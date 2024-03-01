Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV crashes to a record low - save $1,000

If you're looking to finally pull the trigger on Samsung's gorgeous, art-inspired Frame QLED TV, then now is the time. Samsung just launched early access to its Discover Spring sale, and the retailer is slashing $1,000 off Samsung's 75-inch The Frame QLED TV, bringing the price down to a record low of $1,999.99 (was $2,999.99).



The 2022 Samsung The Frame TV not only delivers an excellent picture due to the QLED display, but the stylish set also transforms into a beautiful work of art when you aren't watching TV. The Samsung TV features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. You also get customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor, as well as smart capabilities powered by Samsung's comprehensive Tizen platform.



Early access to the Discover Spring sale ends on Sunday, which means today's discount on Samsung's The Frame TV is a limited-time offer. You can also find other display sizes on sale, which start at 32 inches and go all the way up to 85 inches.

Samsung The Frame QLED TV deal

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,999 at Samsung

Samsung's early access spring sale has slashed $1,000 off the stunning 75-inch Samsung The Frame TV, bringing the price down to a record low of $1,999.99. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

More Samsung TV deals

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,699.99. That's $100 more than the lowest-ever price and the best deal you can find right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design.

Samsung 85-inch Q80C QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,899.99 at Samsung

We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality and smart TV capabilities, and in our review of the Q80C Series, we praised its bright, vibrant picture and reasonable price. Today's limited-time deal brings this massive 85-inch model down to $1,899.99, which is a fantastic price for a premium TV of this size.

Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: was $4,799.99 now $2,399.99 at Samsung

You can score a whopping $2,400 discount on Samsung's gorgeous 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, which brings the price down to a record low of $2,399.99. The QN90C Series is the perfect TV to watch sports or play video games thanks to the exceptional brightness and an anti-glare screen with Ultra Viewing Angle technology.

Samsung 77-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $4,499.99 now $3,899.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now, and you can get this massive 77-inch model for $3,899.99. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

