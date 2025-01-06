The 'world's smallest' ultra short throw projector promises lush 100-inch images from a tiny box, and with Google TV built in

4K at up to 100 inches from a shoebox-sized projector

Its sibling, the N3 Ultra Max, delivers 4K at up to 180 inches

Not available until late 2025

Fancy a tiny ultra-short-throw projector that can project a 100-inch image while sitting under six inches from the wall? Then you might want to check out the new O2S Ultra from JMGO. It's one of two advanced projectors the firm is unveiling at CES, and it claims to be the world's smallest 'laser TV' (which basically means an ultra-short throw projector that has TV streaming and/or tuning tech built-in, often supplied with a matching screen).

The specs are impressive for such a small device. It delivers an estimated 2,500 ISO Lumens – the brightness figures haven't been certified yet – with 4K resolution from a box just 12.3 x 11.4 x 5.5 inches in size, so it's not going to take up your entire room or dislocate your shoulder if you're moving it around.

It has a throw ratio of 0.18:1, enabling it to deliver 100 diagonal inches from just 5.75 inches away, and it has 110% of the BT.2020 color gamut. The full on/full off contrast ratio is 1,800:1 and there's Google TV built in for streaming smarts.

The bad news? You'll have to wait for it. The O2S Ultra is currently planned for a global launch in the final quarter of 2025. Pricing has yet to be disclosed, but if JMGO can get it right, this definitely has potential to bother some of the options on our list of the best ultra short throw projectors.

The shoebox-sized O2S Ultra can project 4K at up to 100 inches from less than six inches away (Image credit: JMGO)

This new projector takes it to the Max

The firm's second new projector, the N3 Ultra Max, uses the same MALC 3.0 technology as the OS2 Ultra. According to JMGO it "achieves the elusive balance of brightness, contrast, and color accuracy – a feat unmatched in the market."

More specifically, the N3 Ultra Max delivers 4,000 ISO Lumens, a 5,000:1 contrast ratio and an AI-powered gimbal. That enables you to point the remote control at any spot on a wall and the projector will automatically align and adjust itself. JMGO calls this "point and play".

The N3 Ultra Max delivers 4K resolution at up to 180 inches, and it too comes with Google TV on board. Like its sibling, it's due to launch in the final quarter of 2025. Are we looking at two of the best projectors of next year? JMGO has been making really good-value products for a while, so if these can nail the price-to-performance balance, it's very possible.

TechRadar will be extensively covering this year's CES