LG's next OLED TVs will include ultra-fast Bluetooth for gaming controllers, and the tech was shown off in a mystery TV

LG's next generation of OLED TVs will support Bluetooth ultra-low latency for split-second gaming performance. The firm has collaborated with chipset maker MediaTek and gaming hardware experts Razer to create the world's first Bluetooth ULL (Ultra-Low Latency) controller, which it says delivers "game-changing" input lag of just 1ms (via FlatpanelsHD).

That doesn't mean the next LG G5 will be a PS5 in disguise; even the best TVs lack the hardware horsepower for high-end gaming. But the controller will improve responsiveness in cloud-based gaming, such as in the Nvidia GeForce Now and Amazon Luna apps that are both currently available for LG's webOS.

LG showed off the controller at this month's webOS summit, where it was demonstrated in cloud games including fighting, racing and first-person shooter titles. And the technology it uses will be part of the MediaTek MT7921 chipset that LG intends to use in next year's faster TVs.

Now here's the intriguing question: LG shared an image of a prototype TV running the new hardware, so are we looking at an early version of the LG C5 or G5 here?

(Image credit: LG)

TechRadar's Managing Editor for TVs, Matt Bolton, says he thinks it's more likely that they paired the new MediaTek chip with an existing screen. The design of the TV above – particularly the little 'chin' in the center – looks very much like the LG C4. Here's a C4 pic for reference.

(Image credit: LG)

However, that doesn't rule out this being a C5 – LG may keep the same physical design for next year's models (it wouldn't be the first time). But for now, we're taking the stance that this mystery TV is probably a Frankenstein-ed creation rather than a very early peek at a full 2025 model.

LG TVs are getting better for gamers

In addition to its own controller, LG is also launching a certification program for third-party game controller manufacturers. That means you'll be able to select from multiple controllers that are certified to work seamlessly with webOS TVs. Razer, unsurprisingly, is the first such firm to get the certification.

LG says it wants to make webOS "the ultimate gaming platform for every type of gamer", and the Bluetooth ULL technology will be coming to its gaming-focused 2025 OLED and QNED TVs with refresh rates of 120Hz or higher. The same chipset that features Bluetooth ULL also includes Wi-Fi 6 for speedy, stable and low-latency streaming.

LG isn't the only TV firm in this market, of course: Samsung is there too with its Samsung Game Hub, which currently has one big name that LG doesn't: Xbox. At the moment there's no Game Pass app for LG's webOS TVs, although Microsoft has made apps for Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TVs. That's likely to change: Microsoft has made it clear that it sees cross-platform cloud gaming as a huge part of the Xbox's future.