BenQ’s new trio of 4K gaming projectors with Dolby Atmos come with a free game

BenQ has finally made its short-throw 4K gaming projector – the X300G – available to buy in the US and if the brand's UK site is anything to go by, you'll want to be quick to snap it up as it's already out of stock.

That could be down to the special offer that the Taiwanese company has available. If you've bought one of the three new 4K gaming projectors that BenQ unveiled in late September last year – the flagship X3100i, the more stripped back X500i or the aforementioned X300G – then you're in for a treat because BenQ is giving away a free game with any purchase.

All you have to do is fill out this form on BenQ's website, where you'll be able to choose from six popular titles, including Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Resident Evil 4, Spider-Man 2, Super-Mario Bros Wonder or The Legend Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You can also get either a physical or digital copy for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation or Nintendo Switch. But you'll have to be quick as the offer is limited and will end on January 31.

Not sure which gaming projector to choose from? We haven't had a chance to test out any of the 2023 models yet but we have looked through some of the specs of each, which we've compiled below for you.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 X500i X300G X3100i Price $1,699 / £1,499 $1,799 / £1,599 $2,399 / £2,099 Brightness (ANSI lumens) 2200 2000 3300 Light source 4LED 3LED 4LED Connectivity 2 x HDMI ports (eARC) 2 x HDMI ports (eARC) 3 x HDMI ports (eARC) Audio Dolby Atmos 7.1 channel Dolby Atmos

Built for gaming

All three projectors have an aspect ratio of 16:9 and support for 4K and HDR10. They also have several picture modes, including 3D, Bright, Cinema as well as dedicated gaming presets for first person shooters (FPS), sports (SPG) and role-playing games (RPG).

Arguably, the biggest gaming feature, though, is the impressive input lag figures. All three models claim to project 1080p or 4K at 60Hz with a speedy 16.7ms response time as well as 1080p at 240Hz at 4.2ms – although we haven't yet tested the exact set up to achieve this.

As the flagship offering out of the three, the X3100i is the most expensive but it appears shoppers in the UK are gravitating towards the more affordable models like the X500i and X300G as both are temporarily out of stock.

The X300G, for example, costs $1,799 / £1,599, which is reasonably cheap when it comes to projectors – our top budget recommendation is the brand's TK700STi model from 2021 that retails for $100 / £200 more.

We don't yet have an ideal gaming projector category in our best 4K projectors guide but with three new models to test from BenQ, we might have to reconsider. We gave the brand's X3000i projector from last year four stars, saying that it offers big-screen projection in one neat package, so we've got high hopes for the 2023 models.