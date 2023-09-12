Quick! Samsung's stunning 75-inch The Frame TV crashes to a record-low price

Looking to score a deal on one of Samsung's stunning 4K, QLED or OLED TVs? The Samsung Discover Fall sale event is happening right now and allows you to do just that with massive discounts on some of Samsung's best-selling TVs. One of the best deals we've spotted is on the art-inspired Samsung The Frame QLED TV, which is marked down to $2,199.99 (was $2,999.99) for the 75-inch model. That's a massive $800 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the best-selling QLED display.



The 2022 Samsung The Frame TV not only delivers an excellent picture due to the QLED display, but the stylish set also transforms into a beautiful work of art when you aren't watching TV.

The Samsung TV features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. You also get customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control.



You'll find today's Samsung The Frame TV deal below, followed by more of the best TV deals from Samsung's Discover Fall sale. Keep in mind that today's discounts are limited-time offers, and you might not see record-low prices like this until the upcoming Black Friday deals event in November.

Samsung The Frame TV - lowest price ever

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999.99 now $2,199.99 at Samsung

For a limited time, you can get this massive 75-inch Samsung The Frame QLED TV on sale for $2,199.99. That's a massive $800 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The gorgeous Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.



Samsung 55-inch The Frame TV: $1,499.99 $1,299.99

Samsung 65-inch The Frame TV: $1,999.99 $1,699.99

More Samsung TV deals

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $429.99 now $349.99 at Samsung

If you're looking for a budget display, Samsung has this entry-level 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $349.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for $349.99, which is a terrific value.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,899.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's $700 off at Samsung's Discover sale event. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Samsung 55-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's on sale for $500 off the MSRP – marking the first time we've ever seen it dip below $2,000. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded a gorgeous display a perfect 5 stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality

Samsung 55-inch The Terrace Partial Sun QLED 4K Outdoor TV (2021): was $4,699.98 now $3,599.98 at Samsung

Looking to add a display to your backyard? The Samsung The Terrace TV is a great option, and it's currently over $1,000 off for the 55-inch model. It features the same Tizen interface you'd find in Samsung's other speciality TVs (like The Frame), as well as its flagship 8K models like the QN800C. The screen has an IP55 rating, so it can resist dust, rainfall, or even a head-on splash from a hose.

