantum Pro series.

On the gaming front, Quantum Pro TVs have a native 120Hz refresh rate along with VRR support (up to 240Hz for a 1080p input). FreeSync Premium Pro is onboard and Vizio spec’s input lag in Game mode at under 6ms.

Both screen sizes use tri-band Wi-Fi 6E and come with a dual-height stand that can clear space for the best soundbars. There’s also a mounting attachment for Vizio soundbars, along with a dedicated soundbar setup menu within the TV’s main menu. Quantum Pro TVs work with Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Homekit and also feature Chromecast built-in and AirPlay 2 for streaming from devices.

Vizio's Quantum Pro series TV will slowly be rolling out to retailers over the coming weeks.

Quantum Series

Vizio’s Quantum series TVs come in 55, 65, and 75-inch screen sizes and range in price from $399 to $699. These sets are QLED models with a full-array LED backlight and a Wide Viewing Angle IPS display panel. Peak brightness is specified at 300 nits, and there’s support for Dolby Vision (with the new Dolby Vision Bright + picture mode), HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range.

The Quantum series has a native 60Hz refresh rate and supports Freesync (55-inch) and FreeSync Premium (65 and 75-inch). Vizio’s spec’s cite input lag at less than 10ms in Game mode. Similar to the Quantum Pro series models, the Quantum series models work with Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Homekit and feature Chromecast built-in and AirPlay 2 for streaming from devices.

Vizio’s Quantum series TVs are available starting to day, September 21.

(Image credit: Vizio)

Opinion: Vizio has the full budget 4K TV range covered

Vizio has long been a go-to budget TV brand in North America, and its new Quantum and Quantum Pro models now serve to fill out the lower end of its 4K TV range. Starting at just $399 for a 55-inch screen, the Quantum sets are priced to undercut both the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED and Roku Plus series , two budget competitors offering a mostly similar feature set.

At $699 for a 65-inch screen size, and $999 for 75 inches, the new Quantum Pro series looks particularly interesting, and given the impressive performance and gaming specs, those TVs could be a serious standout from a value perspective.

Another compelling point from Vizio’s announcement is the new enhanced Home Screen. Smart TV interfaces are becoming a more important TV feature as viewers increasingly depend on them not just for content recommendations, but to control the many functions of their set. TV makers also have a vested interest in their smart interfaces, which end up being a source of revenue through “free TV” portals and advertising.

Based on a briefing I received, Vizio appears to have improved many aspects of its smart TV interface with the new Home Screen, specifically in terms of usability and visual appeal. We’ll have to wait until we get our hands on a Quantum Pro TV for review to see how it ranks among the best smart TVs, so keep an eye out for that in the near future.