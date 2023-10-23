LG's 65-inch C3 is one of the best OLED TVs and it's at its lowest price ahead of Black Friday

Although we're still a few weeks away from Black Friday, which officially takes place on November 24, we're already seeing some fantastic discounts and deals ahead of the day itself, with early sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

One of these deals is for the LG C3, which we rate as one of the best TVs around. The set has a had another fantastic discount on its 65-inch size. This incredible saving on the LG C3 is available at Amazon in both the US and UK, where it is selling for its lowest ever price.

The 65-inch LG C3 is available in the US for a fantastic $1,596.99 at Amazon and in the UK for a brilliantly low price of £1,699 at Amazon. This is one of the best early Black Friday deals available right now.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,696.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

The LG C3 is a jack-of-all-trades TV, with stunning picture quality, excellent gaming performance and features. It is available in a wide array of sizes from 42- to 83-inches. We rated this as one of the best TVs available and at under $1,600 for the 65-inch version, this deal is an absolute steal.

LG C3 OLED TV 65-inch: was £2,899 now £1,699 at Amazon

With stunning picture quality, extensive gaming features and a competitive price, all in a variety of sizes from 42- to 83-inches, the LG C3 is a versatile TV that can do it all. It's now available at Amazon in the UK for under £1,700 for the 65-inch size. In our humble opinion, this is one deal you shouldn't miss.

In our review, we said the LG C3 is "picture perfect for gaming and movies". With excellent picture detail and deep blacks, the C3 is a fantastic option for a variety of use cases. Also, if you're someone who likes a TV to be out-of-the-box ready, you'll be glad to know that we also said that "the LG C3's basic picture performance is so good, there's not much you to mess with".

The C3 is also very well stocked for gaming, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia Gsync capabilities. It also comes equipped with an intuitive and very useful Game Optimizer mode that maximizes the C3's potential when it comes to gaming, making it one of the best gaming TVs around.

If you're interested in any other TVs, we've included some of the best TV deals available today below in both the US and the UK.

Today's best TV deals in the US

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

One of the best big-screen budget TV deals is this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $699.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $700.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,599.99 at Best Buy

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes, it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's on sale for $700 off at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded the gorgeous display a perfect five stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality

Samsung 43-inch QN90C Neo QLED: was $1,197.99 now $997.99 at Amazon

The Samsung QN90C offers fantastic brightness levels that make it one of the best choices for daytime sports viewing. It's also a well-featured gaming TV with a native 120Hz refresh rate on all four HDMI 2.1 ports and a Gaming Hub that makes organization of all things gaming so much easier. It's not the cheapest 43-inch TV on the market, but its premium quality justifies its price tag.

Today's best TV deals in the UK

Samsung 55-inch S90C QD-OLED TV: was £2,099 now £1,279 at Amazon UK

The Samsung S90C finds itself at the top of our best OLED TVs list. It offers stunning picture quality, gaming performance and sound quality that we find to be more premium than its sibling the Samsung S95C and for a fraction of the cost. You get everything you'll need in a TV with this one and with a 39% discount, this is an absolute bargain for one of the best TVs around.

LG 55-inch B3 OLED TV: was £1,899 now £1,196 at AO

At under £1,200, the LG B3 is an excellent entry-level 2023 OLED that packs plenty of punch in its performance and brings stunning picture quality for a more affordable price than other 2023 OLEDs. Whether it's gaming or movies you'll be using it for, the LG B3 can cover all the bases. This is a great early Black Friday deal for a brilliant TV, one we described as the dark horse of the 2023 OLED TV world.