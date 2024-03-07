There's a huge Samsung TV sale at Best Buy: save $1,000 and get a $100 coupon

Best Buy is not only having a huge sale on Samsung TVs, but the retailer is also adding in freebies and credits, allowing you to score a record-low price on a gorgeous display and get up to $800 in free Samsung gear.



I've listed the best Samsung TV deals below, all of which come with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free – perfect for gamers. My Best Buy members who spend $1,000 on Samsung products can also save $100 on a future Samsung purchase of $100 or more. Signing up for a My Best Buy membership is free and includes perks such as free two-day shipping and exclusive access to sales.



That's not all, though! If you're looking to add a massive display to your home, Best Buy is offering a free Samsung Freestyle smart portable projector, valued at $799.99, when you purchase Samsung's 98-inch Q80C Smart QLED TV, which is on sale for $4,999.99 (was $6,999.99).



Shop the best Samsung TV deals at Best Buy below, which include record-low prices on the best-rated S90C OLED, the stunning The Frame QLED, and Samsung's best-selling Crystal 4K Smart TV. Keep in mind that these are limited-time offers and Best Buy's sale ends at midnight on Sunday.

Samsung TV deals at Best Buy

Samsung 75-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $749.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and the 75-inch model is on sale for $599.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a whopping $1,000 discount and a record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded the TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price, especially with today's massive price cut.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's stunning The Frame QLED TV is down to $1,599.99 at Best Buy's sale which is the best deal you can find. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: was $2,399.99 now $2,199.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's gorgeous 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV is down to a record low of $2,199.99. The QN90C Series is the perfect TV for watching sports events or playing video games, thanks to its exceptional brightness, anti-glare screen, and Ultra Viewing Angle technology.

Samsung 98-inch Q80C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV: was $6,999.99 now $4,999.99 at Best Buy

If you want a QLED display, the Samsung Q80C is a great option, and this massive 98-inch model is on sale for $4,999.99. You're getting a Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under $5,000, which is a fantastic value for a QLED display of this size. This specific model comes with a free Samsung Freestyle smart portable projector, which is valued at $799.99.

